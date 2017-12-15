Meghan Markle & Prince Harry to marry on 19th May 2018

I will be up at 3am to watch this wedding I don’t care Reply

my good sis, i will be taking the 18-19th off from work so i can livestream this shit. Reply

She's not Canadian so wrong tag there but I'm so excited! Can't wait to wake up in the middle of the night to watch again after telling myself I wouldn't. LOL. Reply

lol - i should know that but I got confused between suits being shot in Toronto for some reason.

I'm trying to remove the tag but it's not letting me, so I'll keep trying. Reply

you can't remove tags, just add

it's so annyoing when you mess up the tags and cant fix it Reply

its okay Toronto has claimed her!! haha Reply

i friggen WISH she was, and i consider her to be canadian in spirit. she's worn canadian designers already since the engagement and her BFF is ben mulroney's (EUGH GROSS WHY) wife. Reply

bold move scheduling it same day as the FA cup final lmao Reply

me lmao Reply

lol same. Drag us Reply

MTE, i don't understand why in the year of 2017 people still care about monarchies, and specially the british one, yikes tbh.



It's like the latin-americans who were all over the royal wedding of the spanish monarchy, more yikes. Reply

This is me. Reply

Raises hand. Reply

thank youuuuuuuuu Reply

Lmao mte Reply

I care. For me, this sort of thing is just about liking weddings. I'd watch any celebrity wedding I could to see the fancy venues and the dresses. Reply

Same. The royals are the most boring thing I could possibly think of. Reply

I’m excited to watch Reply

oh it's a Saturday, good Reply

My friend is getting married that day, I might record this and watch while getting ready to get in the wedding ~mood. Reply

Yay!! I am excited Reply

Watching!



Please don’t let this be the same date as my kids high school graduation. Damn kids getting in the way Reply

tell your kids to fuck off, it's a royal wedding!



(don't do that) Reply

lmao! If your kids loved you, they'd flunk and have to repeat the 12th grade so that they can graduate next year.



Prince Harry only gets married once imo. Reply

i'm dying Reply

Lol omg Reply

I’m looking forward to watching the wedding with champagne. Lucky Harry. 😭 Reply

This post reminded me that I had a dream last night that they announced their breakup! Glad it wasn’t true tbh Reply

i just finished The Crown, that Charles ep was rough, like damn.... Reply

The entire time I was like "just let him go to Eton". Phillip is an asshole and the Nazi funeral was sooo long. Reply

That was so fucking weird. After 25 minutes I started wondering when the barrage of Nazi imagery would end, and the answer was apparently never. Reply

This. I felt so bad for him. Never thought I could feel like that.



And it's so hard to wtach Matt Smith being a dick, he's my Doctor. Reply

Yep Philip was a shit dad and Elizabeth not much better Reply

Their old-timey parenting style really screwed them up Reply

how far will the crown go will they get into war of the wales? Reply

totally going to record and watch this. she's just so stunning, I wanna see it. Reply

The day before Pippa's first wedding anniversary, OIC. Reply

