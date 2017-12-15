Crosswalk the Musical on Broadway (w/ Hugh Jackman, Zendaya & Zac Efron)

OT but I'm sad: My dog bit me last night on the face, and I had to get stitches on my lip. We are living at home until next week when our new apartment is available, and it's been stressing us both out. My brother has a really annoying large puppy who we both hate, who is cramping our style and won't stop tormenting my 3 year old frenchie.



I play rough sometimes with him when the dog initiates it, but my brother has been like ambushing him and getting him riled up when he is just around the house doing his business. Last night I could hear it from upstairs and I went down and said "please stop doing that, he's already stressed out" and like 20 minutes later I heard him doing it again, and I went down and said "please! I asked you once!" and my Dad was like "you play with him like that, stop complaining over nothing"



about an hour later, after I had trouble getting him to bed, I went to readjust him while he was really close to my face and startled him... he went for a snap (he does it sometimes when I startle him, but never to actually bite... moreso to make a loud noise) and connected with my upper lip. It happened so quick and I was laying down, so I started bleeding immediately. I was kinda shocked, and went downstairs and looked in the mirror and instantly knew I had to go to the hospital. 4 stitches later....



He's not normally like this, so obviously I got mad at my brother, considering I said "he's really stressed out and I'm the one who has to deal with him once we go to bed" the first time I told him to stop... But my parents are both mad at me for being mad at my brother (I refused to let him drive me to the hospital, because I didn't want to be anywhere near him) because they said it's the dog's/my fault... When I got home he was so excited to see me, and came right to bed and cuddled all night...



ANYWAYS... I'm really upset, I cried the entire way to the hospital last night... Not because it hurt, or because I feel scared of my dog.... I just don't want people to think he's vicious, because it wasn't his fault :(



I'll probably C/P this into the roundup, so just ignore if you see it twice... I need my ONTD friends to tell me I have a good boy, even if he was a bad boy....