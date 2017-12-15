Kylie Bunbury To Star In "Get Christie Love" Tv Reboot
The 1970 blaxploitation film and series is getting a current day reboot with Kylie Bunbury (Pitch) in the role the fabulous Teresa Graves originated.
‘Get Christie Love’ Reboot at ABC Casts Kylie Bunbury in Lead Role https://t.co/cd9tXaUQHu pic.twitter.com/2TgbrXFqWN— Variety_TV (@Variety_TV) December 14, 2017
Source:
1
I'm probably the only one that don't want them together.
on the other hand she's such a terrible dead-eyed actress it's not even funny
bring back sailor moon's transformation pen!!!