Kylie Bunbury To Star In "Get Christie Love" Tv Reboot

The 1970 blaxploitation film and series is getting a current day reboot with Kylie Bunbury (Pitch) in the role the fabulous Teresa Graves originated.

  • The lead character Christie Love is an elite black CIA operative who can transform into whatever person she needs to be to complete the mission

  • Courtney Kemp will be showrunner/exec producer and Vin Diesel will be co-producing with other production companies

  • Bunbury is fresh off cancelled "Pitch", previously cancelled show "Twisted" and a mini series "Tut" with Ben Kingsley; will star in ensemble comedy film "Game Night" next


