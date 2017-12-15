Kylie Bunbury To Star In "Get Christie Love" Tv Reboot

one of the most stunning women i have ever seen. i hope her career flourishes Reply

im sad pitch was cancelled. it was gross but i kind of wanted her and the other player guy (idk his name, he's white) to get togethr Reply

their chemistry was i n s a n e & you know that's where the show was going but uGHHHHH Reply

Mike Lawson. When they almost kissed, my ass knew it was a ship. He was like a smooth 10 years older than Ginny. Reply

ZACK MORRIS!!!' C'mon!! Reply

Kylie is 28 and that guy is 43....sis no.... Reply

lol ngl normally i'm that person going "omg that dynamic is problematic! glorifying these patterns is not beneficial to young girls watching this show" etc etc, but when it comes to pitch i was like "omg i ship it" Reply

Right? In one breath I'll say how sick I am of the older guy always getting the younger girl. In the next, I'm flailing over them because their chemistry was ridiculous. Reply

He also asian!!



I'm probably the only one that don't want them together. Reply

lmao same, I will never not be bitter about this :( Reply

welp i didn't realise it was cancelled i really liked it welp Reply

Idk if this belongs on ABC but good for her. I’ll watch. Reply

ooh im intrigued



on the other hand she's such a terrible dead-eyed actress it's not even funny Reply

LOL Reply

mte, beautiful but couldn't act her way out of a clear plastic bag Reply

god I miss Pitch Reply

why did they do her dirty with that cover pic... Reply

When they say she can transform into whatever person she needs do they mean literally or figuratively? Because that’s pretty much what all tv spies do. Unless she’s like Mystique? Reply

That part reminded me of Alias, and how the MC was always wearing different disguises. Reply

RIP pitch :( Reply

Slay Reply

She's stunning and I'm still sad about Pitch Reply

who can transform into whatever person she needs to be to complete the mission



bring back sailor moon's transformation pen!!! Reply

I dig this plot. Reply

blaxploitation early seasons Alias? sounds cool, i'm in Reply

She’s so hot, ugh. I’m still so mad about “Pitch.” Reply

