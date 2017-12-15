Taylor Swift’s social media app “The Swift Life” is out now!

i downloaded it and spent like an hour or so on it and then got bored Reply

an hour?! Reply

An hour wasted Reply

I like Taylor and it’s a good place to interact with fans without all the negativity. It’s mostly a lot of “what’s your favorite song off ____” and photos. It’s harmless Reply

"posts that Taylor Swift herself can see" surely this will end well. Reply

You can bump your posts and the posts of other users to increase the chance that Taylor Swift will see them.



lmao mte Reply

Lmaoooooo Reply

im weak mte Reply

LOL Reply

LOL stupid Reply

best response Reply

LMAO!



MTE Bob. Reply

why do i feel like this is going to pop up on my phone like the gd U2 album



i can see it now, tbh, taylor joining phone companies forcing us to subscribe to her lifestyle app

why do i feel like this is going to pop up on my phone like the gd U2 album



THAT FUCKING U2 ALBUM Reply

Omgg stop! Major flashbacks haha Reply

LMAO i had my phone on shuffle at the time and i was like what the fuck is this shit Reply

TRIGGERED Reply

that album nearly turned me into the Unabomber I stf Reply

Lmao Reply

Omg I'm still scarred by that album Reply

ofc, taylor's going use the end of net neutrality for her own gain. Reply

My mom called me from her car screaming someone had hacked her phone and put some music on it she didnt buy. Reply

Lol my brain automatically changed it to The Swift Lie. Reply

The app allows you to unlock Taymoji’s and make posts that Taylor Swift herself can see.



"Compete for my attention and affection, peasants!" Reply

lol appropriate icon



claire <3 Reply

Lol Reply

Essentially. it's really sad. Reply

lol mte Reply

It’s so evil I love it Reply

This is popularity queen bee stakes in high school... Reply

I read “The SWEET Life” and now I need to find the Frank Ocean song Reply

the best song wasn't the single~~~ Reply

BUT YOU WERENT EITHER Reply

Jesus lol Reply

Have you downloaded “The Swift Life” yet?



no but I did download the Scrabble app. Reply

I re-downloaded Plants Vs Zombies 1.0 bc the second one is too hard for my stupid ass, much better waste of time tbh Reply

another way to galvanize her fans. Reply

She knows how to scam her fans better than anyone. I need some marketing lessons from ha, I realized being an honest person isn't working out for me. Teach me how to slither Tay! Reply

Lol mte Reply

just what her insane fans need, more access that makes them feel like they are her close, personal friend! Reply

No Reply

