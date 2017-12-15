December 15th, 2017, 09:36 am rebeljean Ed Sheeran releases Perfect duet with Andrea Bocelli + sings in Italian SOURCE Tagged: ed sheeran, music / musician, music video Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2020 comments Add comment
beyonce duet > the original > this
Also italian is a beautiful language omg
Edited at 2017-12-15 02:46 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-12-15 02:47 pm (UTC)
but like....WHY ARE YOU FORCING THIS SONG ON US ED
YOU HAVE BETTER SONGS
WHY THIS ONE
FUCK YOU
#THINKINGOUTLOUD4EVER
#GiveMeLove4Ever
Legit though I’m excited to send this to my mom, she looooves the both of them, this is like her dream duet
dog shit >>> the original >>>>>> ft. befraudce > ft. andrea