he really wants this to be his "signature song", huh?



beyonce duet > the original > this



Also italian is a beautiful language omg



Edited at 2017-12-15 02:46 pm (UTC)

I thought Andrea had retired. Reply

Next week he's going to release Perfect Christmas feat Mariah then Perfect Havana feat Camila then Perfect Rules feat Dua Lipa... But that #1 is coming one way or another!

Perfect Star Wars theme where he just hums the music. Reply

but like....WHY ARE YOU FORCING THIS SONG ON US ED



YOU HAVE BETTER SONGS



WHY THIS ONE



FUCK YOU



i love andreabut like....WHY ARE YOU FORCING THIS SONG ON US EDYOU HAVE BETTER SONGSWHY THIS ONEFUCK YOU

#GiveMeLove4Ever Because he wants everyone to forget the love songs about his ex-girlfriends. Reply

damn i realized i know the whole lyrics to this song despite my constant complaining lmao Reply

My parents LOVE Andrea Bocelli, so his music always reminds me of them, I will very much pass on this track bc I know Andrea is better than that. @god why are you punishing me? Reply

enough Reply

disgusting Reply

this song is cynical trying to be everyone's wedding song calculated garbage Reply

Yeah this seems like a song built for first dances at weddings Reply

lol so true, he pulled the same shit with Thinking Out Loud and then was like "how do I turn this up to 11?" Reply

LOL I had Thinking Out Loud as our first dance song at our wedding and I have no regrets. First dances are always so awkward no matter what but we had fun ultimately. Reply

Pandering to moms lmao



Legit though I’m excited to send this to my mom, she looooves the both of them, this is like her dream duet Reply

Their voices sound weird together. Reply

Andrea deserves better than this naff song with trite lyrics. Reply

Not this Unchained Melody wannabe trying to be great. Reply

keep it



dog shit >>> the original >>>>>> ft. befraudce > ft. andrea Reply

