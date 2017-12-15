raz

Baauer & Mad Decent Label Files Copyright Claim Against Video Featuring FCC’s Ajit Pai & a Fascist



Yesterday, a Harlem Shake video made in 2017 went quasi-viral. Ajit Pai wanted to assure Americans they could do the Harlem Shake on the internet without Net Neutrality protections, so he made a video with the dude who got fired from Buzzfeed for plagiarism and a pizzagate conspiracy theorist who is also a white nationalist that supports a fascist clothing brand that uses Nazi iconography. Baauer, the artist behind “Harlem Shake,” was none too pleased his song was being used by a bunch of assholes without permission so he issued a takedown notice to YouTube with the support of his record label Mad Decent. You would think the chairman of the FCC would respect copyright law, right?



PS below the cut is a clip from the pulled video intercut with the pizzagate conspiracy theorist making a fool of herself (because she is a fool).





