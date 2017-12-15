Baauer & Mad Decent Label Files Copyright Claim Against Video Featuring FCC’s Ajit Pai & a Fascist
Yesterday, a Harlem Shake video made in 2017 went quasi-viral. Ajit Pai wanted to assure Americans they could do the Harlem Shake on the internet without Net Neutrality protections, so he made a video with the dude who got fired from Buzzfeed for plagiarism and a pizzagate conspiracy theorist who is also a white nationalist that supports a fascist clothing brand that uses Nazi iconography. Baauer, the artist behind “Harlem Shake,” was none too pleased his song was being used by a bunch of assholes without permission so he issued a takedown notice to YouTube with the support of his record label Mad Decent. You would think the chairman of the FCC would respect copyright law, right?
Official statement re the use of "Harlem Shake" in Daily Caller's video of FCC Chairman Ajit Pai: neither Mad Decent nor Baauer approved this use nor do we approve of the message contained therein. We have issued a takedown will pursue further legal action if it is not removed.— MAD DECENT (@maddecent) December 15, 2017
PS below the cut is a clip from the pulled video intercut with the pizzagate conspiracy theorist making a fool of herself (because she is a fool).
Ajit Pai Wants The Internet To Know You Can Still Harlem Shake After Net Neutrality Is Gone pic.twitter.com/IvCXv1fEZq— LB classic (@LydiaBurrell) December 14, 2017
Further update: the FCC chair appeared in a video with Martina Markota of the Daily Caller, who has openly supported a fascist apparel company called "Right-Wing Death Squad." https://t.co/toVjJTz4KQ— sean. 🎅🏽 (@SeanMcElwee) December 14, 2017
See their FB page here: https://t.co/27hQORGRGn pic.twitter.com/ZYogKoglfD
Source
Source
Source
Source
But what the fuck at the white nationalist shit, this fucking admin i swear
Edited at 2017-12-15 02:53 pm (UTC)
Also one of those happy dog twitters found out he was following them and blocked him.
Shes more like
i was just seeing on right wing watch someone claiming the skirball fire was set to cover up child sex trafficking at the getty museum. like, 1 the fire wasn't by the getty and 2, the getty has individual pieces of artwork worth in the hundreds of millions of dollars why would they need to get involved in sex trafficking.
lol irl