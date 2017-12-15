Baauer & Mad Decent Label Files Copyright Claim Against Video Featuring FCC’s Ajit Pai & a Fascist

Official statement re the use of "Harlem Shake" in Daily Caller's video of FCC Chairman Ajit Pai: neither Mad Decent nor Baauer approved this use nor do we approve of the message contained therein. We have issued a takedown will pursue further legal action if it is not removed. — MAD DECENT (@maddecent) December 15, 2017

Ajit Pai Wants The Internet To Know You Can Still Harlem Shake After Net Neutrality Is Gone pic.twitter.com/IvCXv1fEZq — LB classic (@LydiaBurrell) December 14, 2017

Further update: the FCC chair appeared in a video with Martina Markota of the Daily Caller, who has openly supported a fascist apparel company called "Right-Wing Death Squad." https://t.co/toVjJTz4KQ

See their FB page here: https://t.co/27hQORGRGn pic.twitter.com/ZYogKoglfD — sean. 🎅🏽 (@SeanMcElwee) December 14, 2017

Yesterday, a Harlem Shake video made in 2017 went quasi-viral. Ajit Pai wanted to assure Americans they could do the Harlem Shake on the internet without Net Neutrality protections, so he made a video with the dude who got fired from Buzzfeed for plagiarism and a pizzagate conspiracy theorist who is also a white nationalist that supports a fascist clothing brand that uses Nazi iconography. Baauer, the artist behind “Harlem Shake,” was none too pleased his song was being used by a bunch of assholes without permission so he issued a takedown notice to YouTube with the support of his record label Mad Decent. You would think the chairman of the FCC would respect copyright law, right?PS below the cut is a clip from the pulled video intercut with the pizzagate conspiracy theorist making a fool of herself (because she is a fool).