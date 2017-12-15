Morgan Spurlock steps down from his production company after revealing history of sexual assaults

rapist scum, GO TO PRISON Reply

I just don't understand how a person could live with themselves after raping somebody. Reply

It's not rape in their minds. Reply

yeah. He flat out says a woman said no and cried during and, somehow in his twisted brain, it was still consensual to him. Rapists ain't right (and that's why theyjustneedtodie. That level of fucked can't be fixed.) Reply

narcissism probably Reply

lack of empathy and human decency Reply

Fuck the entire company.

They should have entirely distanced themselves from him and denounce his vile actions. For them to say they’re moving forward without acknowledging the heinous things this rapist admitted to is ridiculous. Reply

Especially since one of the victims he admitted to harassing was someone who worked for them.



It's truly a pathetic statement. Reply

Well at least he's coming forward on his own instead of being forced out like do many other cowards. Some people you just never know about their pasts or lives. Scary. Reply

He's outing himself so he can collect brownie points and retweet the people calling him "brave." He's looking for snaps for his pledge to "do better." Everything he is saying is 100000% narcissistic and self-serving (similar to Louis CK). These guys just don't get it. They never will.



Edited at 2017-12-15 03:15 pm (UTC) Reply

Mte Reply

he wrote that self-serving essay after being called out by name by his victim. so not exactly "on his own" Reply

Bye bitch. The only reason I know who you are is because of Doug Benson. Reply

Puke. I hope he dies penniless and alone in a ditch. Reply

It’s the only way for rapists to properly go anyway. Reply

I read that as penisless and that would be favorable too. Reply

lol wow, he always acted like he was enlightened or some shit too. Reply

AND HIS "DOCUMENTARIES" FUCKING SUCKED! Reply

He needs to GTFO and disappear from public life completely. He’s using his alcoholism as an excuse for people to feel sorry for his loser ass. Reply

^ This so much! Reply

Alcoholism, childhood abuse, the fact that his dad left his mom...



A lot of us have dealt with that (and worse) and we're not out here raping people. Reply

Warrior Poets



of fucking course it's called that Reply

I know CDAN is BS but there was a BI on there today about him being attacked by a big company because in his statement he inadvertently admitted that his famous documentary (Supersize Me I assume) was inaccurate and based on a false premise. I'd be really curious to know if that were true. I thought Supersize Me was really OTT and sensationalist Reply

the big thing that stuck out to me + others was him admitting to alcoholism and that he'd never gone longer than a week without alcohol - which meant he was still drinking during the making of Supersize Me, which meant when the doctor was freaked out about his liver function it was proooobably more bc of the alcohol, not the McDonald's Reply

Oooh that makes perfect sense! That’s very shady of him. Alcohol has a ton of empty calories too. It’s kind of shitty to demonize one fast food chain when you’re abusing alcohol and guzzling thousands of calories in carbs as well Reply

Was it regarding alcohol?



I noticed reading his statement yesterday that he mentions not being sober for more than a week since he was a kid, yet he claims in Supersize Me to only consume McDonalds for a month. Reply

the results of his supersize me experiment or whatever have never been able to be replicated either. Reply

God, men truly were a mistake.



Edited at 2017-12-15 03:37 pm (UTC) Reply

omfg. i used to like that show he had 30 days or whatever. another one bites the dust. go to hell Reply

I read his twitter thing and he didnt apologize. Like he’s still completely in his own head.



One thing it pointed out albeit in a backwards way is how the abuse cycle repeats itself and victims become abusers. Him being molested, in a perfect world would never have happened, in a slightly less than perfect world, he would’ve gotten help to cope. Instead he became a lifelong alcoholic who doesn’t understand or recognize boundaries or consent. Why didn’t he get help after learning the college girl felt it was rape /rhetorical.



This is by no means an excuse or any sort of pity. I was I liked super size me but otherwise I never kept up with him. As far as I’m concerned he’s cancelled.I read his twitter thing and he didnt apologize. Like he’s still completely in his own head.One thing it pointed out albeit in a backwards way is how the abuse cycle repeats itself and victims become abusers. Him being molested, in a perfect world would never have happened, in a slightly less than perfect world, he would’ve gotten help to cope. Instead he became a lifelong alcoholic who doesn’t understand or recognize boundaries or consent. Why didn’t he get help after learning the college girl felt it was rape /rhetorical.This is by no means an excuse or any sort of pity. I was #MeToo as a child but never repeated the behavior, so it’s not a given but is often common that does happen. So many victims become abusers whether it’s dv or sexual and it makes me rage, the plague that never ends. Reply

yeah it really came off as self-pitying in his statement but it is something that really needs to be discussed/explored - the cycle of abuse is so fucking real but it's hard to toe the line between dismissing all abusers as irredeemable monsters or dismissing the abuse itself bc they're victims themselves



tbh the first rape he described, fucked up as it was, could've really been the wake-up call he needed to get his mental health sorted out. idk how old he is but I imagine this was in the 80s/90s and our view of coercive sex like that has evolved dramatically, so if that had been his only offense then I think I honestly could... not forgive him, exactly, since it's not my place to, but understand? I guess, IF he had learned from it and tied together his past with his actions. I mean yeah mental health particularly for men was probably hella taboo but considering all these fairly progressive documentaries he was making (that 30 days series, what I saw of it, was ahead of its time on some social issues tbh) it's really telling that he STILL went on to commit, imo, an even more blatantly predatory/misogynistic action with his former assistant.



this is such a convoluted comment lol Reply

Link

Ia about wake up call. Total missed opportunity. I could plausibly see where his behavior that first night was awful out of ignorance vs intentional but when he learned about her version he should’ve gone “holy crap, who am I, what has happened to me”, and get serious help. He would forever have to live with the first event but it could’ve prevented the victims of his future behavior. I know this is preaching to the choir ...



ps, your comment wasn’t convoluted, I get what you’re saying. Reply

