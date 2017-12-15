Morgan Spurlock steps down from his production company after revealing history of sexual assaults
Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock is stepping down from his production company, Warrior Poets, following his posting of a lengthy Twitter post where he admitted to past accusations of sexual harassment and assault https://t.co/D9V1YxCkvm— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 15, 2017
- After coming forward in a self-pitying statement to admit that he had raped a woman in college and sexually harassed a co-worker until she quit Morgan Spurlock is now stepping down from his production company
- The production company will still go forward under the guidance of Jeremy Chilnick and Matthew Galkin who released a statement about continuing to lead the company without addressing the fact that Spurlock sexually harassed one of their employees
- According to vaguely worded tweets Spurlock is now seeking "help" though that is possibly just for his alcohol addiction
I just don't understand how a person could live with themselves after raping somebody.
They should have entirely distanced themselves from him and denounce his vile actions. For them to say they’re moving forward without acknowledging the heinous things this rapist admitted to is ridiculous.
It's truly a pathetic statement.
i literally just watched that movie on Sunday with my bf and it's so so good but so sad especially because Robin isn't alive anymore :(
A lot of us have dealt with that (and worse) and we're not out here raping people.
of fucking course it's called that
I noticed reading his statement yesterday that he mentions not being sober for more than a week since he was a kid, yet he claims in Supersize Me to only consume McDonalds for a month.
I read his twitter thing and he didnt apologize. Like he’s still completely in his own head.
One thing it pointed out albeit in a backwards way is how the abuse cycle repeats itself and victims become abusers. Him being molested, in a perfect world would never have happened, in a slightly less than perfect world, he would’ve gotten help to cope. Instead he became a lifelong alcoholic who doesn’t understand or recognize boundaries or consent. Why didn’t he get help after learning the college girl felt it was rape /rhetorical.
This is by no means an excuse or any sort of pity. I was #MeToo as a child but never repeated the behavior, so it’s not a given but is often common that does happen. So many victims become abusers whether it’s dv or sexual and it makes me rage, the plague that never ends.
tbh the first rape he described, fucked up as it was, could've really been the wake-up call he needed to get his mental health sorted out. idk how old he is but I imagine this was in the 80s/90s and our view of coercive sex like that has evolved dramatically, so if that had been his only offense then I think I honestly could... not forgive him, exactly, since it's not my place to, but understand? I guess, IF he had learned from it and tied together his past with his actions. I mean yeah mental health particularly for men was probably hella taboo but considering all these fairly progressive documentaries he was making (that 30 days series, what I saw of it, was ahead of its time on some social issues tbh) it's really telling that he STILL went on to commit, imo, an even more blatantly predatory/misogynistic action with his former assistant.
this is such a convoluted comment lol
ps, your comment wasn’t convoluted, I get what you’re saying.