Charli XCX Drops Another Fire Mixtape This Year; Reinvents Pop AGAIN



-Following up her iconic Number 1 Angel mixtape, Charli XCX dropped yet another mixtape this year!
-Features Carly Rae Jepsen, Tove Lo, Mø, ALMA, Brooke Candy, Kim Petras, Jay Park, and more.
-It's iconic and Charli is the only pop artist to steadily and continuously release music for her fans and push boundaries etc.

Favorite track on Pop 2 ontd? Femmebot is murdering me right now
