Charli XCX Drops Another Fire Mixtape This Year; Reinvents Pop AGAIN
-Following up her iconic Number 1 Angel mixtape, Charli XCX dropped yet another mixtape this year!
-Features Carly Rae Jepsen, Tove Lo, Mø, ALMA, Brooke Candy, Kim Petras, Jay Park, and more.
-It's iconic and Charli is the only pop artist to steadily and continuously release music for her fans and push boundaries etc.
Favorite track on Pop 2 ontd? Femmebot is murdering me right now
Charli is doing the damn thing and everyone else is sleep-walking thru their albums.
looks like a pic of me from three years ago
Cupcakke's verse on I got it is also amazing (so many offers on the table, a bitch gotta eat on the couch, slay me lmfao)
tbh this was not as immediate for me as Number one Angel, which just sounded like a hit album imo (justice for 3am). this is way more experimental, dark and out there. i'm sure i'll love it in time tho.
also god did i miss carly's voice, hearing it is like slipping into a hot bath, come back queen
OR DO YOU WANT A HOEBOT
SLUTBOT
FUCK NO
SYSTEMS DOWN
BOY I'LL CLONE YOU
BOY I'LL SWERVE YOU
GLITCH YOUR MAINFRAME
NOW I OWN YOU
EX MACHINA NA NA
YOU CAN'T WAIN
I'M A.I. SLUT
I AM THAT BITCH
i'm excited to listen to this tho!
I’ll be your femmebo-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-ot
i prefer number 1 angel tho. lipgloss >>>>>>>>>>>>
Ideally, pop artists should be releasing music a lot more often (like 3x a year in the 60s and 70s). It keeps their skills up...you can always tell when an artist is "rusty" for having not written a song in awhile.
