Charli XCX Drops Another Fire Mixtape This Year; Reinvents Pop AGAIN

pop music would sound much more fun if the other girls experimented with the genre like charli has been doing Reply

I say the same about Grimes tbh. Reply

grimes is truly the visionary of music that we do not deserve Reply

seriously. The pop girls have gotten so stale with experimentation. Reply

For real.



Charli is doing the damn thing and everyone else is sleep-walking thru their albums. Reply

who's in your icon?



looks like a pic of me from three years ago Reply

agreed Reply

same. but she kinda gave up being on the charts to do it Reply

she did that!! Reply

Femmebot is the best, Mykki's verse is insane. I also love all the looks Charli has been serving for this. Giving the ppl what the ppl wants tbh!



Cupcakke's verse on I got it is also amazing (so many offers on the table, a bitch gotta eat on the couch, slay me lmfao)



tbh this was not as immediate for me as Number one Angel, which just sounded like a hit album imo (justice for 3am). this is way more experimental, dark and out there. i'm sure i'll love it in time tho.



also god did i miss carly's voice, hearing it is like slipping into a hot bath, come back queen



Edited at 2017-12-15 02:22 pm (UTC) Reply

OR DO YOU WANT A HOEBOT

SLUTBOT

FUCK NO

SYSTEMS DOWN

BOY I'LL CLONE YOU

BOY I'LL SWERVE YOU

GLITCH YOUR MAINFRAME

NOW I OWN YOU

EX MACHINA NA NA

YOU CAN'T WAIN

I'M A.I. SLUT

I AM THAT BITCH

I completely agree with you. Although Number 1 Angel had more of a poppier sound and better melodies, the production on this one is way more interesting with all the glitches and PC Music-y shit. I'd even argue that POP2 flows way better as a consistent album, even with some of the features sounding out of place (because of the mixing). Over all Charlegend did NOT dissapoint Reply

TBH i think number 1 angel is overrated. i much preferred the tracks that leaked that were supposed to be on her next album, eg. bounce and like woah.



i'm excited to listen to this tho! Reply

just say u have 0 taste, ur against gay rights & go sis & the only song from the leak worth anything was ‘waterfall’ Reply

seriously. marriage equality is shook! Reply

I loved waterfall!!! But smh if that's the only track you liked... Reply

spotify is not letting me listen to it!!!! I blame Tidal. Reply

the whole mixtape is on youtube now!



thank you! idk why i didn't do that on the first place. Femmebot is a fucking BOP i'm loving the whole thing honestly. Reply

oh fuck me up carly. love this Reply

I’ll be your femmebo-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-o-ot





Edited at 2017-12-15 02:57 pm (UTC) Carly and her really want to make all the gays in the world suffer with Backseat. This one, Out Of My Head, Femmebot, Unlock It and Porsche are my favorites. I love Number 1 Angel but I think this mixtape is even better! Reply

listening to this made me go back and listen to f(x)’s 4walls album 👂🏽💕 Reply

porsche, femmebot, backseat & unlock it are my faves



i prefer number 1 angel tho. lipgloss >>>>>>>>>>>> Reply

HER SONG WITH CARLY IS AMAZING UGHHHHHHH FUCK ME UP, CHARLI!!!! Reply

This reminds me of True Romance. Reply

same Reply

it would have taken a lot to top number 1 angel tbh, having said that i love how this is sort of a darker affair overall. "i got it," "backseat," "lucky," and "porsche" are my faves rn. Reply

Saw her perform a couple of weeks ago and she was fire. Reply

I saw her at Barclays for the Halsey tour lol Reply

I hope you had a good time and left right before miss Frangipane started with her struggle vocals! Reply

I love the idea of pop music mixtapes. I wish more people would do this...and with streaming services, it's not a total financial loss because they can still get some streaming revenue.



Ideally, pop artists should be releasing music a lot more often (like 3x a year in the 60s and 70s). It keeps their skills up...you can always tell when an artist is "rusty" for having not written a song in awhile.



Thanks CHarli :) Reply

I wish more pop stars did one-off songs and mixtapes. It would keep things fun and fresh and give them a chance to experiment without having to commit to a whole era/one sole album Reply

I had a long-ass discussion about this today, that we need to cherish Charli at this day and age of male dominated streaming influenced charts, but I bet you a lot of the pop stars would've loved to release more often, but their labels are wating for them to have a hit to release it. There are numerous pop stars who got their material delayed hardcore (including Charli, since her third LP should've been released soon after Vroom Vroom EP). I don't get how Charli talked her label into giving her a Green Light (available on iTunes!) to release not one, but two mixtapes this year, but I think it's because she makes them a lot of money with her songwriting for other artists. Reply

charli is THE ultimate. i love her so much. Reply

This sounds like old Sky Ferreira music (which I love) Reply

the fact that there is no sky+charli collaboration in 2017 is very confusing now that i think of it. Reply

