December 15th, 2017, 03:57 pm mikasaackerman Ellie Goulding covers "O Holy Night" She also performed the song at the Streets of London’s Christmas Fundraiser at the Royal Albert Hall on December 11.Source: Youtube 1 | Youtube 2What's your favourite Christmas song, ontd? Tagged: ellie goulding, holiday, music / musician (world) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3232 comments Add comment
This was a mild hit but I'm still bitter that it wasn't a worldwide SMASH like it deserved to be
My favorite is sleigh ride by Ella Fitzgerald
