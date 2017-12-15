I saw Ellie in 2016 and legit it was one of the worst shows I've seen. She sounded awful the whole time. Reply

I've seen her twice, once at a tiny club in 2011 and again at a big music festival a couple years later and omg the second time she was awfullllllll. I think the first time she sounded perfectly fine, but it was QUITE a small venue so who knows, but omg she sounded so terrible in a large open space and her setlist made NO sense. I left after about 4 songs because 3 of them were fucking ballads?? who BEGINS a set at a festival with a bunch of slow ass songs?

She sounds like a chipmunk going through puberty but I like her.

Favorite Christmas song is "Winter Wonderland" by Aretha Franklin. "Santa Claus is Coming To Town" by The Jackson 5 is up there too. And I always play "Marshmallow World" by Dean Martin!

ppl have favorite xmas song that aren't all i want???

mte but it's a tight race for 2nd

She sounds like a six year old at a primary school Christmas recital that they picked to solo because she was the only one who could stand still for the duration of the song.

LMAO

we three kings and have yourself a merry little christmas are my faves. sleeping at last has a new christmas album and I am living for it.

I like pretty much any version of Little Drummer Boy and then these:











Ooh yes. I'd forgotten about Greg Lake. Love it ♥

I do love O holy night but not by this chipmunk. Lea Michele's version is probably my favorite christmas song. I also love Narodil se Kristus Pán but I swear there is no good version of that song anywhere :/ oh and Do you hear what I hear <3

This was a mild hit but I'm still bitter that it wasn't a worldwide SMASH like it deserved to be

Link

This is meh



My favorite is sleigh ride by Ella Fitzgerald

Link

It's Christmas in little over a week, holy snap doodle.

Link

why does she hate Christmas so much?

Link

I'm an avowed atheist but I love me some spiritual Christmas songs. O Holy Night is my fucking jam

Link

This is me. I became religious for a second listening to "O holy night"

Link





https://bibleheartburn.com/2013/12/18/the-story-behind-o-holy-night/ fun fact: the poet who wrote O Holy Night, Placide Cappeau is not a Chrisitian and is actually non-religious, meanwhile the composer of the melody, Adolphe Adam is a Jew.

Link

LMAO of course. I took a class on Jews in American pop culture and while I did not know about this one it is funny that so many of our ~iconic Christmas songs are written by Jews

