Tidal reportedly lost $44 million in 2016
Tidal reportedly lost $44 million in 2016. https://t.co/hFuw5tazuh pic.twitter.com/7bWWXjmoEh— The FADER (@thefader) December 13, 2017
-According to a report by Norwegian newspaper, Dagens Næringsliv, TIDAL lost $44 million before tax in 2016 and was aided by interest-free loans ("$69 million in 2015 and a further $36 million last year") from accounts by its parent company, located on the Cayman Islands.
-After reviewing the accounts of TIDAL's parent company, Project Panther Bidco, it was found that TIDAL had made a loss of NOK$368 million, or $44 million dollars in 2016.
-Engadget, a technology blog network, had also reported that "Tidal may only have enough cash left to last six months".
-When reached out by Engadget, a spokesperson for Tidal responded on the reported $44 million loss (without flat-out denying it) with the following statement: "We have experienced negative stories about Tidal since its inception and we have done nothing but grow the business each year". The company says it expects to be profitable in 2018.
-According to Jay-Z in September 2015, Tidal had reached its 1 million member mark but the newspaper claimed from internal payments to record labels that the actual number was closer to 350,000 members.
-Around 6 months later, Jay-Z later claimed that Tidal had reached the 3 million member milestone, whereas the actual number was supposedly at about 850,000.
-For the time being, Tidal has been internally circulating a figure of 1.2 million subscribers but has been keeping their head down on their user numbers from the media ever since.
SOURCE: Fader | Engadget | Twitter | Dagens Næringsliv
I hope his cousin has another job lined up.
Edited at 2017-12-15 06:43 am (UTC)
The pioneer of streaming plans an initial public offering this year, which one label executive describes as “a big concern for everybody”. Saddled with hefty royalty payments, Spotify has never turned a profit. The company’s revenues grew 80 per cent to €1.95bn in 2015, but it still lost €173m as royalty fees soared — a business model that some analysts say is unsustainable.
Edited at 2017-12-15 02:08 pm (UTC)
Only good thing to come from it was the gif from the promo of Jay Z, Bey, Nicki, Madonna, and others that was captioned as "So which one of us gonna kill Iggy?"
trump teas. taylor hew
Never forget
Edited at 2017-12-15 06:56 am (UTC)
Re: Never forget
Around 6 months later, Jay-Z later claimed that Tidal had reached the 3 million member milestone, whereas the actual number was supposedly at about 850,000