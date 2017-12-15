tamen de gushi ch146

Tidal reportedly lost $44 million in 2016



-According to a report by Norwegian newspaper, Dagens Næringsliv, TIDAL lost $44 million before tax in 2016 and was aided by interest-free loans ("$69 million in 2015 and a further $36 million last year") from accounts by its parent company, located on the Cayman Islands.

-After reviewing the accounts of TIDAL's parent company, Project Panther Bidco, it was found that TIDAL had made a loss of NOK$368 million, or $44 million dollars in 2016.

-Engadget, a technology blog network, had also reported that "Tidal may only have enough cash left to last six months".

-When reached out by Engadget, a spokesperson for Tidal responded on the reported $44 million loss (without flat-out denying it) with the following statement: "We have experienced negative stories about Tidal since its inception and we have done nothing but grow the business each year". The company says it expects to be profitable in 2018.

-According to Jay-Z in September 2015, Tidal had reached its 1 million member mark but the newspaper claimed from internal payments to record labels that the actual number was closer to 350,000 members.

-Around 6 months later, Jay-Z later claimed that Tidal had reached the 3 million member milestone, whereas the actual number was supposedly at about 850,000.

-For the time being, Tidal has been internally circulating a figure of 1.2 million subscribers but has been keeping their head down on their user numbers from the media ever since.

SOURCE: Fader | Engadget | Twitter | Dagens Næringsliv

Tagged: , ,