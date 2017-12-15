Tidal reportedly lost $44 million in 2016

hahahahahaha good. Reply

How on brand for Jay-Z to lose $44m. It would only be more on brand if this news came out at 4:44



I hope his cousin has another job lined up.



On 4th April at 4.44. Reply

That sounds like a ton, but there are so many unprofitable internet services that have survived, I don't even know if that's a lot or not. Uber, Twitter, Snapchat, none of these things make money yet. Reply

Spotify continues to lure customers: more than 100m use the service and 40m pay about $10 a month for it. Founded in 2006, it has raised more than $1.5bn, with the latest funding round valuing it at $8.5bn.



The pioneer of streaming plans an initial public offering this year, which one label executive describes as “a big concern for everybody”. Saddled with hefty royalty payments, Spotify has never turned a profit. The company’s revenues grew 80 per cent to €1.95bn in 2015, but it still lost €173m as royalty fees soared — a business model that some analysts say is unsustainable.

yes, they are correct. in spotify's case: https://www.ft.com/content/cd99b95e-d8ba-11e6-944b-e7eb37a6aa8e Reply

Those companies are generating revenue tho to offset the losses and that keeps them in business. Like Netflix and Amazon are still in the red but have the capital and reach to continue to operate. Tidal is in a soundcloud situation where the might not have the funds to continue operations. This is a bit different.



Edited at 2017-12-15 02:08 pm (UTC) Reply

Suddenly my student loans don’t seem so bad! Reply

Only good thing to come from it was the gif from the promo of Jay Z, Bey, Nicki, Madonna, and others that was captioned as "So which one of us gonna kill Iggy?" Reply

your icon!! Reply

I like the one where it was a big line up of them all standing awkwardly and someone was like "they look like they are presenting a group project in front of the class" Reply

Poor Jay and Bey :( Reply

jay z only did this to claim a loss on his taxes!



trump teas. taylor hew Reply

Jay bought it for $56 million and sold a 33% stake in it for $200 million to Sprint so... idgi Reply

lmfao @ sprint. what were they thinking Reply

Sprint = those people who bought a box of manure from Cards Against HUmanity even after being told "We're sending you a literal box of shit" Reply

Lol private equity professionals make really stupid decisions. Reply

Because a lot of them are irl idiots but can talk the talk like nobody's business. (Knows a few, fell for one, complete player). Reply

“This collaboration feels so egoless, everybody is having a conversation. WE really do have an opportunity to change the way we all experience art,” – Beyonce



Edited at 2017-12-15 06:56 am (UTC) Reply

sounds like me driveling during a crit session tbh Reply

After reviewing the accounts of TIDAL's parent company, Project Panther Bidco, it was found that TIDAL had made a loss of NOK$368 million, or $44 million dollars in 2016

Around 6 months later, Jay-Z later claimed that Tidal had reached the 3 million member milestone, whereas the actual number was supposedly at about 850,000



850000 idiots is still a lot of idiots tho. It's not 3m, but it's still 849998 too many. Reply

Of course sometimes shit goes down when its nine hundred fifty six million dollars on an elevator. Reply

