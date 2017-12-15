Champion [Remix] - Fall Out Boy (Feat. RM of BTS)
Fall Out Boy
SURPRISE! New RM Champion remix out everywhere Friday at midnight 👌@BTS_twt #RMxFallOutBoy 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nzsxss5kr9— Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) December 14, 2017
In an unexpected turn of events, Fall Out Boy has released a remix for their song Champion, off their upcoming album M A N I A, featuring BTS' RM (previously known as Rap Monster) rapping in English.
You can listen to it on Spotify HERE.
BTS confirmed the collaboration on Twitter:
BTS_twt
so great to work with @falloutboy— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) December 15, 2017
💫⭐️🌟✨⚡️ pic.twitter.com/uPKBHtv6AI
Here is the original version of the song:
FallOutBoyVEVO
FOB posted a roundup of streaming links HERE.
