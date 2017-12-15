seulgi

Champion [Remix] - Fall Out Boy (Feat. RM of BTS)

Fall Out Boy

In an unexpected turn of events, Fall Out Boy has released a remix for their song Champion, off their upcoming album M A N I A, featuring BTS' RM (previously known as Rap Monster) rapping in English.

You can listen to it on Spotify HERE.

BTS confirmed the collaboration on Twitter:

Here is the original version of the song:


FOB posted a roundup of streaming links HERE.
