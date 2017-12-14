Miguel Posey: Guitar

Celebrities React to Nick Jonas' Golden Globe Nomination for 'Best Original Song' + 'Home' Video



Jolly old Saint Nicky J just can't stop #winning. The A lister's [@DigitalSpy's words, not mine] song Home, from the Ferdinand Soundtrack, was nominated for a Golden Globe for 'Best Original Song'. Ferdinand, in theaters tomorrow, tells the story of a young bull who escapes from a training camp in rural Spain.

To celebrate, he released a very 2018/diverse music video in which he straps on a leather jacket and guitar to stomp his moose bull knuckle around in the dirt.





Across the internet, celebrities have rushed to praise Nick on his nomination, while they can still access their socials.





joejonas Couldn't be more proud of the day @nickjonas had today. Golden Globe nominated & Huge premiere of #Jumanji love you brotha!



kevinjonas Congrats @nickjonas this is so awesome!!!



Sources: @JustJared. YouTube. @GinaRodriguez. @JustinTranter. @JoeyJonas. @KevyJonas. @PopCrave.

ONTD: Are you proud of your family?

Tagged: , , , , , , ,