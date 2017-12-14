Celebrities React to Nick Jonas' Golden Globe Nomination for 'Best Original Song' + 'Home' Video
.@nickjonas has dropped his music video for #Home, and it sends a beautiful message. Watch now: https://t.co/vqTVLUtDFu— JustJared.com (@JustJared) December 13, 2017
Jolly old Saint Nicky J just can't stop #winning. The A lister's [@DigitalSpy's words, not mine] song Home, from the Ferdinand Soundtrack, was nominated for a Golden Globe for 'Best Original Song'. Ferdinand, in theaters tomorrow, tells the story of a young bull who escapes from a training camp in rural Spain.
To celebrate, he released a very 2018/diverse music video in which he straps on a leather jacket and guitar to stomp his
CONGRATS TO THE AWESOME AND INSANELY TALENTED (clearly needed caps for this) @nickjonas #GoldenGlobe2018 https://t.co/epIIkiYcGe— Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) December 11, 2017
Across the internet, celebrities have rushed to praise Nick on his nomination, while they can still access their socials.
I can’t believe this! A golden globe nomination!? @nickjonas #monson @ferdinandmovie WOW! This song is so special to me, cus when I was a young queer kid I was beyond bullied at school, but at #Home I was always SO safe. My family thought my fem ways were fucking fabulous!— Justin Tranter (@justtranter) December 11, 2017
joejonas Couldn't be more proud of the day @nickjonas had today. Golden Globe nominated & Huge premiere of #Jumanji love you brotha!
kevinjonas Congrats @nickjonas this is so awesome!!!
Nick Jonas reacts to receiving a golden globe nomination for "Best Original Song" pic.twitter.com/fvPaKUIlqR— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 11, 2017
