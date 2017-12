Celebrities React to Nick Jonas' Golden Globe Nomination for 'Best Original Song' + 'Home' Video

.@nickjonas has dropped his music video for #Home, and it sends a beautiful message. Watch now: https://t.co/vqTVLUtDFu — JustJared.com (@JustJared) December 13, 2017

CONGRATS TO THE AWESOME AND INSANELY TALENTED (clearly needed caps for this) @nickjonas #GoldenGlobe2018 https://t.co/epIIkiYcGe — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) December 11, 2017

I can’t believe this! A golden globe nomination!? @nickjonas #monson @ferdinandmovie WOW! This song is so special to me, cus when I was a young queer kid I was beyond bullied at school, but at #Home I was always SO safe. My family thought my fem ways were fucking fabulous! — Justin Tranter (@justtranter) December 11, 2017

Nick Jonas reacts to receiving a golden globe nomination for "Best Original Song" pic.twitter.com/fvPaKUIlqR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 11, 2017

Jolly old Saintjust can't stop #winning . The A lister's [ @DigitalSpy's words, not mine ] song, from theSoundtrack, was nominated for a Golden Globe for 'Best Original Song' , tells the story of a young bull who escapes from a training camp in rural Spain.To celebrate, he released a very 2018/diverse music video in which he straps on a leather jacket and guitar to stomp hisbull knuckle around in the dirt.Across the internet, celebrities have rushed to praiseon his nomination, while they can still access their socials.