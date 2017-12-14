Kpop Post: Billboard's favorite 20 (5) Kpop songs of 2017
Our staff picked the best K-pop songs of 2017 https://t.co/jZRtobklV6 pic.twitter.com/vApyUNIz1J— billboard (@billboard) December 14, 2017
20
EXO-KO KO BOP
15
PRISTIN-WeeWoo
12
Odd Eye Circle- Sweet Crazy Love (Oh,this isn't number 1)
5
BTS-Spring Day
3
Sunmi-Gashina
EXO-KO KO BOP
15
PRISTIN-WeeWoo
12
Odd Eye Circle- Sweet Crazy Love (Oh,this isn't number 1)
5
BTS-Spring Day
3
Sunmi-Gashina
Do you agree with this list? Where's Rollin' by Brave Girls and Kim Lip's Eclipse?
Also I wasn't crazy about Gashina as a song but the MV makes it lol. ~#Aesthetic
homophobic!
The only songs I’ve liked this year have been Hobgoblin, Eclipse, and Peek-a-boo. Everything has been really bland and boring
Justice for a Singing in the Rain choreography video. 😭🤬
the eve should have been on here rather than ko ko bop even though its not a title
where's blackpink
They need to stop rapping though, it's bad
also, i love spring day
Edited at 2017-12-15 10:55 am (UTC)
The Eve
All others need not apply