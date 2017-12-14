Kpop Post: Billboard's favorite 20 (5) Kpop songs of 2017









Also I wasn't crazy about Gashina as a song but the MV makes it lol. ~ mte about Eclipse being missing!Also I wasn't crazy about Gashina as a song but the MV makes it lol. ~

Eclipse is a once in a decade bop.

I liked Gashina until I saw it live. Sunmi was the worst part of her own damn song. She's got about as much charisma live as a cardboard box.

Eclipse really is the song that got me into Loona and smh at billboard not putting it on any list...

homophobic!

homophobic! Reply

Spring day is a terrible song, it’s so noisy.





The only songs I’ve liked this year have been Hobgoblin, Eclipse, and Peek-a-boo. Everything has been really bland and boring Reply

flawless taste! but not even EXID? or this masterpiece??



Reply

I can't deal with nasally voices and a lot of people in kpop have them. Idk if they're being told to sing like that or what but I can't do it

omg have u listened to clc - i like it? it so catchy

Loona killed it the second half of the year. I haven't stanned a girl group since miss A. But Loona changed that. So proud of them and can't wait for the debut tbh!!

Justice for a Singing in the Rain choreography video. 😭🤬

Justice for a Singing in the Rain choreography video. 😭🤬 Reply

Surprised they didn't give #1 to BTS for the reposts and extra ad revenue.

billboard is so up bts' ass lmao. sometimes i'm like okay y'all need to chill before they don't call you back.

Spring Day and Gashina are not that good...

im glad it's spring day and not dna at least



the eve should have been on here rather than ko ko bop even though its not a title



where's blackpink Reply

Heize should have been #1 but since I like wanna one I will let this one go. IU's through the night is better than Palette. The list is missing bolbbalgan4

bolbbalgan4's album was so good

I am obsessed with Peek-A-Boo. I can't stop and it's getting embarrassing lmao.

Cause it's a jam and a half, Red Velvet always delivering



They need to stop rapping though, it's bad Reply

it is an absolute bop, no need to be ashamed!

well it is the best kpop song of the year, so no need to be embarrassed sis

WEEWOO? ARE YOU JOKING WITH THAT TRAVESTY OF A SONG?

am i missing something? why is chae soo bin in the picture of the tweet lol

also, i love spring day



also, i love spring day Reply

I agree with about 80% of this list. To be honest, putting any BTS song on a best song list is laughable. Also, justice for Likey.



Edited at 2017-12-15 10:55 am (UTC) Reply

gashina and peekaboo are SUCH bops

Gashina

The Eve

All others need not apply Reply

Dreamcatcher remain legends, best rookies of 2017.

