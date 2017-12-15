Matt Damon shares his opinions on the "spectrum" of sexual harassment
Matt Damon opened up about Harvey Weinstein, sexual harassment and the end of confidentiality agreements during a recent interview with @petertravers: https://t.co/J9903KNWQ9 #PopcornABC #MattDamon pic.twitter.com/9ZhCy5sVKW— Popcorn on ABC (@PopcornABCNews) December 14, 2017
- Wants everyone to know there is a difference between a butt pat and child molestation
- Not a fan of Al Franken resigning
- Was a fan of Louis C.K.'s statement and doesn't think he'll do "those things" again
- Denies knowing what was going on with Weinstein, does mention he was a "womanizer"
- Says that Ridley Scott's decision to remove Kevin Spacey was a business decision
- Is asked if it's more difficult if the accusations are against a friend (N.B. Damon is friends with both Affleck brothers who have both been accused of sexual assault ranging from groping (Ben) to climbing into bed and trying to intiate sex with co-workers (Casey) and Damon insists that if it's a friend he "knows" the truth
- Thinks the answer to raising daughters in a world full of sexual predators is to raise them with self-esteem
The friends part is especially infuriating. M Damon definitely is hiding some nasty skeletons in his closet. Time to expose him, ladies of Hollywood!
Even in Hayek's op-ed she said that Harvey forced her to go to a private party in Venice that was actually just him and a bunch of prostitutes.
What a fucking mess. Educate yourself, Matt Damon.
(ETA: For reference, this was a project greenlight bit with Effie Brown about diversity and he was mansplaining to her about how she should cast diversity....)
this is really upsetting and i don't know what to say
Kindly disappear forever, Damon.
Jesse Plemons >>>> Matt Damon
In fact I would not mind if Jesse overtook Matt's body in some Under the skin shit and effectively destroyed him, hitting reset on everything Matt did since birth.
B-B-BUT HE'S SO UGLY. I HOPE THE BABY LOOKS LIKE KIRSTEN
He might be ugly but he's not flop damon lmaooo
I get what he's saying, but it's still a form of harassment. Like. The women and men who work with Woody Allen aren't AS BAD as the man who's actually raped his daughter, but working with him is still bad in its own way. Basically men should stop acting whiny about this shit and leave women alone.
I remember this kid rubbing my leg every day in English class when I was 12. He would purposely forget his book every day, so he'd have to share mine. He wasn't touching my privates or anything. But his hand would go close. And it made me feel dirty (I hadn't ever done anything sexual at all at that point) I dreaded that class. (And I have a feeling the teacher saw and never said anything) I was too afraid to.
But here I am 22 years later. I still remember that. And it still bugs me. Even though that isn't as bad as him actually penetrating me with his fingers. It still sexually harassment. And it still bothers me.
Oh my god Trey and Matt are psychic
