Matt Damon shares his opinions on the "spectrum" of sexual harassment



  • Wants everyone to know there is a difference between a butt pat and child molestation

  • Not a fan of Al Franken resigning

  • Was a fan of Louis C.K.'s statement and doesn't think he'll do "those things" again

  • Denies knowing what was going on with Weinstein, does mention he was a "womanizer"

  • Says that Ridley Scott's decision to remove Kevin Spacey was a business decision

  • Is asked if it's more difficult if the accusations are against a friend (N.B. Damon is friends with both Affleck brothers who have both been accused of sexual assault ranging from groping (Ben) to climbing into bed and trying to intiate sex with co-workers (Casey) and Damon insists that if it's a friend he "knows" the truth

  • Thinks the answer to raising daughters in a world full of sexual predators is to raise them with self-esteem

