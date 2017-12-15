Matt Damon shares his opinions on the "spectrum" of sexual harassment

I can't imagine a more tone deaf set of answers to these questions.

literal words out of my mouth Reply

Exactly what I was thinking. Reply

my fucking thoughts exactly Reply

he's like an anti-guidebook for men Reply

omg shut up!!!!!!! Reply

Actually said that aloud Reply

WOW... Just... WOW... *headdesk* (Not surprised though...) Reply

Holy hell. READ THE FUCKING ROOM, YOU DIPSHIT!



The friends part is especially infuriating. M Damon definitely is hiding some nasty skeletons in his closet. Time to expose him, ladies of Hollywood!



Edited at 2017-12-15 05:34 am (UTC)

I 100% believe that he knew that that Italian guy who led Asia up to Harvey's suite the night she was rape is basically a pimp.



Even in Hayek's op-ed she said that Harvey forced her to go to a private party in Venice that was actually just him and a bunch of prostitutes. Reply

What a fucking mess. Educate yourself, Matt Damon.



(ETA: For reference, this was a project greenlight bit with Effie Brown about diversity and he was mansplaining to her about how she should cast diversity....)



My immediate thought upon reading this:What a fucking mess. Educate yourself, Matt Damon.(ETA: For reference, this was a project greenlight bit with Effie Brown about diversity and he was mansplaining to her about how she should cast diversity....)

i don't even know what to say to this



this is really upsetting and i don't know what to say Reply

Kindly disappear forever, Damon. Reply

Jesse Plemons >>>> Matt Damon

In fact I would not mind if Jesse overtook Matt's body in some Under the skin shit and effectively destroyed him, hitting reset on everything Matt did since birth.



Edited at 2017-12-15 05:38 am (UTC)

Lmao mte. It's time for Jesse to replace Matt for good. Reply

B-B-BUT HE'S SO UGLY. I HOPE THE BABY LOOKS LIKE KIRSTEN Reply

Mte. Also Landry >>> any role Matt has ever played Reply

I feel bad 4 accidentally dragging jesse in that other post 😭

He might be ugly but he's not flop damon lmaooo Reply

He needs a new name, like "Poor Man's Plemmons" Reply

RISE METH DAMON! Reply

Preach on it. Reply

Literally the only good thing about this is that after decades of profiting from turning a blind eye to sexual harassment Matt Damon is now contractually obligated to stumble his way through questions about sexual assault for the next few days after which he will add yet another flop to his filmography. Reply

Wants everyone to know there is a difference between a butt pat and child molestation



I get what he's saying, but it's still a form of harassment. Like. The women and men who work with Woody Allen aren't AS BAD as the man who's actually raped his daughter, but working with him is still bad in its own way. Basically men should stop acting whiny about this shit and leave women alone. Reply

Men should leave everyone alone. Reply

I also get the point he's trying to make, but I hate how people constantly try to invalidate one form of assault by saying another form of assault is worse. It's just another way people try and silence victims. Reply

Parent

It's weird because it's a point no one needs to make. Everyone knows that a butt pat is a harassment, or assault, or intimidation, or sometimes if you are flirty with that person just a butt pat. Reminds me of the argument the principal in Mindhunter was trying to make. Parsing shit isn't the main problem here Bud. Reply

agreed. it's true, but it's still a pointless point to make. Reply

he's so tone deaf. he speaks about it like one should be brushed aside and the other taken seriously. like NAH, one is a CRIME and one is a horrible abuse of power and not fit for a work environment (even though a butt pat can be sexual assault so). ya, dude there's a spectrum - hence why nobody is throwing Franken in jail. but anyone who has sexually harassed or assaulted doesn't belong in office - PERIOD. FUCKING PERIOD OMG. im so sick of him and his shit acting like consequences for being terribly shitty and exploitive are unfair and only the truly heinous actions actually deserved to be addressed. just fuck him to hell, man. I hate this fucker. Reply

Parent

Exactly. I don't get what he wants from this? Women to say "thanks for only touching my butt without my consent instead of raping me"? Reply

Parent

He is right. One is not as bad as the other. But so the fuck what? Neither one should ever happen.



I remember this kid rubbing my leg every day in English class when I was 12. He would purposely forget his book every day, so he'd have to share mine. He wasn't touching my privates or anything. But his hand would go close. And it made me feel dirty (I hadn't ever done anything sexual at all at that point) I dreaded that class. (And I have a feeling the teacher saw and never said anything) I was too afraid to.



But here I am 22 years later. I still remember that. And it still bugs me. Even though that isn't as bad as him actually penetrating me with his fingers. It still sexually harassment. And it still bothers me. Reply

shut the fuck up honestly Reply

lmao perfect icon + comment combo Reply

This proves what an idiot everyone believed he was for so long. Good job Matt. Reply

He's literally the puppet from Team America. Reply

Oh my god Trey and Matt are psychic Reply

Parent

Basically he played himself, lol.



Edited at 2017-12-15 07:34 am (UTC)

He is submitting his cancellation papers for filing, stamped and collated Reply

