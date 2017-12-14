Ed Warren Was Allegedly In A Relationship With A 15-Year-Old Girl

NO 👏 MAN 👏 IS 👏 SAFE 👏

If you mean Jerry Lee Lewis then yes, he married his 13 yr old cousin. Reply

and they made a movie about it with Winona Ryder. Reply

Holy shit. The ghost hunting world is rife w predators Reply

well i only liked the movie version of the anyways SO.



but sad but not shocking considering he was a scam artist basically, and while that doesn't fall in the same line as abuse, it clearly shows him as sleazy af in the first place.



Omg ..... This is horrifying. There's no end to how fucked up men are. Reply

In ghost hunting circles, which i dig for the stories over anything else, the warrens were known as frauds for decades among most, and the most serious. so is their "nephew" zaphis or however he spells his name. Ray Garton outted them as hucksters like 25 years ago, with the Haunting in Connecticut case. They were never as pious or christian as they sold themselves to be.



if this poor woman's story is true, that's so fucked up on so many levels. i hope she's got a good therapist. just awful.



All "ghost hunters" are frauds and charlatans. Reply

exactly lmao like what kind of comment is that?? Reply

lol mte Reply

This. I love ghost stories and the info on what total shits the Warrens were is endless. Never heard anything like THIS though, but completely unsurprised.



I watched the movies pretending like they weren't supposed to represent real people, which was the only way I could enjoy them. Because portraying those people as loving and kind-hearted and only wanting to help? HAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAH Reply

Did they really go to people´s houses and made them believe it was haunted? The Enfield Poltergeist was proved to be false but they claim to have worked in so many cases. That would make it even shittier, I despise people who claim to be religious to take advantage of others. Reply

*Hebephile



The 2nd film was dull for the majority of the time and went off the rails in the 3rd act so I have no interest in a 3rd film.



Its not like the couple's paranormal experiences were legit.



And ew. Reply

*Hebephile



if ur gonna be like that than u should be in if ur gonna be like that than u should be in this post Reply

Or every Call me by your name post Reply

Louis Theroux just retweeted Bob Weide’s latest dick-sucking defence of Woody Allen without comment and I’m so disappointed. But at the end of the day, he’s a man, so it’s my own fault for having higher expectations of him. Reply

I would have thought Megan Phelps and he would team up to do a new Westboro documentary, Leah Remini style. Reply

That would've been great. Reply

nooo, not Louis :( Reply

i mean i was shocked for a second but really it falls under the guise of white male liberal calls out religion and people against science. when it comes to women's issues though.. Reply

Well shit. :/ Reply

Well reading this comment was a dagger through my heart :/



I shouldn't be surprised, but some part of me thought Louis was better. Reading the replies to that tweet make me sick, so many people desperate to cape for an abuser. Reply

eww! fuck him Reply

For fuck sake Louis - NO Reply

I mixed him up with John Oliver for ten seconds and was like NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. Reply

Well, don't forget, he was really chummy with Jimmy Savile before he died when he made a doc about him and despite Savile being creepy and saying and doing a bunch of creepy things right in front of him, he was still like "I'm so shocked he was an actual living demon!" once everything came out after the guy's death. His second doc about him was like "How could I have been pulled in by his charisma/personality when there were so many red flags?" and I was like "Uh, yeah, how?" Men always seem to want to defend other men over stuff like this. It's vile because it's always so automatic for them. They'll rush to defend a man with tons of evidence against him that he's a huge creep because ~what about his reputation omg an accusation can ruin a life!!!!~ or because they really do think women lie about this kind of thing for fun or for money/fame.



Anyway, yeah, really disappointed in him too. Reply

I'm shocked, shocked that a charlatan would do this! Reply

Men have no shame Reply

That's how scam artists do, especially if they have a fanbase of adoring believers. Lie, cheat, and above all take advantage wherever and whenever they can.



People need to stop acting like manipulative frauds and "psychics" are innocuous, or even fun inspirations for horror movies. They belong in fucking prison. Reply

i met lorraine warren (and the real annabelle doll) in 2014, she was super sweet. this all sounds horrible, though :(



lorraine's nephew or whatever, he was kinda OTT about religion and stuff, was kinda weird. Reply

The Haunted Collector? That show cracked me up, I'm sad it stopped. Reply

Fucking disgusting. Not surprising, but fucking disgusting and I totally believe it too. Reply

first i thought that said ed sheeran then i saw patrick wilson and was about to get rill rill sad



what a roller coaster Reply

