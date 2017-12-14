Ed Warren Was Allegedly In A Relationship With A 15-Year-Old Girl
-Due to a lawsuit filed against Warners Bros. from an unspecified author and producer over the film series' profits, THR has received legal filings and recordings regarding the infamous husband and wife demonologists duo that was given to the studio before the premiere of The Conjuring in 2013.
-The most notable claims are from Judith Penney, a woman who asserted in a sworn declaration that she entered a "relationship" with Ed Warren when she was a 15-year-old girl in the 1960s.
-Penney claimed she lived with Ed and Lorraine for 40 years as Ed's live-in lover. The two met when Ed was a city bus driver and she was attending high school in Connecticut. She also claimed that Lorraine knew the entire time. Ed said she was "the love of his life."
-Penney ended up in jail because of the affair. When she refused to sign a statement from the police admitting the relationship, she was sent to a delinquent center for a month. Ed drove her to all of her meetings.
-In her 30s, Penney said she become pregnant by Ed. She recalled on a recording that the couple pushed her to have an abortion to avoid scandal and "to tell everyone that someone had come into my apartment and raped me, and I wouldn't do that. I was so scared. I didn't know what to do, but I had an abortion. The night they picked me up from the hospital after having it, they went out and lectured and left me alone."
-She also alleged Ed was physically abusive to Lorraine, backhanding her once so many times she lost consciousness.
-She said she helped maintained Ed's status as a ghost-hunter, claiming that the captured footage of the ghost lady in Union Cemetery in Easton, Connecticut is actually her in a white sheet.
-Naturally, Warren's legal team is claiming that all of this is entirely false, maintaining that Penney is being manipulated to give a false record, no doubt partially from the producer and author who are using her personal story as testimony in their case against WB. The Warren's lawyer claim Penney only visited the couple during holidays with her then boyfriend.
-Penney said the "relationship" ended officially in 2003, three years before his death in 2006.
OP Note: The article also goes over the legal ramifications of the case against film series and the portrayal of Ed and Lorraine as a "loving", "pious" duo in the movies which was completely against the reality of their relationship, but I thought this was the most interesting (i.e. sick) info gained from all of this. It's too bad Judith's story is being used in a legal battle against the studio for money, but it revealed what a truly POS Ed was. I always knew these two were frauds but as someone who enjoys The Conjuring series, this definitely stops me from running out to see the next one. Hope his pedophile abusive ass in rotting somewhere hot~
but sad but not shocking considering he was a scam artist basically, and while that doesn't fall in the same line as abuse, it clearly shows him as sleazy af in the first place.
Omg ..... This is horrifying. There's no end to how fucked up men are.
if this poor woman's story is true, that's so fucked up on so many levels. i hope she's got a good therapist. just awful.
I watched the movies pretending like they weren't supposed to represent real people, which was the only way I could enjoy them. Because portraying those people as loving and kind-hearted and only wanting to help? HAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAH
The 2nd film was dull for the majority of the time and went off the rails in the 3rd act so I have no interest in a 3rd film.
Its not like the couple's paranormal experiences were legit.
People need to stop acting like manipulative frauds and "psychics" are innocuous, or even fun inspirations for horror movies. They belong in fucking prison.
lorraine's nephew or whatever, he was kinda OTT about religion and stuff, was kinda weird.
