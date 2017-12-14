Steve Bannon holds a fundraiser for Lee Zeldin at Justin Timberlake owned Southern Hospitality
@MaddowBlog @maddow FYI Bannon is in NYC having a fundraiser at @jtimberlake owned Southern Hospitality. Assemblywoman @yuhline is there being badass and brave. https://t.co/J6nSphiJkO— Pinkie Pie is Pissed 🍌🍌 (@NYSnarkyMommie) December 15, 2017
Steve Bannon hosted a fundraising event for New York representative, Lee Zeldin, at BBQ restaurant and bar, Southern Hospitality, which is owned and founded by Justin Timberlake. New York assembly member Yuh-Line Niou was there protesting. Bannon was snuck out the back of the restaurant by the police after the fundraiser.
It’s true. They even helped him sneak out the back. pic.twitter.com/S8yfYeTbMs— Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) December 15, 2017
FYI: Steve Bannon Fundraiser— People For Bernie (@People4Bernie) December 14, 2017
tonight 7PM
Souther Hospitality BBQ
45 9th Ave, New York, NY 10036
Cc @OccupyWallStNYC
Was standing out there resisting on my own with a bag of hand warmers. #SteveBannoncansuckit pic.twitter.com/sUVAjh2NbI— Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) December 15, 2017
The location of the fundraiser was initally only open to those who RSVP'd.
Steve Bannon's name is front and center on the invite to Rep. Lee Zeldin's fundraiser pic.twitter.com/10TQKaqS7Q— Nick Reisman (@NickReisman) December 14, 2017
While @RepLeeZeldin fundraises with @StephenBannon, we’re outside saying no to white supremacy.. Time to #DumpBannon #TurnCongress180 pic.twitter.com/Ft8zzyatIm— JewishAction (@jewishaction) December 14, 2017
WATCH NOW: We’re protesting Jewish Congressman Lee Zeldin’s fundraiser in NYC to say that Steve Bannon and his white supremacist agenda are NOT welcome in New York or in Congress. https://t.co/KE0FHn6yVB pic.twitter.com/UNZoAgeM0v— JewishAction (@jewishaction) December 14, 2017
Jewish leftist group, Jewish action, protested on Park Ave since the Southern Hospitality location was not disclosed.
Jmo but I think the opposite. A low ranking executive assistant probably went to their website and clicked on Book an Event and just filled out the form. Bannon was only a speaker, not the host, and the party wasn't in his honor, so his name probably wasn't even mentioned.
He probably wouldn't learn of it until if and when he or someone on his team notices that person above in post @ him on twitter.
JT and Jessica held a fundraiser for HRC. So idt they're Bannon supporters and doubtful they even knew that a Bannon party had been booked. The invite in post doesn't list the location, it says it would be sent to RSVP'd only and was likely booked by someone not named "Bannon" anyway since he was just a guest speaker not the host.
but then his partner and childhood friend is a massive republican.