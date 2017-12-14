Steve Bannon holds a fundraiser for Lee Zeldin at Justin Timberlake owned Southern Hospitality

the gall to use a Yiddish word for a person of integrity for supporters of these racist human tonsil stones Reply

MTE, how foul Reply

I wanna watch Justin Timberlake cry. Reply

"*sob* MOM *sniff* THEY TOOK THE DOGS. THEY TOOK EVERYTHING" Reply

classic Reply

fuck bannon and timbersnake tbh Reply

Taxpayer's dollars going to work, transporting that spotted liver around incognito. Reply

One of the greatest joys in life would be to see Janet forcibly cause Timberdick's career to come to a premature end. Reply

Let this and working w a pervert be the end of the White Satan Justin Timberlake Reply

lol your icon is so cute, she looks exactly the same Reply

Wait did Timberlake give the go-ahead for this? There's no way he didn't know this was happening, right? Reply

Southern Hospitality had to know about this since the address wasn't even given to the public so there wouldn't be a lot of media attention or protestors. I doubt Timberlake actually runs or is heavily involved with the restaurant even tho he's one of the owners/founders, but someone must have let him know since it would ultimately reflect on him. I looked it up and I think he distanced himself from the restaurant when they had a mice infection or something and said all though he created it he has no involvement in the establishment, but then retweeted a pic of the restaurant having an A rating? Idk king of throwing others under the bus. But if he is asked about this, which I doubt he will since he's avoided being asked about Woody Allen, he'll probably just say he isn't involved in the restaurant even tho he owned it, he voted Hillary in the election, yada yada yada Reply

but someone must have let him know since it would ultimately reflect on him



Jmo but I think the opposite. A low ranking executive assistant probably went to their website and clicked on Book an Event and just filled out the form. Bannon was only a speaker, not the host, and the party wasn't in his honor, so his name probably wasn't even mentioned.



He probably wouldn't learn of it until if and when he or someone on his team notices that person above in post @ him on twitter. Reply

I think there's very little chance he did know, tbh. He probably is 0% involved in the daily operations of the restaurant. I just don't buy him knowingly hosting an event where Bannon is a speaker. He would know how bad the optics are and how many people would hate it, and JT has a desperate need for people to like him. Reply

The restaurant was created by JT his buddy Trace and I think someone else. But JT isn't hands on, it's not like he's at the restaurant working in the kitchen or helping bus tables.



JT and Jessica held a fundraiser for HRC. So idt they're Bannon supporters and doubtful they even knew that a Bannon party had been booked. The invite in post doesn't list the location, it says it would be sent to RSVP'd only and was likely booked by someone not named "Bannon" anyway since he was just a guest speaker not the host. Reply

I don't think he knew, but as a business owner he still shares a measure of responsibility. it would be easy for him to have a policy that the place isn't used for political fundraisers. or that fundraisers of that nature require approval.



but then his partner and childhood friend is a massive republican. Reply

Whoever is in charge of booking the events, they would have known. Timberlake is still cancelled. Reply

I'm dying that Zeldin has an ONTD entry. Trash all around. Reply

i scrolled too fast, saw "steve bannon" in the title, thought the police car was an ambulance and got really, really excited. Reply

Your lips god’s ears. Reply

How fucking kind of the police. Reply

count down to timberlake crying that we're mean for calling him out, and he totes knows what it's like to be black, cause he likes soul food, denzel, black music, and partied with the black eyed peas. Reply

Ellen will invite him on her show tomorrow. Betonit.mp3 Reply

I hope she gives him $10,000 and a Target gift card. Reply

i'm beginning to think that the only reason bannon isn't rotting in hell right now is because even the devil doesn't want him. Reply

JT will say he owns it but had no idea this was happening and he ~isn't about politics just love~ or some other quote he probably stole in a day or two... Reply

and then he'll hum the McDonald's I'm lovin it theme and walk away from the reporter and directly into a telephone pole. Reply

