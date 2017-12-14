illyria

Steve Bannon holds a fundraiser for Lee Zeldin at Justin Timberlake owned Southern Hospitality

Steve Bannon hosted a fundraising event for New York representative, Lee Zeldin, at BBQ restaurant and bar, Southern Hospitality, which is owned and founded by Justin Timberlake. New York assembly member Yuh-Line Niou was there protesting. Bannon was snuck out the back of the restaurant by the police after the fundraiser.


The location of the fundraiser was initally only open to those who RSVP'd.


Jewish leftist group, Jewish action, protested on Park Ave since the Southern Hospitality location was not disclosed.


