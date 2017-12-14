so snoke made him and rey have some sort of connection through the force or whatever and it was revealed that luke almost tried to kill ben when he was training to be a jedi bc he felt the darkness in him and kylo thought that luke was ready to kill him but turns out luke was ashamed and regretted lighting up(?) his lightsaber and was abt to turn back but ben woke up and saw it so he knocked luke out and burned down his jedi temple



Rey says she sees Kylo’s hesitance in fully embracing the dark side so she goes off to their ship

Or whatever and kylo is like sike and takes her to snoke and then snoke is telling kylo to kill rey and kylos abt to but sike he actually kills Snoke and then Rey thinks hes good now but SIKE he’s like join me Rey we can start a new order (bizarre love triangle on itunes now) together without the past basically he wants to get rid of his past so then rey is like fuck off bruh so they fight and she gets away and then theyre like killing the resistance as the resistance are flying away to a planet and so when kylo gets there like he faces off with luke and slashes luke in half SIKE luke is just a projection like luke is projecting himself from his planet and luke makes a speech abt how even if kylo kills him the resistance will live etc insert cheese here and so the resistance (of like 10 ppl get away)





Oh and towards the beginning he and leia had connected as Kylo was abt to blow up her ship but then Kylo hesistates so he doesnt shoot at the ship but another person shoots the ship so Kylo thinks Leia is dead but SIKE she used the force or smth to fly to where poe and the rest of the resistance were