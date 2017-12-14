John Boyega & Oscar Isaac Read Thirst Tweets
John Boyega & Oscar Isaac team up on the TLJ press tour in order to read some of the thirstiest things the internet has written about them!
I know the internet is split on this movie but honestly I kind of loved it? tl;dr:
Things I didn’t like: Mary Poppins Leia, some of the dumber slapstick-y stuff with BB-8, the fact that Finn & Rose’s plot kind of ended up going nowhere (loved both of them, they deserved better.)
Things I did like: EVERYTHING ELSE BASICALLY?
- SPACE DERN is my new queen, Poe was being such a fuckboy in the beginning and I loved that she put him in his place and was also proven to be right in the end.
- I get that Force Projection Luke sounds dumb on paper but IMO in the movie itself it totally works. My theater clapped when they cut back to him on the island. I misted up a bit when he looked up into the suns and the Binary Sunset theme started playing. It was a good send-off (and lbr here he’ll be back for the next one.)
- Really Mark Hamill was my favorite part of the whole movie. Loved bitchy sassy Hermit Luke, loved badass Jedi Master Luke, loved Luke and Leia having the tender reunion scene we deserved, just really really loved Luke. ❤️
- unpopular opinion on ONTD time but cackling that angsty UST reylo is now p. much canon. I mean it’s not gonna be endgame, but that was def. not platonic tremulous finger touching lolll. also Rey getting flustered @ shirtless Kylo and his high-ass pants 😂
- DAT THRONE ROOM FIGHT SCENE TOO
- I wish the casino plot had actually paid off, but Rose is such a qt and I loved how her and Finn played off one another.
I can see how people aren’t into it as a sequel to TFA (since they just straight-up nuked a lot of the ~mystery boxes~) but as a movie in and of itself I dug it.
Sassy Luke gave me life, even more when he made a decision about his destiny, the shoulder brush, the wink, 'see you around kid'...
The fights scene(s) were great, but, of course, Kylo has to screw up, because Kylo. I hope you are right about them not being end game, but all options are open, it can go either way.
I love this cast, all of them. Carrie broke my heart, she was great.
The movie twisted a lot of panties, lol, but I liked it very much. I am seeing it again, because there are so much things I feel I missed.
And as someone who loves all the ships I'm similarly adoring all the Reylo scenes TLJ had - their plot was easily the most interesting part of the movie and I cannot wait to see how their relationship develops in Ep IX,oop!
I just...Finn and Rose deserved more than that terrible casino nonsense, ugh
not sure what you mean by mary poppins leia but interesting. tbh and maybe there is more in this movie, but i certainly did not understand the appeal of reylo one bit in the force awakens and did not see any sexual tension (i mean all i saw was him torturing her but w/e) so I already have some mixed feelings about them plus idt fandom helps. However, I'm actually a bit more excited to see the movie now because initially there was a lot of hesitation due to reports of characters being ooc, particularly luke.
was rey mostly with luke or kylo or did she have some scenes with finn or heck even poe
you honestly couldn't write better comedic dialogue
anyway TLJ was intense as fuck. that whole second half gawd
[Spoiler (click to open)]really the only thing that i absolutely disliked was leia mary poppins-ing herself across space??????? and adam driver's weird potato face and that fucking shirtless scene and tbh the reylo scenes had me rolling my eyes a ton. loved the porgs tho!!!!!! and more poe, finn and rose were qt despite everyone saying their shit was unnecessary
idk man i'm trash for this franchise i'll eat it all up
lol mte basically, I can't pretend to be objective.
yep
[Link to spoiler]I really fucking hate Kyle Ron
Luke's writing was just....there were moments we saw the old luke but like... he would never?
Snoke was a waste of god damn time
That fight was fucking bomb tho
Finn and Rose deserved a better storyline
Laura Dern was HBIC
I bawled at the twins reunion. My bff and I were in tears leaving the theater
The fights were amazing. Making me all sad and shit.
Maybe they'll throw one out in the next one but idec anymore
i'm not expecting all that to be in one film but it meant literally nothing. he barely mattered.
garbage.
he was serving looks tho with that robe and that red room.
I loved Luke in TLJ, he was my favorite part of the whole film.
Humor was too much and oddly placed.
The entire movie was so odd.
I’m glad JJ Abrams is returning for the last installment
Rose/Finn are endgame. I did like their dynamic tho so I’m not mad about it
Kylo storyline and Snoke was a mess but the TagTeam of Rey&Kylo was the best part of the movie.
Luke’s writing was another mess along with Yodas cameo.
The galaxy casino made no sense as was Benicio DelToro’s role. They could have connected the Jockey Kids with the Force a bit better.
I really wanted to like this movie but just a strange bird all the way around. It didn’t connect with the Force Awakens well.
there were moments we saw the old luke but like
Yeah, the scene with artoo. But they regressed and ruined his character big time. Mark really tried to warn us, I was in denial.
[Spoiler (click to open)]
no thighs but this pic is cute
I love John so much.
I'm seeing it in 12 hours!!!!
fucking
damn
Oscar and John are so fine
Rey says she sees Kylo’s hesitance in fully embracing the dark side so she goes off to their ship
Or whatever and kylo is like sike and takes her to snoke and then snoke is telling kylo to kill rey and kylos abt to but sike he actually kills Snoke and then Rey thinks hes good now but SIKE he’s like join me Rey we can start a new order (bizarre love triangle on itunes now) together without the past basically he wants to get rid of his past so then rey is like fuck off bruh so they fight and she gets away and then theyre like killing the resistance as the resistance are flying away to a planet and so when kylo gets there like he faces off with luke and slashes luke in half SIKE luke is just a projection like luke is projecting himself from his planet and luke makes a speech abt how even if kylo kills him the resistance will live etc insert cheese here and so the resistance (of like 10 ppl get away)
Oh and towards the beginning he and leia had connected as Kylo was abt to blow up her ship but then Kylo hesistates so he doesnt shoot at the ship but another person shoots the ship so Kylo thinks Leia is dead but SIKE she used the force or smth to fly to where poe and the rest of the resistance were
accurate summary