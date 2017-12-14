Fans Petition For Scott Gimple to Be Fired From The Walking Dead (SPOILERS)

Lol I wonder what it’s like to be so melodramatic over a TV show. People can be so extra. Oh well off to get my Cheryl Blossom back tattoo. Reply

Thread

Link

This made me lol. Perfect comment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aww young Indy <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved River but when I watched Last Crusade, I was thinking during the prologue "that hair does not seem to be period-authentic." lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't care about corl, but i do hate gimple. where can i sign? Reply

Thread

Link

I always thought “The Walking Dead is Carl’s story” was exaggerated sensationalism but like what’s the point of the show now tbh Rick should just feed himself to a horde



I hope Michonne gets killed off soon so Danai can flourish in movies. Reply

Thread

Link

OT, but thank you for using the right "horde." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tbh I’ve always imagined the show ending with Rick just at the end of his rope and either shooting himself or willingly walking into a horde. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Rick should just feed himself to a horde



While sticking up both fingers and yelling fuck u Scott gimple

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I stopped watching the show the season before Glenn was bludgeoned but I still saw that scene ugh. Honestly the more I think about it they can't really end the show with any hope. Even if you die in your sleep you turn. If Rick outlives everyone he will still change. Unless somewhere they try to say scientist find a cure all while magically being able to be untouched by the walkers and able somehow to mass produce it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ia with all of this. Rick should kill himself cause what's the point? He did everything for his kid. And Michonne should go to. Get them marvel coins girl! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

super glad i stopped watching after s2 Reply

Thread

Link

The only petition I've signed is to get river Phoenix a star on the walk on fame. Reply

Thread

Link

You’re doing amazing, sweetie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No no no.



Someone named Lilly started it. I've been promoting it. But it still doesn't have enough signatures.. :( Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Try getting the attention of his brother as he can afford it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't think AMC gives a fuck what the fans want (as evidenced by the fact that they killed Carl at all) but I'll sign anyway just because I'm really pissed off at Gimple.



Not telling Riggs he was being fired until a couple weeks before he filmed his death, knowing that he was buying a house near the set and only applying to nearby colleges so that he could keep filming while he went to college, was just cruel. There's no way they weren't planning it for a while, no matter what they say. After eight years on the show, he deserved at least a heads-up.



The reason Gimple is giving for killing him is obvious bullshit - he could have come up with a million different reasons for Rick to spare Negan's life if he wanted to. Carl was LITERALLY JUST TRYING TO KILL NEGAN (and slaughtering a bunch of Saviors in the process) a few days ago in the show's timeline, and suddenly he is all about peace and forgiveness and trusting everyone just so he can be killed off and then Rick can decide to let Negan live because it's what his dead son would have wanted?? The stupidity is mind-boggling.



I'm sure the real reason is money - he probably had a clause in his contract that he would start getting more money when he turned 18. AMC is famously cheap.



The backlash over this has been glorious to watch. I'm sure Gimple and AMC thought no one would care, and they are getting crushed. After they lost nine million viewers after they killed Glenn, they should have known better than to kill another OG cast member, but they are completely out of touch with what the audience wants.







Edited at 2017-12-15 05:07 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

AAAAALLL of this.



Carl has always been a savage little asshole. Now he has to die so that an even bigger asshole can live longer? Stupid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aww he was planning on studying nearby? :( that really sucks Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

At the University of Georgia - he had been accepted and was going to start in September. His mother even posted a photo of his graduation party cake with the UGA logo and a zombie in a graduation robe, like two weeks before he got fired; he was all excited. Then he got fired in mid-June and instead of going to college, he took off for Los Angeles. He said he was "devastated" by it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

AMEN TO EVERYTHING.



I finally gave up this POS show for good after the season premiere this year. The complete bat-shit fuckery of Glenn's Arc & Death—including Steven Yeun's hasty and soulless send off—was a big part of why I quit.



I still can't believe they didn't give him any flashback episodes—or his own/separate sendoff! They gave BETH one for Christ's sake! Watching him share his goodbye with Abraham was torture. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

holy shit I didn't know all this backstory. Poor guy :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"After they lost nine million viewers after they killed Glenn" bloooop that includes me!







hot af mess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well i mean i would petition if they killed off clementine in the game so i understand Reply

Thread

Link

It's so shitty what they did to Chandler. Carl was never a fave of mine, but an actor who's dedicated the majority of his life to the show deserves way better treatment than that. Reply

Thread

Link

A lot of people have come out and said something similar. I think a lot of the anger stems not just from serious narrative issues that are about to arise, but the fact that they watched this kid grow up, and know that he was essentially raised by this show and its cast and crew, and are seeing him be chewed up and spit out. It's uncomfortably cruel to witness. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I think this is a big part of it. Even people who didn't really care for Carl are just uncomfortable seeing a child actor that they have watched since he was ten years old get discarded so easily just as he ends his childhood years.



I think it reminds people of all the child actor stories we are always hearing about that ended tragically; every time you hear about another former child actor who died of a drug overdose or a suicide, it's mentioned how Hollywood cast them aside as soon as they were adults and couldn't play the cute little kid any more. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's funny how everyone hated coral in the first couple of seasons because he was always wandering off but now he's dead everyone is ready to riot. Reply

Thread

Link

to be fair he was a rly annoying child Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Scrappy-Doo of the show Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He was terrible as a child but imo his character has really improved the past couple years. It was nice seeing him mature throughout the show. Glad I stopped watching a few eps back so I don't have to watch this bullshit, tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

so how did he die? Reply

Thread

Link

He got bitten by a Walker that he could have casually walked away from, because after 8 years of killing hundreds of Walkers and surviving everything including being shot twice (once in the face), he apparently still didn't know how not to let himself get bitten. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

pobodys nerfect! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He was killed by greed and shit writing. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol where were they when fucking Mazarra was showrunner?

Oh wait......Andrea was a whiny annoying dumb woman. We must protect poor Coral....

The Walking Dead fans are infuriating. Reply

Thread

Link

I am the first to agree that the fanboys were total assholes to Andrea (and Lori, too, for that matter) for reasons that were utterly sexist and stupid. They still are, in fact.



But Andrea was never touted as the the main hero's whole reason for fighting and surviving. She didn't drive the story. She wasn't set up for eight years as the hope for the future in the apocalypse. We weren't told over and over by the creator of this universe that The Walking Dead was really "Andrea's story".



It's not surprising that people are this pissed over Carl suddenly dying for such a stupid reason after 8 years of being led to believe we were watching his story. Plus, the show is in decline now and frankly just isn't good anymore and so people are way more willing to criticize it than they were back in season 3 when it was actually still good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you. I didn't like Laurie Holden and how they wrote Andrea but it's not the same. People are pissed because Carl was used as the reason for everything Rick did, framed as the hope of the future, plus we've seen Chandler grow up on the show. Add in the fact that the show is hot garbage. Of course people are pissed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i actually liked lori and i stopped watching this show like 4 seasons ago but i'm gonna sign purely because the way they treated corl's actor is such bullshit, poor kid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean Andrea was annoying and Laurie Holden said similarly. The whole sleeping with the govneror, choosing him, not killing him...annoying choices that got a lot of people killed.



Carl is equally annoying. At least was a few seasons ago. But most of the anger towards gimple stems not only how he treated the actor but from all the shitty choices of the last four years. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was looking at Scott's writing credits for the show, and am annoyed that he was responsible for some of my favorite moments (Sophia in the barn, Rick ripping that guy's throat out, "Look at the flowers," Merle's death, Carol blowing up Terminus.) But he is also responsible for every single shitty thing that has happened since taking over the show. And he's an asshole.



The redneck/neckbeard demographic sure loves Negan. I wonder if he'll become the new Daryl, in terms of rapid popularity. (Especially since Gimple/cronies refuse to do anything with Daryl's character.) Reply

Thread

Link

Idgaf about this show anymore but the way they fired Chandler makes my heart hurt. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm curious if Chandler is still obligated to do cons. It's cool if he wants to, but is it something he has to do still? Reply

Thread

Link

The cast does Cons on their own, not through the show. The exceptions are New York and San Diego Comic Cons, where the cast is brought as a group by AMC. They didn't even bring Chandler to either one this past year before Carl was killed off, and they don't bring former cast members who have been killed off (he had already filmed his death scene before them but it wouldn't air until months later so no one knew), so he won't be seen again at those with the show.



Edited at 2017-12-15 05:37 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link