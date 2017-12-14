weareimmortal

Fans Petition For Scott Gimple to Be Fired From The Walking Dead (SPOILERS)



- Fans of The Walking Dead have started a petition to get Scott Gimple removed from the show, following his decision to kill off one of the series’ most pivotal characters for reasons that don't make a lot of sense.*
- Fans are also upset by the rumors surrounding Chandler Riggs’ unexpected firing, which include him being informed two weeks short of his eighteenth birthday (igniting rumors about contract negotiations and raises) just after filming the sixth episode of the season. According to Riggs’ father, this comes after he’d been told by Gimple that they wanted him on the show for another three years.
- Scott Gimple is being targeted because, “he is the current show runner, and has made the main storyline choices for seasons 5,6, 7 and now 8. Over this time, the show’s rating have fallen, and even though not everything has caused such backlash, it seems everything the fans want to see from the show has been deviated from.”
- As of this post, the petition to have Scott Gimple fired as a showrunner has amassed more than 24,000 signatures.

* Scott Gimple’s official explanation for deviating so drastically from the comics was to cover a minor a plot hole at the end of the season’s arc. When asked by The Hollywood Reporter, Chandler Riggs explained, “In the comics, Scott was trying to figure out why there was a hole between Rick slitting Negan's throat at the end of the "All-Out War" arc and then there's the time jump and Negan is alive and in prison and Rick didn't kill Negan. Scott was trying to figure out how to bridge the gap between Rick not wanting to kill Negan and Rick also really wanting to kill Negan, which he does right now [in the show's story]. Scott's way to get around that was to make Carl this really humanitarian figure and person who could see the good in people and see that people can change and not everyone out there is bad.”
