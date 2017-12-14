Fans Petition For Scott Gimple to Be Fired From The Walking Dead (SPOILERS)
See what #TheWalkingDead fans are doing to bring change to the show https://t.co/aMPZkZIJTN pic.twitter.com/tNEITcw0Cl— Fan Fest News (@FanFestNews) December 14, 2017
- Fans of The Walking Dead have started a petition to get Scott Gimple removed from the show, following his decision to kill off one of the series’ most pivotal characters for reasons that don't make a lot of sense.*
- Fans are also upset by the rumors surrounding Chandler Riggs’ unexpected firing, which include him being informed two weeks short of his eighteenth birthday (igniting rumors about contract negotiations and raises) just after filming the sixth episode of the season. According to Riggs’ father, this comes after he’d been told by Gimple that they wanted him on the show for another three years.
- Scott Gimple is being targeted because, “he is the current show runner, and has made the main storyline choices for seasons 5,6, 7 and now 8. Over this time, the show’s rating have fallen, and even though not everything has caused such backlash, it seems everything the fans want to see from the show has been deviated from.”
- As of this post, the petition to have Scott Gimple fired as a showrunner has amassed more than 24,000 signatures.
* Scott Gimple’s official explanation for deviating so drastically from the comics was to cover a minor a plot hole at the end of the season’s arc. When asked by The Hollywood Reporter, Chandler Riggs explained, “In the comics, Scott was trying to figure out why there was a hole between Rick slitting Negan's throat at the end of the "All-Out War" arc and then there's the time jump and Negan is alive and in prison and Rick didn't kill Negan. Scott was trying to figure out how to bridge the gap between Rick not wanting to kill Negan and Rick also really wanting to kill Negan, which he does right now [in the show's story]. Scott's way to get around that was to make Carl this really humanitarian figure and person who could see the good in people and see that people can change and not everyone out there is bad.”
Op thinks this is bullshit, and the mad rush to fire Chandler before he turned 18 is suspect as fuck.
Meanwhile, Walking Dead fans be like
I hope Michonne gets killed off soon so Danai can flourish in movies.
While sticking up both fingers and yelling fuck u Scott gimple
Someone named Lilly started it. I've been promoting it. But it still doesn't have enough signatures.. :(
Not telling Riggs he was being fired until a couple weeks before he filmed his death, knowing that he was buying a house near the set and only applying to nearby colleges so that he could keep filming while he went to college, was just cruel. There's no way they weren't planning it for a while, no matter what they say. After eight years on the show, he deserved at least a heads-up.
The reason Gimple is giving for killing him is obvious bullshit - he could have come up with a million different reasons for Rick to spare Negan's life if he wanted to. Carl was LITERALLY JUST TRYING TO KILL NEGAN (and slaughtering a bunch of Saviors in the process) a few days ago in the show's timeline, and suddenly he is all about peace and forgiveness and trusting everyone just so he can be killed off and then Rick can decide to let Negan live because it's what his dead son would have wanted?? The stupidity is mind-boggling.
I'm sure the real reason is money - he probably had a clause in his contract that he would start getting more money when he turned 18. AMC is famously cheap.
The backlash over this has been glorious to watch. I'm sure Gimple and AMC thought no one would care, and they are getting crushed. After they lost nine million viewers after they killed Glenn, they should have known better than to kill another OG cast member, but they are completely out of touch with what the audience wants.
Edited at 2017-12-15 05:07 am (UTC)
Carl has always been a savage little asshole. Now he has to die so that an even bigger asshole can live longer? Stupid.
I finally gave up this POS show for good after the season premiere this year. The complete bat-shit fuckery of Glenn's Arc & Death—including Steven Yeun's hasty and soulless send off—was a big part of why I quit.
I still can't believe they didn't give him any flashback episodes—or his own/separate sendoff! They gave BETH one for Christ's sake! Watching him share his goodbye with Abraham was torture.
hot af mess
I think it reminds people of all the child actor stories we are always hearing about that ended tragically; every time you hear about another former child actor who died of a drug overdose or a suicide, it's mentioned how Hollywood cast them aside as soon as they were adults and couldn't play the cute little kid any more.
The Scrappy-Doo of the show
Lol where were they when fucking Mazarra was showrunner?
Oh wait......Andrea was a whiny annoying dumb woman. We must protect poor Coral....
The Walking Dead fans are infuriating.
But Andrea was never touted as the the main hero's whole reason for fighting and surviving. She didn't drive the story. She wasn't set up for eight years as the hope for the future in the apocalypse. We weren't told over and over by the creator of this universe that The Walking Dead was really "Andrea's story".
It's not surprising that people are this pissed over Carl suddenly dying for such a stupid reason after 8 years of being led to believe we were watching his story. Plus, the show is in decline now and frankly just isn't good anymore and so people are way more willing to criticize it than they were back in season 3 when it was actually still good.
Carl is equally annoying. At least was a few seasons ago. But most of the anger towards gimple stems not only how he treated the actor but from all the shitty choices of the last four years.
The redneck/neckbeard demographic sure loves Negan. I wonder if he'll become the new Daryl, in terms of rapid popularity. (Especially since Gimple/cronies refuse to do anything with Daryl's character.)
Edited at 2017-12-15 05:37 am (UTC)
Fire ha!
Nothing can get me to watch again but fire his ass anyway