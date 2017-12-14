The New Yorker's Most-Read Fiction of 2017 (Feat. Cat Person, the first short story to go viral)

Yay your post got through! Reply

lol yes! thanks mods!



idk if short stories are very popular rn but i will trawl the comments for recommendations nonetheless. Reply

is it really the "first" short story to go viral? seems kind of hard to believe Reply

Nah not really, but probably the first one in recent memory. Reply

probably not, but ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

I clicked to it through a link on Twitter, just assuming it was akin to the "Modern Love" essays from the NYT, started reading it, and was surprised to discover it was longer than I expected. I thought it was nonfiction, and when I found out it wasn't, I was extremely confused. This is how often I see short stories online.



I don't think it was that great, but it was relatable, which I would guess is why it went viral.



I do really like short stories as a format; some of my favorite Stephen King pieces are short stories. I'll have to check the other ones out. Reply

short stories >>>>>>>



i grew up reading a lot of sci fi shorts and am always looking for short story recs. if you have any, please share haha Reply

https://www.theguardian.com/books/2017/dec/12/double-x-factor-why-women-are-better-writers-than-men Men are so fucking dense (just read those @mencatperson tweets, jesus). I enjoyed this piece in the Guardian even though I think it was probably an attempt to write an inflammatory story to promo his new book: Reply

idk if I should read cat person... by now I know what its all about but people keep asking me if i've read it. Reply

It doesn't take long to read. It wasn't amazingly well written or anything, but very real and the emotions really come through. I think it's worth a read tbh. Reply

does anybody have a tunein subscription and use their audiobooks? thoughts? i use tunein right now for podcasts but i'm wondering if their audiobook collection is worth it? Reply

I do! I like it b/c there are a lot of books to choose from and if I can't find it on overdrive/libby (library database), then I can find it on tunein. they have a lot of new releases. Reply

the $99 per year is worth it you think over say audible? Reply

I do $10 a month actually, I think you can sign up for a free monthly trial if you want c: *also! I like it more because i'm picky and two a month (the gold status I think for audible) wasnt enough for me. I like that I can play around with some audio books and figure out if a narrator is to my tastes or not.



Edited at 2017-12-15 05:11 am (UTC) Reply

ok cool. thanks for your input. i was already thinking of buying a subscription just for sports commentary while not having tv. the audiobooks was a good benefit just wanted to know if it was a good collection. THANKS! <3 Reply

yeah! its definitely a good collection, it doesnt have everything but its got a lot. rarely have they not had a book I wanted. Reply

I can't wait to read that story since I've seen a lot about it. Though I will skip the author's reading of it... I tried and her intonation grated on me. Reply

i couldn't listen to her read it either. it's not groundbreaking in terms of writing style or anything, but it's worth the read imo. it was uncomfortably relatable. Reply

Has the Cat Person story backlash started yet Reply

of course Reply

Also, that F Scott Fitzgerald story should have stayed unpublished. It was trash. I wonder if it's all his or if he plagiarized his wife for that one too? Reply

i thought cat person was a real story. im mad its not for some reason. Reply

(tw violence)

http://www.galactanet.com/oneoff/theegg_mod.html

thanks bb!!! i'm gonna rec you 2 back https://uncannymagazine.com/article/talons-can-crush-galaxies/ (tw violence) Reply

