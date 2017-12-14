seulgi

The New Yorker's Most-Read Fiction of 2017 (Feat. Cat Person, the first short story to go viral)

New Yorker Fiction

Wondering what to read next? Not so keen on the current best seller's list? Looking for something you can finish in one sitting, where that one sitting isn't 6 hours long? Why not try some short stories!

The top five most-read short stories published by the New Yorker this year are:

  1. Cat Person, by Kristen Roupenian (her New Yorker debut);

  2. The I.O.U., a previously unpublished story written by F. Scott Fitzgerald (author of The Great Gatsby);

  3. A Love Story, by Samantha Hunt (author of The Invention of Everything Else);

  4. Crazy They Call Me, by Zadie Smith (author of White Teeth); and

  5. The Prairie Wife, by Curtis Sittenfeld (author of Prep).

Notably, Cat Person also went viral, a first for the genre:


New Yorker Fiction

The Atlantic

Claire Fallon

Independent

Interested in what men have to say about Cat Person? Some brave anonymous soul has taken to cataloguing their reactions, which are, as you might have already guessed, rather mixed: @MenCatPerson

