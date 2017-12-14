The New Yorker's Most-Read Fiction of 2017 (Feat. Cat Person, the first short story to go viral)
New Yorker Fiction
The New Yorker's Most-Read Fiction of 2017. https://t.co/hLUCdae9Yc— New Yorker Fiction (@NYerFiction) December 12, 2017
Wondering what to read next? Not so keen on the current best seller's list? Looking for something you can finish in one sitting, where that one sitting isn't 6 hours long? Why not try some short stories!
The top five most-read short stories published by the New Yorker this year are:
- Cat Person, by Kristen Roupenian (her New Yorker debut);
- The I.O.U., a previously unpublished story written by F. Scott Fitzgerald (author of The Great Gatsby);
- A Love Story, by Samantha Hunt (author of The Invention of Everything Else);
- Crazy They Call Me, by Zadie Smith (author of White Teeth); and
- The Prairie Wife, by Curtis Sittenfeld (author of Prep).
This week's story, “Cat Person” by Kristen Roupenian, is now online. https://t.co/dTJmaCLmOI— New Yorker Fiction (@NYerFiction) December 4, 2017
New Yorker Fiction
The Atlantic
'Cat Person' is not an essay: @megangarber on the impulse to undermine fiction that is written by women https://t.co/X81FG0CSU0 pic.twitter.com/z2WFg9Id3P— The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) December 11, 2017
Claire Fallon
why did Cat Person go viral? Deborah Treisman and I and also my editors tried to figure it out: https://t.co/gGewgkiGnL— Claire Fallon (@ClaireEFallon) December 12, 2017
Independent
A short story about modern dating called 'Cat Person' has gone viral - and provoked very different reactions https://t.co/cd6swrRF8M— The Independent (@Independent) December 11, 2017
Interested in what men have to say about Cat Person? Some brave anonymous soul has taken to cataloguing their reactions, which are, as you might have already guessed, rather mixed: @MenCatPerson
All sources are either linked in bold beneath each tweet or linked in bold in the text where appropriate! This is a book post, mods, so it doesn't have to be obviously celeb related!
ONTD, what's your favourite short story?
idk if short stories are very popular rn but i will trawl the comments for recommendations nonetheless.
I don't think it was that great, but it was relatable, which I would guess is why it went viral.
I do really like short stories as a format; some of my favorite Stephen King pieces are short stories. I'll have to check the other ones out.
i grew up reading a lot of sci fi shorts and am always looking for short story recs. if you have any, please share haha
https://www.theguardian.com/books/2017/dec/12/double-x-factor-why-women-are-better-writers-than-men
Edited at 2017-12-15 05:11 am (UTC)
my favorites:
Re: my favorites:
https://uncannymagazine.com/article/talons-can-crush-galaxies/ (tw violence)
http://www.galactanet.com/oneoff/theegg_mod.html
i loooove new yorker short stories. i had to take a short stories class in college and the "text book" we used was the new yorker book of short stories. it really started my love for him.
the one i posted above by ocean vuong is gorgeous. he's also a poet and his book, night sky with exit wounds, is art. it's just...so good.