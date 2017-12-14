FIRE

Rose McGowan is labeled a “TERF” after her comments about trans women resurface





Twitter users are calling Rose McGowan a “Tran-Exclusionary Radical Feminist,” also known as a “TERF,” after comments she made during Episode 107 of RuPaul’s “What’s the Tee?” podcast resurface.

When typing “Rose McGowan” into the Twitter search bar, Twitter suggests “Rose McGowan TERF” as an autocompleted search term.

During the podcast, Rose said, “They assume because they felt like a woman on the inside. That’s not developing as a woman. That’s not growing as a woman, that’s not living in this world as a woman and a lot of the stuff I hear trans complaining about, yeah, welcome to the world.”















