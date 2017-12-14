Rose McGowan is labeled a “TERF” after her comments about trans women resurface
Rose McGowan on trans women:— Caelan Conrad🎙️ (@CaelanConrad) December 12, 2017
"They assume because they felt like a woman on the inside. That's not developing as a woman. That's not growing as a woman, that's not living in this world as a woman and a lot of the stuff I hear trans complaining about, yeah, welcome to the world" pic.twitter.com/T4CARvf4GK
A few months ago, on pic.twitter.com/mTvIhrmIZr— Caelan Conrad🎙️ (@CaelanConrad) December 12, 2017
Twitter users are calling Rose McGowan a “Tran-Exclusionary Radical Feminist,” also known as a “TERF,” after comments she made during Episode 107 of RuPaul’s “What’s the Tee?” podcast resurface.
When typing “Rose McGowan” into the Twitter search bar, Twitter suggests “Rose McGowan TERF” as an autocompleted search term.
During the podcast, Rose said, “They assume because they felt like a woman on the inside. That’s not developing as a woman. That’s not growing as a woman, that’s not living in this world as a woman and a lot of the stuff I hear trans complaining about, yeah, welcome to the world.”
Rose McGowan is fucking canceled. https://t.co/H4zFPRI4sr— Emily G, Cville. (@EmilyGorcenski) December 13, 2017
Everyone loved milkshake rose, the feminist woman, not scared to speak out against abuse. ~five mins later~ we regret to inform you that Milkshake Rose is a TERF. https://t.co/31QHS5j10j— jayincarlo destro (@jaydestro) December 13, 2017
i went to rose mcgowan's twitter when this whole thing was blowing up and immediately was like oh. a hillary TERF— raybert gaybert (@ratalope) December 14, 2017
Girl @rosemcgowan trans women are being murdered in cold blood at disproportionate rates because of TERF logic like this, and you want to legislate pussy and tits.— fuckie OLD PINK van buren (@rambhina) December 14, 2017
Please shut the entire fuck up. https://t.co/vpW4qnvfXK
idk how long its been known that rose mcgowan is a TERF bitch but seriously im sick of "feminists" who dont support trans women— emily! (@LogikEmily) December 14, 2017
you aren't a feminist, you're a cunt
rose mcgowan is apparently a terf and can fuck right off https://t.co/A6ye8ksYz2— Sam Kottler (@samkottler) December 13, 2017
Rose McGowan is a terf, guess who’s not surprised— 🎃 ⚧ em 🎀 🌙 (@EmLikesBagels) December 13, 2017
(it’s me. I’m not surprised)
Sources: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Edited at 2017-12-15 03:43 am (UTC)
burn ha at the stake! This CUNT bitch who has an opinion!
Whenever I criticize someone, I always make sure to tweet about how they’re a cunt and a bitch. Really gets my message across.
*sees op*
*goes back to the homepage*
Edited at 2017-12-15 04:33 am (UTC)
she's not being ~labeled, either. she literally is a terf lmaoo