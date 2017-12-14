Foreign Language Film Shortlist for the Oscars

The only one I've seen of these is the Square, which I liked well enough. Also First I Killed My Father is not that great and I'm not surprised it was snubbed.



I've also heard amazing things about Foxtrot and Israeli cinema constantly stays impressing me so I'm looking forward to that.



But I'm personally pulling for On Body and Soul because Ildikó Enyedi is the only woman left in competition. Reply

I'm thinking On Body and Soul was one of the 3 saved. I am a HUGE fan of Enyedi's My 20th Century, this one is difficult in the typical Berlin-competition kind of way lmao. But I'm happy to see it here regardless. Reply

OMG SOMEONE ELSE WHO HAS SEEN MY 20TH CENTURY????



It was so beautiful and fucking weird.



IDK, it does seem that everyone who sees it really loves OBaS but maybe that's just my snooty twitter film circle. LOL. Reply

i've heard amazing things about foxtrot as well! i really want to watch it. do you have any recommendations for other israeli films? Reply

I'm fucking PISSED. BPM should be here and that is on the basis of the basic taste of the branch and its voters. I wonder which 3 titles were saved by the special committee saved. Félicité better get nominated.



Zama (Argentina) and By The Time It Gets Dark (Thailand) are 2 of the best movies of the year. I didn't expect them to make it but they couldn't even fit BPM in there.. damn. Reply

also Loveless is actually awful and I'm pissed it's here! Reply

I STILL need to see BPM I saw the trailer and was really blown away by it tbh... Is it out? Reply

https://gowatchit.com/watch/movies/bpm-beats-per-minute-592745?gwi_campaign=Official+Website&gwi_origin=tracking_link&gwi_origin_context=microsite&lead_partner_id=254&partner_asset_id=6920&version=2#upcoming-theaters It's out in the states and pretty much disappeared as soon as it opened around here. Reply

BPM was snubbed hard, i'm pissed. Reply

The Square was in my local art house for a week and I didn't go because I thought I'd have more time and I'm mad at myself because now I think I won't be able to see any of the foreign Oscar contenders. Reply

I don't know about your arthouse, but mine usually brings back the foreign language film nominees so maybe you'll have the same luck! Reply

Yeah, A Man Called Ove silently snuck back into theaters right before New Years so I got to see it which was nice. I'm hoping something similar happens. For some reason they decided to carry Lovinf Vincent for 3 months which is absurd to me, but whatever. Reply

We used to have a small art house here but they closed awhile back - so I'm bummed because as it is its hard to watch some films from certain countries that I've been waiting to see... But its nice to meet other foreign film enthusiasts~ tbh.. Reply

Yes!!!! A Fantastic Woman!!! Honestly chilean cinema has been so fucking amazing and interesting over the last 10 years or so, i'm so proud!!! Let's see how Lelio does with his Gloria remake. The fact that he's directing it gives me hope it will be good like the original in spanish with Paulina Garcia. I think it's Julianne Moore playing the lead <3 Reply

Tienes recomendaciones de películas? Y de series también porfa !! Reply

i thought the wound was great, but i didn't really hear much about it so i'm pleasantly surprised to see it here Reply

justice for thelma



jk i haven't seen it yet Reply

no thelma? Reply

and thelma gets paid dust again, i'm lodging a complaint! Reply

i really want to see in the fade Reply

I haven't seen A fantastic woman but it's Chilean so I hope it wins 🇨🇱🇨🇱🇨🇱 Reply

did you see it? 🙏🏽 Reply

Honestly confused by all this love for In the Fade; Diane is excellent, but the writing is so sloppy and OTT, like a latter-season Law & Order. I'm seeing Thelma this weekend and I assume I'll love it & be pressed that it's being shut out of a lot of this season. Reply

Yeah In The Fade is actually batshit insane and not well written at all. Watching her go off the wall is an experience but... is it good? Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] She just...learned to build a bomb in one night?! On her first try???? It's basically three different movies, and they're increasingly implausible. Reply

I want to watch foxtrot so bad and the square was just OK imo



Oblig justice for thelma comment



Edited at 2017-12-15 03:53 am (UTC) Reply

i haven't seen any bloop @ me and double bloop @ this country's distributors! Reply

