Foreign Language Film Shortlist for the Oscars
#Oscars: Academy unveils foreign language film shortlist https://t.co/0FZrLPgNoy pic.twitter.com/vaELJRZn8f— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 15, 2017
The films are:
Chile, “A Fantastic Woman,” Sebastián Lelio, director
Germany, “In the Fade,” Fatih Akin, director
Hungary, “On Body and Soul,” Ildikó Enyedi, director
Israel, “Foxtrot,” Samuel Maoz, director
Lebanon, “The Insult,” Ziad Doueiri, director
Russia, “Loveless,” Andrey Zvyagintsev, director
Senegal, “Félicité,” Alain Gomis, director
South Africa, “The Wound,” John Trengove, director
Sweden, “The Square,” Ruben Östlund, director
Excluded from the list is First they Killed my Father, from Cambodia and BPM from France
source
Happy for A fantastic woman but i think The Square is gonna get the award.
I've also heard amazing things about Foxtrot and Israeli cinema constantly stays impressing me so I'm looking forward to that.
But I'm personally pulling for On Body and Soul because Ildikó Enyedi is the only woman left in competition.
It was so beautiful and fucking weird.
IDK, it does seem that everyone who sees it really loves OBaS but maybe that's just my snooty twitter film circle. LOL.
Zama (Argentina) and By The Time It Gets Dark (Thailand) are 2 of the best movies of the year. I didn't expect them to make it but they couldn't even fit BPM in there.. damn.
https://gowatchit.com/watch/movies/bpm-beats-per-minute-592745?gwi_campaign=Official+Website&gwi_origin=tracking_link&gwi_origin_context=microsite&lead_partner_id=254&partner_asset_id=6920&version=2#upcoming-theaters
jk i haven't seen it yet
Oblig justice for thelma comment
Edited at 2017-12-15 03:53 am (UTC)