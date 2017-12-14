davor

Foreign Language Film Shortlist for the Oscars



The films are:

Chile, “A Fantastic Woman,” Sebastián Lelio, director

Germany, “In the Fade,” Fatih Akin, director

Hungary, “On Body and Soul,” Ildikó Enyedi, director

Israel, “Foxtrot,” Samuel Maoz, director

Lebanon, “The Insult,” Ziad Doueiri, director

Russia, “Loveless,” Andrey Zvyagintsev, director

Senegal, “Félicité,” Alain Gomis, director

South Africa, “The Wound,” John Trengove, director

Sweden, “The Square,” Ruben Östlund, director


Excluded from the list is First they Killed my Father, from Cambodia and BPM from France
source

Happy for A fantastic woman but i think The Square is gonna get the award.
Tagged: ,