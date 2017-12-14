Freeform developing "The Kill Book"
Freeform Developing Thriller ‘The Kill Book’ From ‘Mysteries Of Laura’ Team https://t.co/eQJrv9ZikV pic.twitter.com/3hT4eymcgV— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) December 15, 2017
Charlotte, a woman whose parents were murdered, is apprenticing under Smith, a hitman, to find justice for them. They form an unlikely bond before she discovers the truth - that he played a role in their deaths.
i hope that's revealed in the first ep bcus what a dumb way to spoil the plot