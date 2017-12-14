kween

Kelly Cutrone says Russell Simmons tried to rape her



- Kelly Cutrone, the founder of fashion PR powerhouse People's Revolution, accuses Simmons of trying to rape her. In 1991, Cutrone bumped into Simmons at a party. They went to another party together from there. Simmons invited her to his apartment and she declined. Simmons then said he needed to go to a friends house and lured Cutrone to his own home. He pushed her into the apartment and threw her down on the floor. Simmons tried to take her clothes off and Cutrone started kicking him and screaming at him to get the fuck off. Cutrone threatened to call Page Six and have him killed. She saw Simmons years later and people asked her if she knew him. She would tell them yes she did as he tried to rape her.

- Simmons has started the #NotMe movement to hold his accusers accountable. This is a real thing....



source source
