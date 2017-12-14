Kelly Cutrone says Russell Simmons tried to rape her

This POS. To think I used to find him likeable when Kimora had her show and knew hardly anything about him. Reply

i just thought he was a modelizer. not creepy, just a guy dating all the women he'd never get if he didn't have that money. Reply

He's a legend and I'd always felt a level of respect for him because of his accomplishments and the hugely significant role he has played in the music industry and pop culture for the past 30+ years. Now? I hope he fucking rots in hell. Reply

WTF kind of... Reply

these men.... Reply

this cant be serious with not me

Reply

i dont understand the not me # like yes i did read his post, but what is he trying to say? its my accusers fault?

Reply

it's basically "I don't intend to minimize #MeToo except for the women who are #MeToo -ing @ me." Reply

What a disgusting piece of shit. I don’t rmber if it was Kimora’s show or his brothers but he always pretended to be some really zen yogi bhuddist vegan. Trying to compensate for being a fucking rapist? Reply

So many sexual misconduct posts today :( Reply

I just don't understand how people's entire lives, and livelihoods, are being ruined based on accusations alone. No actual proof, in the court of law, but just a bunch of "he said, she said" bullshit. What makes Kelly Cuntrone's word's anymore believable than Russells? Also, she is an aggressively ugly looking woman. My god... Reply

When I died in that horrible not completely frozen lake accident it broke momblob's heart. But if she could see what you've become....it would just kill her.... Reply

Omg your icon Reply

Your icon is amazing bb. ❤️ Reply

He was always mom blob's least favorite so she'd probably laugh. Reply

I could appreciate your point until that 2nd to last line.



“Attractive” women are not the only ones who get sexually harassed or assaulted. That just an aggressively stupid comment. My god... Reply

omfg " #NotMe " please pass away you fucking piece of shit Reply

Fuck this noise. Men ain't shit Reply

was gonna make this exact comment



it's almost comical i can't help but laugh fck Reply

Ugh.. I saw a post about him passing a lie detector test and so many people commented how that proves these women are liars... people are so stupid Reply

Maury Povich has a lot to answer for one day for furthering the myth that lie detectors are actually fully reliable Reply

him even taking a lie detector test is pointless because he clearly believes he's done nothing wrong so of course he's not going to get nervous at the questions Reply

They are and it’s easy to pass a lie detector test. Reply

Anyone can pass a lie detector test, they're not reliable. You just need to be able to control your breathing or if you cough it totally makes it impossible to get a clear reading.



I believe Kelly, she has no reason to lie and I can just hear her threatening to call Page Six on him. She had the contacts, she could have easily done it and that would be the thing to get him to back off--exposing him in the NY papers. Don't bother to threaten him with going to the police, that's a he said/she said. Go straight to the Page Six, get it out there, embarrass him.



Like Weinstein, he thinks his power and money can get him out of this. Trash. Reply

fucker Reply

Also "tone deaf/bizarre" is too fucking generous, this motherfucker knows EXACTLY what he's doing/trying to start with the The fucking audacity of these cretins...Also "tone deaf/bizarre" is too fucking generous, this motherfucker knows EXACTLY what he's doing/trying to start with the #notme bullshit Reply

