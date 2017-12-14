Kelly Cutrone says Russell Simmons tried to rape her
Kelly Cutrone: Russell Simmons tried to rape me https://t.co/W44y62qmHj— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 15, 2017
- Kelly Cutrone, the founder of fashion PR powerhouse People's Revolution, accuses Simmons of trying to rape her. In 1991, Cutrone bumped into Simmons at a party. They went to another party together from there. Simmons invited her to his apartment and she declined. Simmons then said he needed to go to a friends house and lured Cutrone to his own home. He pushed her into the apartment and threw her down on the floor. Simmons tried to take her clothes off and Cutrone started kicking him and screaming at him to get the fuck off. Cutrone threatened to call Page Six and have him killed. She saw Simmons years later and people asked her if she knew him. She would tell them yes she did as he tried to rape her.
- Simmons has started the #NotMe movement to hold his accusers accountable. This is a real thing....
Men that are accused of sexual misconduct respond in the most tone deaf/bizarre ways. Russell Simmons instagram post below. pic.twitter.com/fCIK6mdrjU— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 15, 2017
source source
“Attractive” women are not the only ones who get sexually harassed or assaulted. That just an aggressively stupid comment. My god...
it's almost comical i can't help but laugh fck
I believe Kelly, she has no reason to lie and I can just hear her threatening to call Page Six on him. She had the contacts, she could have easily done it and that would be the thing to get him to back off--exposing him in the NY papers. Don't bother to threaten him with going to the police, that's a he said/she said. Go straight to the Page Six, get it out there, embarrass him.
Like Weinstein, he thinks his power and money can get him out of this. Trash.
Also "tone deaf/bizarre" is too fucking generous, this motherfucker knows EXACTLY what he's doing/trying to start with the #notme bullshit
Edited at 2017-12-15 03:11 am (UTC)