Bella Thorne Reveals She Was Sexually Molested
-It all started when Bella Thorne tweeted a photo of herself wearing a purple suit along with the caption: "I would fuck this suit if I could."
-A fan responded with the tweet: "What did Disney do to this girl?"
-Then, a troll wrote: "I think she was molested," to which Bella responded: "Yeah I was. So it wasn't Disney."
-After Bella shared her secret, she received messages of support and sympathy from her fans.
-She also received support from Tana Mongeau and Georgie Flores.
-Bella then sarcastically tweeted that she was happy to be the most-searched thing alongside Bitcoin.
I would fuck this suit if I could pic.twitter.com/2qo1Z7inGz— bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 7, 2017
Yeah I was. So it wasn't Disney https://t.co/rXasG4pqov— bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 8, 2017
The world can be a sick place sometimes :/— bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 8, 2017
Means more than you know ❤️❤️ https://t.co/2uk3bwfq3p— bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 9, 2017
Thanks baby. See you tonight ❤️ https://t.co/gLbv8Xhdx3— bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 9, 2017
When the two most searched things rn on google are bitcoin and yourself. #yes— bella thorne (@bellathorne) December 9, 2017
