Bella Thorne Reveals She Was Sexually Molested


-It all started when Bella Thorne tweeted a photo of herself wearing a purple suit along with the caption: "I would fuck this suit if I could."
-A fan responded with the tweet: "What did Disney do to this girl?"
-Then, a troll wrote: "I think she was molested," to which Bella responded: "Yeah I was. So it wasn't Disney."
-After Bella shared her secret, she received messages of support and sympathy from her fans.
-She also received support from Tana Mongeau and Georgie Flores.
-Bella then sarcastically tweeted that she was happy to be the most-searched thing alongside Bitcoin.














