Twelve Days of ONTD: Day 12

I didn't realize this was starting today! HI GUYS!

Here’s a cute doggie too

puppy head tilts are my biggest weakness pic.twitter.com/0yw1uX6aKM — Land of cuteness (@landpsychology) December 15, 2017 Hey!Here's a cute doggie too

Awwwww his widdle face <3

I need him

omg look at his lil ears!!!!!!!!! aHHH puppies are the best

it's lil head cock



i can't deal Reply

omfg, so cute.

I'M SO SLEEPY Y'ALL AND IT'S ONLY 8 OCLOCK

HAPPY HOLIDAYS



HAPPY HOLIDAYS Reply

MTE - it getting dark at 6pm has been fucking me UP

Me too lol I'm having a coffee rn when I really shouldn't be

Saaaaaaaaaame 😴😴😴

I have to stay up tonight until 12:45AM to watch the last jedi and wont be home till close till 4. I then have work in the morning. I am going to be a mess tomorrow and we have a company holiday party as well.

meanwhile i just woke up

bb <333 i hope you're doing okay

Daylight Savings Time is kicking my rear too. I can't help but feel sleepy.

it's 9 now but mte!

i know :( the sun set at 430pm today and i am ready to cancel the universe

aw yay this is back

woooooo

I would pay good money to see all those people complaining about Obama's FCC chairman voting to repeal #NetNeutality actually explain it in detail. I'd also bet most hadn't heard of it before this week. #outrage — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 15, 2017



He's....not Obama's FCC chairman. Your father made him chair. https://t.co/VqV4NnNoXB — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) December 15, 2017

Reply

how about senior's war on christmas? YET HIS DAUGHTER IS AN ORTHODOX JEW.

Birth control, y'all.

his mama shoulda taken it up the pooper

lolmg

wtf is "net neutality"? I hate Trump and his spawn so much.

god he is so dumb.... I can seriously just combine his twitter with his father's and they can be the same person

JFC they're so stupid!!!

Reply

The gigantic company I work for is one of the ones pushing this. Even the internal communications are full of negative comments ("How is the company supposed to convince customers about this when they can't even convince the employees?") which you NEVER see. Usually the comments are just people kissing ass in a way that I can't distinguish from sarcasm.



One of the higher ups tried to justify it on a video which didn't make any sense at all. (No really, it was all a big 'well, sometimes these things have to happen to make things fair. Just look at completely unrelated items a, b, and c!') Someone actually called him out on it. I wonder if that guy still has a job today.



Here's hoping Congress pulls its head out of its ass and fixes things. (Yeah, right.) Reply

Besides, The stupid runs deep in this family.Besides, #NetNeutrality has been a trending topic on twitter for more than only this week.

Anyone else hearing that either Don Jr or Kushner could be indicted tomorrow? There is supposedly something big that is going to happen tomorrow morning and I keep seeing that being thrown around. It will seriously be the best early birthday/Christmas gift ever.

Shut up, Fredo!

lmfao don jr is sooo fucking stupid jfc

Pretty

this is so cute where is it from?

i bought beef jerky. it was marvelous!

I love beef jerky but there's always only like 5 pieces in a bag. ridiculous!

but it's so filling to eat a bag. seriously, one of the best snacks out there.

jealous! i kind of really want some now :( it's so expensive tho

I cannot get the math to make sense, but that's fine.



Spent all day on the couch/ONTD because I'm sick, but I feel like I am already getting a bit better. Yay!! Reply

hoping you're back to 100% soon!

thank you! <3

Aw, hope you feel better soon

Feeling grateful to have run into the right posts on my dashboard concerning net neutrality. I'm so frazzled in general so I feel glad people are already able to formulate more planning RN

I hope ya'll never change the graphic for this thing. Grinchtina makes me lose my shit every time.

this past month has been one of the worst in my life but i've now reached the point where i am just floating in the ether not really giving much of a fuck about anything lmfao so i'm looking forward to 12 days of ONTD messiness jolliness

My pig refused to do tricks. Even for food.



Reply

Are they hard to maintain daily?

Not that much harder than a dog, but there may be legal issues in your area that are far more taxing.

i want to have a micro farm sanctuary :(

OMG are these your bb's?

is that a squirrel on a leash

Someone tell me a site to host pics so I can post pics on here.

Post image. com

Tinypic

tinypic or imgbb

Tomorrow is the holiday party at my work.



I have no interest in being there. Granted, I rarely ever do, but still. Reply

i'm in the same boat. i have coworkers who just LOVE getting together after work hours and i'm like... sorry but if i'm not getting paid to be here we're not hanging out my dudes. adding this scenario plus holiday CHEER? barf

Same. I've only been here a few months and I have a bitchy resting face and people already hate me so not looking forward to it.

Ours is Monday. Thankfully I'm not on the office mailing list so I have an excuse not to go.

