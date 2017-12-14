Polar Bear (8-Bit)

Twelve Days of ONTD: Day 12








Every day until Christmas, we'll be randomly giving away LiveJournal paid account time!

How do you enter? All you have to do is comment! We'll be randomly selecting winners from the comments section. To keep it fair, you can only win once, but you can comment as much as you'd like, which increases your chances of winning.

HAPPY HOLIDAYS AND GOOD LUCK!
