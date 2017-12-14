carly rae jepsen - boy problems

Lady Gaga Went Full-On Gaga For Her Holiday Party


-Gaga hosted her own Haus of Gaga holiday party over the weekend and dressed up as an elf named "Mistress Claus."
-Her old stylist, Brandon Maxwell (who left the Haus of Gaga to create his own fashion label) helped create her whimiscal costume.
-The old Gaga we all know and love is back, even if only for one night.



