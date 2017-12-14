Lady Gaga Went Full-On Gaga For Her Holiday Party
Lady Gaga went back to being full Gaga for her holiday party https://t.co/VGqSoNE7th— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) December 12, 2017
-Gaga hosted her own Haus of Gaga holiday party over the weekend and dressed up as an elf named "Mistress Claus."
-Her old stylist, Brandon Maxwell (who left the Haus of Gaga to create his own fashion label) helped create her whimiscal costume.
-The old Gaga we all know and love is back, even if only for one night.
Source 1 and Source 2
thnks
Get ya facts straight.
queen of being ahead of the game, queen of xmas queen etc
ChristmasGa is the best.
Edited at 2017-12-15 02:24 am (UTC)
my christmas tree's delicious
Lyrical icon!
#2018radioisours
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
srry