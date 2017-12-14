taylor swift - orgasmic

Dark-Haired Katy Perry Makes A Comeback. It's a Christmas Miracle!


-Katy Perry threw a Christmas party for her crew in Atlanta, Georgia.
-The singer dressed up in a sexy Santa costume and dusted off her jet black wig. (And looked HOT af.)
-Katy has three more tour dates before she takes a break until her NYE concert in Abu Dhabi.
-Her Witness World Tour will continue into August 2018 with several breaks so she can guest judge on the American Idol reboot.

