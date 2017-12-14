Dark-Haired Katy Perry Makes A Comeback. It's a Christmas Miracle!
Katy Perry dons sexy Santa gear and reveals new raven locks as she lies across pianohttps://t.co/Ec2mg7AqYh pic.twitter.com/rUOsjrR45B— Daily Star (@Daily_Star) December 13, 2017
-Katy Perry threw a Christmas party for her crew in Atlanta, Georgia.
-The singer dressed up in a sexy Santa costume and dusted off her jet black wig. (And looked HOT af.)
-Katy has three more tour dates before she takes a break until her NYE concert in Abu Dhabi.
-Her Witness World Tour will continue into August 2018 with several breaks so she can guest judge on the American Idol reboot.
ONTD, have you been good this year?
table for two
you wanna pet my kitty
you're such a dirty doggy
I kind of want to go back to the Prismatic tour. it was fun.
Re: black >> blond
black >> blond
Re: black >> blond
The dark witchy era is coming as promised!
Re: The dark witchy era is coming as promised!
Re: The dark witchy era is coming as promised!
Re: The dark witchy era is coming as promised!
Re: The dark witchy era is coming as promised!
no I contracted chlamydia
