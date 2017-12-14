Billboard Explains Why Tinashe Is One Of 2017's Most Daring Artists

TINASHE IS REAL! Reply

She dares to flop like no other pop star. We love her! Reply

The fact that she has a tag on ONTD is one of her biggest achievements! Reply

Halsey could never! Reply

i hate myself bc i requested her tag LMAO i dont even like her anymore! Reply

omg 💀 Reply

smh Reply

I requested and got the Zendaya tag and regret it. She needs to give me a cut of her cash :) Reply

Put me on your payroll sis Reply

I wish sis would put me on the payroll but unfortunately I fear she depleted her coins on that stunt bus so.... Reply

is her album ever coming out? Reply

Not in this lifetime. And she still is getting that promo <3 Reply

if Sky was able to release one Reply

She deserves Rita's career Reply

I can't tell if this is a good thing or bad thing. Are you saying that Rita has a career that deserves coveting? Reply

I'm not liking her recent songs. I'd take Superlove over them tbh Reply

Being 5'5 is pint-sized? Reply

To me it is. I am closer to 67 1/2 inches. I'm frequently taller than most of the women in my vicinity so maybe my perception of height is skewed. Reply

I'm the same height. I'm always shocked by how short I seem because I am usually always taller the other women in the room no matter where I go. Reply

isnt that 67.5 inches also 5'5? what? im so confused rn Reply

I thought that was average height? I'm 5'6, but Tinashe looks shorter than 5'5 to me, or maybe I'm dumb and unaware that I'm freaking short/small

Edited at 2017-12-15 01:11 am (UTC) Reply



Edited at 2017-12-15 01:11 am (UTC) Reply

I dare her to release an album this year. Reply

Tinashe iigoru let me know if there is anything you or your team needs me to add!



No, this is perfect! Thank you for your stanning, tho. I can't make my own posts anymore because I've been busy lately. New stuff coming soon! No, this is perfect! Thank you for your stanning, tho. I can't make my own posts anymore because I've been busy lately. New stuff coming soon! #Joyride2018 Reply

Sure Reply

i feel like her sexpot shtick is holding her back Reply

they're right. the audacity of her to release that flop ass song flame… Reply

Can she stop trying to go pop Reply

can she just stop in general Reply

idk what she's doing like



*listens to Nightride tho*



Edited at 2017-12-15 02:09 am (UTC) Reply

