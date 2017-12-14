Billboard Explains Why Tinashe Is One Of 2017's Most Daring Artists

Pint sized powerhouse Tinashe has been named one of 2017's most daring artistes.

  • Talks about how her entire discography from start to finish is very versatile: “I’ve been really lucky to live in that world of not so black-and-white, and not having to box myself in.”

  • Names all of her cute feature singles and limp pop attempts that still aren't good enough standins for the mythical "Joyride", her unreleased sophmore album

  • Breezes over the great "Nightride" and talks about her super smash worldwide reggaeton hit "Duele el Corazón" with Enrique Iglesias to her number one hit "Slumber Party" with Queen of Pop Britney Spears

  • Claimed this about the status of "Joyride" in July 2017: “It's been almost finished for a while now...it'll feel right when it's right, but it's not for lack of music. I'm excited” hmmm.....okay


    • Quadruple threat queen!: model/singer/dancer/actor




