10 new books recommended by critics and editors at The New York Times

In this fresh, authoritative version—the first English translation of The Odyssey by a woman—this stirring tale of shipwrecks, monsters, and magic comes alive in an entirely new way. Written in iambic pentameter verse and a vivid, contemporary idiom, this engrossing translation matches the number of lines in the Greek original, thus striding at Homer’s sprightly pace and singing with a voice that echoes Homer’s music.



EDIT: I completely overlooked THE FIRST ONE which is by the incredible Mary Beard. this post is amazing.



Edited at 2017-12-15 12:11 am (UTC)

I just bought a copy of The Odyssey earlier this year but now I really want to read this one. Reply

I have several. Some things are worth it! The translations make them different enough IMO (because that's something that actually interests me). Reply

Same! But I think I'm happy with my choice for now because I want to start with a prose version and maybe if I like it enough, one day in the future I'll try verse and I'll pick up hers. Reply

I'm enjoying the audiobook read by Don Stovens, but I think I'll pick up this version of the Odyssey, too. About time women translators got their due when it comes to classics. Reply

traces the history of the hoax as a peculiarly American phenomenon



this sounds really interesting Reply

Bunk....hopefully they got literary hoaxes Reply

I was like...The Odyssey????



But if it's the first English translation by a woman I might give it a shot. I've always liked the story, but I've never been able to sit and actually read it. Reply

lmao I did the same thing before realizing it was a new translation. I was like, "someone screwed up the pictures!" Reply

and it's not just the first woman she's also knocking it out of the park!!!!!



Edited at 2017-12-15 12:53 am (UTC)

Love Mary Beard, her BBC documentaries are always great Reply

I think I’m interested in “Freya”. Reply

I can't wait for the Mary Beard book Reply

ontd, I have a hard time reading books and am wondering what to do about it



My mind GOES EVERYWHERE when I read a book. It can take me months to read one book, and a lot of that is usually due to looking at the book and knowing how frustrating it will be to try to read it, so I will hold it off. But it sucks because I love books and a good story, but I can only seem to pay more attention to comics. But I rarely lose myself in a comic enough to blow through an entire storyline.



Anyone else like this? What do you do? Reply

have you tried book of short stories? maybe focusing on shorter narratives can help you hold your attention on longer ones over time!



Edited at 2017-12-15 12:51 am (UTC)

U got ADD sis.



I read first thing in the morning and the last thing before bed. I turn off screens like 30 minutes before, do my bedtime ritual, and then I sit up in bed with only 1 low light on and read for a while. Same thing in the morning, before I look at any screens, I do my meditation, brew a coffee and then sit and read. Easier to fall asleep that way too since your brain isn't going a million miles a minute. Focusing on one task without any bright screen lights is amazing for slowing you down.



Unfortunately, we live in an information bombardment society so its so hard to get into the reading zone. If you make it a habit, you'll find it easier and easier to read. When I started my mind wandered a lot. A few weeks of diligently following the routine and I'm finishing books within a few days. Reply

I'm not an expert by any means, but I'd say if you can't focus on something that you actually do find interesting, you might have ADD. Reply

Maybe try audio books? Reply

Find the type of books that keep your interest. Maybe some obscure fiction or cozy mystery or cosy romance Reply

I went through a really long stretch of years where it was extremely hard for me to concentrate enough to read. It was like a total mental block. I'd get 20 pages in and lose interest or I couldn't concentrate enough to get further.



My spouse got me Gillian Flynn's books for Christmas one year and we had a little book club. I was really interested in them, which helped, and it also helped that there was another person there to chat about it but without any pressure or timeline. I also read a few young adult books that helped to get me back into the swing of reading because they're so quick and seem to specifically be about being enjoyable for readers. Reply

maybe you have adhd. i'm usually able to stick to a book, but sometimes it's way too boring or terrible and then i quit. lol Reply

You sound like me. I'm about halfway through half a dozen books that I've been working on over the year. It's not the stories (at least not most of the time), it's just I'm not willing to concentrate. I could read on the train to work but I'm not always guaranteed a seat and half the time I get motion sickness reading anyways. Years ago I was traveling for a few months and probably read 10 or 11 books in a 3 month span because of all the downtime on trains/planes and going to bed without a smart phone or laptop to distract me.



It may be ADD but it could also mean you just really have to shut out the world and devices. I know that's my issue and I'm working on it. Reply

I've officially read 25 books this year, thus finishing my Goodreads reading challenge!



My last read was 'The Wangs vs the World' and I was disappointed. I just started 'The Mothers' and will then go onto the new YA books 'The Gentleman's Guide to Vice and Virtue' and 'Wild Beauty' :) Reply

I think 25 is what I'll try for next year - this year my goal was 15.

Planning to read A Gentleman's Guide in January! Reply

aw, I had a fab time with The Wangs vs the World but I can see how it isn't for everybody. The Mothers is also one ripe for discussion. The Gentleman's Guide to Vice and Virtue was soooo fun Reply

re: 'The Wangs', I don't need a happy ending for my books but...I was so thrown off by the fact that Charles never got his second wind. I just couldn't get over it. So when the book ended it was just depressing for me. I really liked the world -building and the characters but I felt the buildup took too long to get to Charles being in China and then not enough time was spent there. idk!! I'm glad you liked it tho!



oooh, I'm glad you liked the other books I'm either reading or planning to!! thank you!!! Reply

how do we get book posts through :( i tried to post the top 5 short stories of 2017 from the new yorker and was told it wasn't celeb related. Reply

You must have gotten a grumpy mod :( Reply

i tried again :( Reply

the mods are inconsistent af. Reply

omg i would've def participated in that post :((



short stories are underrated Reply

try again! we need more book posts in this comm. Reply

I was hoping to hit 70 books this year, but it's looking like, if I'm lucky, I'll hit maybe 66. Which is still 6 better than last year's total. I'm proud of myself. I really slowed down these past two months because I'm taking a few college courses.



Mary Beard's book sounds fascinating. It's been about ten years since I've read an abundance of non-fiction and I want to get back into the habit



I'm reading Quiet by Susan Cain and holy shit. It's so good. Explains so much. Reply

I have that but I haven't read it yet, I'm glad to hear it's good. Reply

Honestly, I'm only 30 pages in so I might be talking it up a bit. But it's wow-d me so far Reply

oh man, I finally read The Iliad this year and I guess with this new translation I should read The Odyssey next year. :D Reply

Meh. I started and stopped some of these and read others. The Relive Box only had one maybe two decent but not good stories. I love Oliver Sacks. Reply

