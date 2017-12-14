10 new books recommended by critics and editors at The New York Times
WOMEN & POWER: A Manifesto
From the internationally acclaimed classicist and New York Times best-selling author comes this timely manifesto on women and power. At long last, Mary Beard addresses in one brave book the misogynists and trolls who mercilessly attack and demean women the world over, including, very often, Mary herself. In Women & Power, she traces the origins of this misogyny to its ancient roots, examining the pitfalls of gender and the ways that history has mistreated strong women since time immemorial. As far back as Homer’s Odyssey, Beard shows, women have been prohibited from leadership roles in civic life, public speech being defined as inherently male. From Medusa to Philomela (whose tongue was cut out), from Hillary Clinton to Elizabeth Warren (who was told to sit down), Beard draws illuminating parallels between our cultural assumptions about women’s relationship to power—and how powerful women provide a necessary example for all women who must resist being vacuumed into a male template. With personal reflections on her own online experiences with sexism, Beard asks: If women aren’t perceived to be within the structure of power, isn’t it power itself we need to redefine? And how many more centuries should we be expected to wait?
RADIO FREE VERMONT: A Fable of Resistance
In Radio Free Vermont, Bill McKibben entertains and expands upon an idea that's become more popular than ever--seceding from the United States. Along with Vern and Perry, McKibben imagines an eccentric group of activists who carry out their own version of guerilla warfare, which includes dismissing local middle school children early in honor of 'Ethan Allen Day' and hijacking a Coors Light truck and replacing the stock with local brew. Witty, biting, and terrifyingly timely, Radio Free Vermont is Bill McKibben's fictional response to the burgeoning resistance movement.
BUNK: The Rise of Hoaxes, Humbug, Plagiarists, Phonies, Post-Facts, and Fake News
Award-winning poet and critic Kevin Young tours us through a rogue’s gallery of hoaxers, plagiarists, forgers, and fakers—from the humbug of P. T. Barnum and Edgar Allan Poe to the unrepentant bunk of JT LeRoy and Donald J. Trump. Bunk traces the history of the hoax as a peculiarly American phenomenon, examining what motivates hucksters and makes the rest of us so gullible... In this brilliant and timely work, Young asks what it means to live in a post-factual world of “truthiness” where everything is up for interpretation and everyone is subject to a pervasive cynicism that damages our ideas of reality, fact, and art.
A BOLD AND DANGEROUS FAMILY: The Remarkable Story of an Italian Mother, Her Two Sons, and Their Fight Against Fascism
The acclaimed author of A Train in Winter and Village of Secrets delivers the next chapter in "The Resistance Quartet": the astonishing story of the aristocratic Italian family who stood up to Mussolini's fascism, and whose efforts helped define the path of Italy in the years between the World Wars—a profile in courage that remains relevant today.
Members of the cosmopolitan, cultural aristocracy of Florence at the beginning of the twentieth century, the Rosselli family, led by their fierce matriarch, Amelia, were vocal anti-fascists. As populist, right-wing nationalism swept across Europe after World War I, and Italy’s Prime Minister, Benito Mussolini, began consolidating his power, Amelia’s sons Carlo and Nello led the opposition, taking a public stand against Il Duce that few others in their elite class dared risk
THE RIVER OF CONSCIOUSNESS
Oliver Sacks, a scientist and a storyteller, is beloved by readers for the extraordinary neurological case histories (Awakenings, An Anthropologist on Mars) in which he introduced and explored many now familiar disorders--autism, Tourette's syndrome, face blindness, savant syndrome. He was also a memoirist who wrote with honesty and humor about the remarkable and strange encounters and experiences that shaped him (Uncle Tungsten, On the Move, Gratitude). Sacks, an Oxford-educated polymath, had a deep familiarity not only with literature and medicine but with botany, animal anatomy, chemistry, the history of science, philosophy, and psychology. The River of Consciousness is one of two books Sacks was working on up to his death, and it reveals his ability to make unexpected connections, his sheer joy in knowledge, and his unceasing, timeless project to understand what makes us human.
THE ODYSSEY
In this fresh, authoritative version—the first English translation of The Odyssey by a woman—this stirring tale of shipwrecks, monsters, and magic comes alive in an entirely new way. Written in iambic pentameter verse and a vivid, contemporary idiom, this engrossing translation matches the number of lines in the Greek original, thus striding at Homer’s sprightly pace and singing with a voice that echoes Homer’s music.
ENDURANCE: A Year in Space, a Lifetime of Discovery
A stunning, personal memoir from the astronaut and modern-day hero who spent a record-breaking year aboard the International Space Station—a message of hope for the future that will inspire for generations to come.
The veteran of four spaceflights and the American record holder for consecutive days spent in space, Scott Kelly has experienced things very few have. Now, he takes us inside a sphere utterly hostile to human life. He describes navigating the extreme challenge of long-term spaceflight, both life-threatening and mundane: the devastating effects on the body; the isolation from everyone he loves and the comforts of Earth; the catastrophic risks of colliding with space junk; and the still more haunting threat of being unable to help should tragedy strike at home--an agonizing situation Kelly faced when, on a previous mission, his twin brother's wife, American Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, was shot while he still had two months in space.
THE SECOND COMING OF THE KKK: The Ku Klux Klan of the 1920s and the American Political Tradition
A new Ku Klux Klan arose in the early 1920s, a less violent but equally virulent descendant of the relatively small, terrorist Klan of the 1870s. Unknown to most Americans today, this "second Klan" largely flourished above the Mason-Dixon Line—its army of four-to-six-million members spanning the continent from New Jersey to Oregon, its ideology of intolerance shaping the course of mainstream national politics throughout the twentieth century.
FREYA
Set immediately after the end of WWII, Freya explores the lives and friendship of two british females at a time where gender roles were changing in England.
It begins on May 8th, 1945. The streets of London are alive with VE-Day celebrations. In the crowd, twenty-year-old Freya Wyley meets eighteen-year-old Nancy Holdaway. Freya's acerbic wit and free-wheeling politics complement Nancy's gentle, less self-confident nature, and what begins on that eventful day in history is the story of a devoted and competitive friendship that spans two decades.
THE RELIVE BOX: And Other Stories
While T.C. Boyle is known as one of our greatest American novelists, he is also an acknowledged master of the short story and is perhaps at his funniest, his most moving, and his most surprising in the short form. In The Relive Box, Boyle's sharp wit and rich imagination combine with a penetrating social consciousness to produce raucous, poignant, and expansive short stories defined by an inimitable voice. From the collection's title story, featuring a Halcom X1520 Relive Box that allows users to experience anew almost any moment from their past to "The Five-Pound Burrito," the tale of a man aiming to build the biggest burrito in town, the twelve stories in this collection speak to the humor, the pathos, and the struggle that is part of being human while relishing the whimsy of wordplay and the power of a story well told. In stories that span a variety of styles and genres, Boyle addresses the enduring concerns of the human mind and heart while taking on timely social concerns. The Relive Box is an exuberant, linguistically dazzling effort from a "vibrant sensibility fully engaged with American society." (The New York Times)
YES BITCH.
love,
a lit and classical studies major
EDIT: I completely overlooked THE FIRST ONE which is by the incredible Mary Beard. this post is amazing.
Edited at 2017-12-15 12:11 am (UTC)
this sounds really interesting
Bunk....hopefully they got literary hoaxes
But if it's the first English translation by a woman I might give it a shot. I've always liked the story, but I've never been able to sit and actually read it.
Edited at 2017-12-15 12:53 am (UTC)
My mind GOES EVERYWHERE when I read a book. It can take me months to read one book, and a lot of that is usually due to looking at the book and knowing how frustrating it will be to try to read it, so I will hold it off. But it sucks because I love books and a good story, but I can only seem to pay more attention to comics. But I rarely lose myself in a comic enough to blow through an entire storyline.
Anyone else like this? What do you do?
Edited at 2017-12-15 12:51 am (UTC)
I read first thing in the morning and the last thing before bed. I turn off screens like 30 minutes before, do my bedtime ritual, and then I sit up in bed with only 1 low light on and read for a while. Same thing in the morning, before I look at any screens, I do my meditation, brew a coffee and then sit and read. Easier to fall asleep that way too since your brain isn't going a million miles a minute. Focusing on one task without any bright screen lights is amazing for slowing you down.
Unfortunately, we live in an information bombardment society so its so hard to get into the reading zone. If you make it a habit, you'll find it easier and easier to read. When I started my mind wandered a lot. A few weeks of diligently following the routine and I'm finishing books within a few days.
My spouse got me Gillian Flynn's books for Christmas one year and we had a little book club. I was really interested in them, which helped, and it also helped that there was another person there to chat about it but without any pressure or timeline. I also read a few young adult books that helped to get me back into the swing of reading because they're so quick and seem to specifically be about being enjoyable for readers.
It may be ADD but it could also mean you just really have to shut out the world and devices. I know that's my issue and I'm working on it.
My last read was 'The Wangs vs the World' and I was disappointed. I just started 'The Mothers' and will then go onto the new YA books 'The Gentleman's Guide to Vice and Virtue' and 'Wild Beauty' :)
Planning to read A Gentleman's Guide in January!
spoilers:
oooh, I'm glad you liked the other books I'm either reading or planning to!! thank you!!!
short stories are underrated
Mary Beard's book sounds fascinating. It's been about ten years since I've read an abundance of non-fiction and I want to get back into the habit