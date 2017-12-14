Ben Schwartz

Indiewire's 50 Best Podcast Episodes of 2017



Source: Twitter

A few of their selections:

47. Dirty John - "The Real Thing": True crime podcast about John Meehan.
24. Modern Love - "One Fleeting Bouquet of Beauty, Please": Kerry Bishé reads Alicia Gorder's essay.
15. Off Book - "Attorney at Love": Hosts Zach Reino & Jessica McKenna perform an improvised musical with guest Nicole Parker
2. S-Town - "Chapter 1": Brian Reed hosts this podcast about an Alabama man and his town.

Podcast post! Did your faves make the cut? Was S-Town as disappointing as everyone said?
