Indiewire's 50 Best Podcast Episodes of 2017

i don't really care about podcasts but i listened to the you must remember this ones on manson and marilyn monroe and they were fantastic. there was so much i had no idea about.

this makes sense because you love music more :P

lol true i never understood the point of just listening to something that isn't music until those eps tbh

Damn. Dirty John no. 47? I thought it was really good too! I'll probably have to check out the entire list.

Dirty John like...that is literally the dumbest fucking family I've ever heard of in my life.

S Town was only disappointing if you went into it expecting Serial 2: Electric Boogaloo



Hands down the best podcast episode(s) for me this year were the ones on the Moors Murders from Casefile. Just amaaazing storytelling and it gripped me so much I was pissed I had to wait until the next Sunday to hear more lol. Can't believe they followed it with that boring ads Nightstalker series smh.



The Jean and Jane series from You Must Remember this is a close second.

I love CaseFile. His voice is so soothing even though he's talking about horrible things. The Port Arthur episode made me cry.

casefile is rly well done. tho when i was listening to mfm today and karen (?) said "he's australian. i don't know what he's doing w his voice" i cracked up

he does pronounce "Mother" so oddly

Casefile is so great, The Jonestown series filled me with so much dread. The Unresolved Podcast has a less "stale" EAR/ONS series that isn't as exhaustive but very gripping

Agreed - I thought I knew a lot about the Moors murders, but those episodes were very educational and interesting. And I don't normally go in for true crime dressed up as entertainment.

I thought S Town was great. I cried like...every fucking episode.

I love Heavyweight so much. I end up tearing up at the end of every single episode and Jonathan's sense of humor is right up my alley. It's a great replacement for Mystery Show.



Edited at 2017-12-15 12:03 am (UTC)

the 'jean and jane' series from 'you must remember this' was fantastic. not a fan of the current series though.

this 10000% i can't believe they put a bela and boris episode on the list and not a jean and jane!

This THIS THIS. The Bela And Boris one is fun for Halloween, but I think its a little too long, and they just aren't a part of Hollywood I am super excited about

imo dirty john was better than s-town



my some of my fave podcasts are:

-crooked medias podcasts (particularly pod save america, lovett or leave it, crooked conversations)

-reveal

-up first from npr

-more perfect

-30 for 30

I love true crime and investigative stuff but was I the only one who didn't really get all of the Dirty John love? I listened to the whole thing but it was forgettable to me tbh.

Totally agree. Finished it and couldn't figure out why there was so much praise.

every women in Dirty John drove me crazy



there was a wild ep of Love&Radio about an older woman writing slash fanfiction about the Lord of the Rings cast, oh and another one about a birth-mother reuniting with the boy she gave up for adoption and being sexually attracted to him. Reply

do you have links to the love+radio podcasts?? they sound wild!

The women of Dirty John tested my ability to not victim blaming. Also her therapist should lose her license for blaming the kids instead of asking her wtf was wrong with her for marrying a guy she barely knew.

A Girl of Ivory is wild.

Every episode of Lovett or Leave It!

Omg yes. We're switching to the cash app!!

I bought so many etched pint glasses for people as Christmas gifts this year, LoL, I'm sure I'm on a "no admit" list now.

some are a LOT better than others tbh

More Lovett gifs here, please!

YESSSsssS. Especially the one when I was in the audience.

I love Lovett, but the show isn't that good, a lot of time it depends on the panel and a lot of the time they have bad chemistry.

the one with jaboukie young white is my fave

I'm so excited to see it live next month! I was high on meds when I bought tickets so instead of "best deal" I did best seats, lololol. whoops, early holiday gift for myself.

WE'RE NOT USING THE OTHER APPS ANYMORE

No Bodega Boys? No care.

Lovett or Leave It is my absolute favorite podcast! I'm going to a show next year and I'm already so excited. I didn't get as good of a seat as I wanted, so I know I won't be one of the people called on for a game, but I hope I get to meet him.

I'm going next year too! The Crooked Media merch store is where I did most of my Christmas shopping for people this year.

Gah! I forgot to ask for anything from there! I have to make my Republican mom get me stuff from there!

i'm going to the one in austin i'm so excited

I saw his show in DC and it was so great

I found S-Town by accident and fucking LOVED it, so idk what everyone is talking about. Then again I didn't go in with any expectations but I found it riveting.

I used to looooove Radio Lab, it was amazing. I've listened to the Ring and I episode like 100 times. I feel like their release schedule has gotten way more sporadic in the past couple of years though

yeah, the way they upload never makes sense to me anymore. it's made me kinda slack off on listening to them

Yes! When I discovered Radio Lab I tore through their archives. I completely agree with you on their releases; I think Jad has other side projects now.

S-Town was interesting, I guess. But after a while it was like I don't care about some random hoarder who was a constant fucking Debbie Downer.

I'm sorry but NONE of the Jean and Jane episodes are on the list? BYE

