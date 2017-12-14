Indiewire's 50 Best Podcast Episodes of 2017
The 50 Best Podcast Episodes of 2017: https://t.co/W2EqYvxWD0 pic.twitter.com/v7XEXQ8QoB— IndieWire (@IndieWire) December 14, 2017
Source: Twitter
A few of their selections:
47. Dirty John - "The Real Thing": True crime podcast about John Meehan.
24. Modern Love - "One Fleeting Bouquet of Beauty, Please": Kerry Bishé reads Alicia Gorder's essay.
15. Off Book - "Attorney at Love": Hosts Zach Reino & Jessica McKenna perform an improvised musical with guest Nicole Parker
2. S-Town - "Chapter 1": Brian Reed hosts this podcast about an Alabama man and his town.
Podcast post! Did your faves make the cut? Was S-Town as disappointing as everyone said?
Hands down the best podcast episode(s) for me this year were the ones on the Moors Murders from Casefile. Just amaaazing storytelling and it gripped me so much I was pissed I had to wait until the next Sunday to hear more lol. Can't believe they followed it with that boring ads Nightstalker series smh.
The Jean and Jane series from You Must Remember this is a close second.
my some of my fave podcasts are:
-crooked medias podcasts (particularly pod save america, lovett or leave it, crooked conversations)
-reveal
-up first from npr
-more perfect
-30 for 30
there was a wild ep of Love&Radio about an older woman writing slash fanfiction about the Lord of the Rings cast, oh and another one about a birth-mother reuniting with the boy she gave up for adoption and being sexually attracted to him.
sure
http://loveandradio.org/2017/08/reunion/