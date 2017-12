Yaaaaaaaaaaas Reply

Thread

Link

any word on when advanced tix go on sale?? im def trying to go opening night. Reply

Thread

Link

I am so fucking here for this Reply

Thread

Link

i watched wonder yesterday and everyone clapped during the trailer for this movie. it's gonna be epic <3 Reply

Thread

Link

I am so very very excited for this!!! Reply

Thread

Link

yes Reply

Thread

Link

I booked a vacation that leaves February 15th. I hate myself. Reply

Thread

Link

i am so ready to be the geek i am and re-wear my halloween costume for this on opening night!!!!! no helmet of course lol Reply

Thread

Link

coward Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i don't think you can ever since that batman shooting a few years back Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am so unbelievably ready for this movie!! Reply

Thread

Link