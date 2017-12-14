gretchen 3

Dustin Hoffman accused of exposing himself to a minor and assaulting two women





- Dustin Hoffman is in big trouble as more women come forward with sexual harassment allegations against him.

- [WHAT HAPPENED TO THE VICTIMS?]One victim was in high school when Dustin Hoffman exposed himself to her in a hotel room. Another was a recent college graduate when she was sexually assaulted by Hoffman during the recording of audio for the film Ishtar. The last accuser was assaulted in a back of station wagon and manipulated her in a sexual encounter that has left her traumatized.

- Hoffman's attorney has called it “defamatory falsehoods.”



