Dustin Hoffman accused of exposing himself to a minor and assaulting two women
"It changed everything": Five Dustin Hoffman accusers tell harrowing stories of sexually predatory behavior https://t.co/IN9etorPLE pic.twitter.com/HGzAgZc7sZ— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 14, 2017
- Dustin Hoffman is in big trouble as more women come forward with sexual harassment allegations against him.
- [WHAT HAPPENED TO THE VICTIMS?]One victim was in high school when Dustin Hoffman exposed himself to her in a hotel room. Another was a recent college graduate when she was sexually assaulted by Hoffman during the recording of audio for the film Ishtar. The last accuser was assaulted in a back of station wagon and manipulated her in a sexual encounter that has left her traumatized.
- Hoffman's attorney has called it “defamatory falsehoods.”
Hoffman is a monster who needs to be launched into the sun.
