Dustin Hoffman accused of exposing himself to a minor and assaulting two women

Let’s cancel men Reply

YAASSSSSSS Reply

E X A C T L Y Reply

Wonderful first comment. Reply

god yes! i'm already dreading the usual christmas questions like "why haven't u found a husband yet?". i'm this close to saying "because men suck. they all suck. ask me again when they stop sucking. which will be never!" Reply

People ask me this all the time and I usually say I don't have time for men and their bullshit. Reply

MTE! Anyone that knows me well, knows that I hate men. I love my boyfriend, but I won't be shedding any tears if we break up. Reply

there was a post going around tumblr where someone said when people asked their aunt why she wasn't married yet she'd respond with "just lucky I guess", so you can steal that answer Reply

MTE Reply

honey, yussssssssssssssss Reply

So how many more women need to come forward before people will believe this about him? I am guessing = the number of women who have already come forward + 1, for all of eternity. Reply

seriously. I don't get how it's a stretch to believe that men are fucking creeps. Reply

but why did they wait so long to say something, ben?????? Reply

I cringe every time I watch that video of him saying this. Reply

but why didn’t they report to police, instead of using a hashtag???!!! Reply

I said last week that if you worked in the film industry in the past decade you must have heard the rumors about him. He wasn't discreet at all. From what I know personally, he was having consentual affairs with at least two different women, although he's been married forever. Reply

JFC Reply

I hope no one hires his ass anymore. He belongs in prison. Reply

Urge to kill rising Reply

I better not hear that dipshit Michael Rapaport on Bitch Sesh again.



Hoffman is a monster who needs to be launched into the sun.



Edited at 2017-12-15 12:06 am (UTC) Reply

Oh my god these are all so disgusting. And they were all so young. Reply

Castrate, flay and kill the bastard Reply

he's disgusting. and his name is so shite as well.... dustin. like justin but for dust. Reply

hayley stark needs to come and save us Reply

My vengeful queen. I love this movie so, so much, and it is SO relevant right now. Reply

i feel like ellen page fell off the face of the earth, where has she been Reply

Just cast in Netflix's upcoming The Umbrella Academy! Reply

making her doc series Gaycation for Vice which is REALLY GOOD. Reply

One of my favorite movies ❤️ Reply

this movie is incredible Reply

I'm gonna tweet this to Michael Rapapart because I hate him. Reply

Rapaport is a serious POS. Reply

Nooooooo rot tbh I’m over men Reply

Take them all down. Reply

Tarantino would be first in line, lol. Reply

