Celebrities react to Disney/Fox merger
Ryan Reynolds wins:
Apparently you can’t actually blow the Matterhorn. pic.twitter.com/2bEAAcZrUv— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 14, 2017
James L. Brooks, who co-developed The Simpsons, a Fox TV show, tweets out Matt Groening's (creator of The Simpsons) cartoon:
Simpsons say “hi” to Mickey with respect (he’s a lot older than we are) pic.twitter.com/bD6wTZebas— james l. brooks (@canyonjim) December 14, 2017
James Gunn, director and writer of the Guardians of the Galaxy movie series:
While there are many aspects to Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox’s assets, I am personally incredibly happy about it, for obvious reason.— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 14, 2017
Welcome home, old friends. 😭 https://t.co/MpQHEnOTVL
The second tweet is a reference to Doop, one of the most wacktastic characters from X-Men. Doop is a mutated bean thingie that only speaks in Doopspeak, a floating extra-dimensional pocket, and is also bisexual. Shaking & crying at thought of Doop joining the MCU!
Just saw this guy pulling up next to my office. pic.twitter.com/7oH9kjrR4D— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 14, 2017
Judd Apatow responds to James Gunn:
Here’s why I am happy about it— the studio will no longer be owned by the Murdoch’s who are toxic to our country and government because they are part of a propaganda arm which has no interest in anything but making them richer. Hopefully, overall, less movies won’t be made. https://t.co/58oeBuUmQS— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) December 14, 2017
I do have to note that the Murdochs have never been known to interfere editorially with Fox's entertainment side. This merger noticeably leaves out Fox News, and in fact loads the Murdochs up with more cash with which to expand their propaganda empire, which is exactly what Rupert Murdoch said he plans to do.
Comedian George Wallace has a similarly misguided take on it:
I love how Disney said to Fox, "We'll take ALL of it... Except for Fox News that's some dog shit right there."— George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) December 14, 2017
But back to the wacky crossovers celebs want to see! Here's Josh Gad:
I’m getting really excited about the possibilities of the Murder on the Orient Express/Beauty and the Beast shared universe movie.— Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 14, 2017
Michael Chlikis, who played The Thing in what would turn out to be not-the-actual-worst Fantastic Four adaptation:
Could it be clobberin time? #Disney #FantasticFour pic.twitter.com/J8E2loLp38— Michael Chiklis (@MichaelChiklis) December 14, 2017
Fuck off, Tyler Shields:
Now that Disney owns Fox will we see a Fight Club ride at Disney world? They own the rights!— Tyler Shields (@tylershields) December 14, 2017
Let's end on a more positive note with Queen Gillian Anderson:
Disney, meet Special Princess Dana Scully. #tbt @Disney @20thcenturyfox @FOXTV pic.twitter.com/VuQSXRAxnc— Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) December 14, 2017
