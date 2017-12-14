Celebrities react to Disney/Fox merger

lol i wish one of these mfers had the balls to talk about how shitty and stupid this is Reply

Thread

Link

This Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte, this whole thing is awful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but muh superheroes!!1! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





It's weird how everyone seems to have forgotten that like a month ago Disney blacked out a major news organization for reporting a story they didn't like, but I'm sure the same company controlling like half of our entertainment is nothing to worry about https://t.co/rdeAMXp3ww — Jason Bailey (@jasondashbailey) December 14, 2017



Believe me, I looked on Twitter, the only verified people criticizing the merger were journalists. This is a really good one from writer Jason Bailey: Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mfte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seriously Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well these people would like to work again soo fat chance of that lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they don't care it's all green to them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's truly awful. Soon we'll have to check our bodies for a disney tag. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Seriously. This is fucked. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mfte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol aww, I love Gillian's tweet <333 Reply

Thread

Link

this is great news. can’t wait to see the fantastic four and the x-men in a film together! Reply

Thread

Link

in the long run though will it be any good for anyone else other than the rich folk Reply

Thread

Link

is anything? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I laughed and I don't know why. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nope Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

World History in one sentence. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Disney owns everything and Ajit Pai stole the fucking internet from millions of people. Today sucks. Reply

Thread

Link

I can't stand Ryan Reynolds and his try hardness and I'd like to ask Anne Helen to please write about how many times he was allowed to fail. I'm asking nicely Anne Helen! Please! write about all of them.



and Disney buying Fox is not a cute/fun thing. lets not celebrate that company having even more power over the business. Reply

Thread

Link

OMG, I want a Ryan Reynolds take down so, so, so badly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same here. Hopefully it will include him getting married at a fucking plantation.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

@ANNEHELEN HELP US. I KNOW YOU READ ONTD. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why do you hate me what have I done Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

u can tell it rly bothers him that people love baby goose more Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does Ryan employ someone to write jokes for him? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I will never ever understand how ONTD literally stans for the most mediocre white men and then draws the line at Ryan Reynolds.



"He gets chance after chance." Okay but what white guy in Hollywood hasn't? Thats why I didn't get her supposed "take down" of Armie Hammer. Like yea he's got chance after chance but thats par the course in Hollywood.



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

a bunch of dumbasses, quelle surprise Reply

Thread

Link

The Screen Junkies crew had a good discussion about it.



Reply

Thread

Link

Ryan Reynolds tries too hard. Reply

Thread

Link

tyler shields? talk about #tbt remember when he and his girlfriend that eastwood child burned a $20k birkin bag to raise awareness~ for domestic violence lmao Reply

Thread

Link

Wait, he’s not gay? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jane Birkin felt that. I'm convinced she's psychically connected to all Birkin bags Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was a fake bag lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





That being said, I laughed at this and am a wee bit excited that marvel can finally call quicksilver and scarlet witch mutants and there will be x-men/avengers crossovers



the x-men after Disney finally freed them from Fox pic.twitter.com/bMVmiTxOBs — jovan (@EhJovan) December 14, 2017 I think this is bad. It’s going to mean less creative freedom for movies like days of future past, Deadpool, and Logan to be made, disney is getting closer to a monopoly, and like you said, Rupert Murdoch has tons of cash to expand his bullshit empire. He now has money to buy up some newspapers if he wants. Political verticals. Or maybe he’ll use it huge donations to terrible fucking candidates, i don’t know.That being said, I laughed at this and am a wee bit excited that marvel can finally call quicksilver and scarlet witch mutants and there will be x-men/avengers crossovers Reply

Thread

Link

Rupert Murdoch has tons of cash to expand his bullshit empire. He now has money to buy up some newspapers if he wants

He had this prior to this merger either way.



But yes, this is bullshit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, but now he has even more money. Watch Fox News go international. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao of course the only thing ppl are focusing on is the fucking comics. Remember Anaheim and the stranglehold Disney had them in? Or was that not ~problematic enough for ppl to focus on? We really gonna start stanning companies because they're the ~lesser evils now? 🙄🙄🙄



"Murdochs won't touch the movies" cuz Disney gave them a fuckton of money enough for them to expand their conservative propaganda machine. But hey, superheroes! Reply

Thread

Link

That mouse is literally the devil Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

can't wait til disneycoin becomes the global currency and mickey mouse personally comes to my house to execute me after i talk shit about johnny depp Reply

Thread

Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol 2018 finna be lit 😩🔥 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mickey mouse money was once a thing in the philippines sooooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is the future republicans want Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You joke but I was getting trained for the cash register today at work and we were all super confused why our screen was showing a button on the side that only said "Disney" and I work in a clothing store that has no connections to the mouse Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i was not joking. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmfaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People are tweeting Anastasia is now Disney. Reply

Thread

Link

To me, Anastasia was always the superior Princess tbqh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link