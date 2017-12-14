Star Trek Discovery’s Last Episode Titles, New Posters Revealed

They certainly went the creative route with those posters. Reply

Thread

Link





i wanna climb jason isaacs wall of a back tbh.



the bts pics are so cute! mary chieffo also posted this uh may zing video of her and Jayne Brook rehearsing their fight.



#tbt Here’s a fun clip of me & @ActressJayneB rehearsing a section of our fight from Ep108. It’s admittedly a bit easier 2 practice w/out all the armor&prosthetics.😜🥊💥 #CornRell #AdmiralCornwell #LRell #fightlikeagirl #StarTrekDiscovery @startrekcbs @StarTrekNetflix @StarTrek pic.twitter.com/PcjQSuMj0Y — Mary Chieffo (@marythechief) December 14, 2017



what is UP with Michael's hair. why's it look so... straight.i wanna climb jason isaacs wall of a back tbh.the bts pics are so cute! mary chieffo also posted this uh may zing video of her and Jayne Brook rehearsing their fight. Reply

Thread

Link

I might let Lorca choke me just a little.



I need new episodes now. Reply

Thread

Link

Mad that I have to watch this on my (Jail broke) Fire stick. They couldn't put this on TV somewhere? Anywhere? Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so excited for this to come back. I really feel like it's clicking now. I'm still not interested in the Klingons but the crew is starting to feel like people who actually work together. Reply

Thread

Link

100% agree.



I still don't care about the Klingon War or the intra-Klingon drama. But the show is finding its feet in terms of the crew gelling and the last few episodes before the midseason break were genuinely great episodes of Star Trek. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte. They finally got it together. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I finally caught up and while I don't hate it I would still rather watch the Orville if I need a Star Trek feel/fix. I can't stand everything about these klingons Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, I am not here for the Klingon shenanigans at all. I'm just sad that The Orville only had 12 eps in the first season...has it been picked up for the 2nd? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That Voq poster is suspicious as heck considering we haven't seen him since Episode 3. Reply

Thread

Link