Star Trek Discovery’s Last Episode Titles, New Posters Revealed



IGN released four exclusive “Chapter 2” posters, featuring Burnham, Saru, Lorca, and Voq.



[Last episode titles]
Ep 10 : despite yourself
Ep 11 : the wolf inside
Ep 12 : vaulting ambition
Ep 13 : what's past is prologue
Ep 14 : the war without the war within
Ep 15 : will you take my hands ?






source, source, source
Tagged: , ,