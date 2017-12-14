Star Trek Discovery’s Last Episode Titles, New Posters Revealed
Cool new #StarTrekDiscovery "Chapter 2" posters via @IGN— TrekCore 🖖 (@TrekCore) December 13, 2017
Source: https://t.co/vkrW6Ir5y7 pic.twitter.com/NhCwJafiYH
IGN released four exclusive “Chapter 2” posters, featuring Burnham, Saru, Lorca, and Voq.
NEW: The names of the final #StarTrekDiscovery episodes of Season One revealed!https://t.co/JDGUVCX860 pic.twitter.com/PBKVMCzYRg— TrekCore 🖖 (@TrekCore) December 13, 2017
[Last episode titles]
Ep 10 : despite yourself
Ep 11 : the wolf inside
Ep 12 : vaulting ambition
Ep 13 : what's past is prologue
Ep 14 : the war without the war within
Ep 15 : will you take my hands ?
Star Trek: Discovery reveals 10 playful backstage photos https://t.co/xcM33E5O4e— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 14, 2017
source, source, source
i wanna climb jason isaacs wall of a back tbh.
the bts pics are so cute! mary chieffo also posted this uh may zing video of her and Jayne Brook rehearsing their fight.
I need new episodes now.
I still don't care about the Klingon War or the intra-Klingon drama. But the show is finding its feet in terms of the crew gelling and the last few episodes before the midseason break were genuinely great episodes of Star Trek.