"Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies" Film Rights Optioned by Jim Parsons
OP's favorite book of the year, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies has been optioned by Jim Parsons for his production company, That's Wonderful Productions. Parsons is attached to star, with author and TVLine Creator Michael Ausiello executive producing. The book follows the 11 month journey between the cancer diagnosis and the death of Ausiello's partner Kit. The book also tells their love story pre-cancer, complete with all the highs and lows.
Jim Parsons Options Film Rights To TVLine Chief Michael Ausiello Memoir ‘Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies’ https://t.co/DdxyhhORot pic.twitter.com/Tv1f1EBS1q— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) December 14, 2017
Check out what celebs have been saying about the book, which just went into it's fourth printing!
Jim Parsons
A few months ago I posted about @michaelausiello ‘s incredibly moving book, #SpoilerAlertTheHeroDies and today I am beyond excited to say that we have optioned the film rights to his beautiful true story. I am so grateful and happy to @michaelausiello for starting this journey with us. 😊❤️🎉
Mandy Moore
If you are looking to openly weep and laugh and then weep some more, I couldn’t recommend this book more. I devoured it in one sitting (however, the last 100 pages on an airplane, on 4 hours of sleep was an emotionally risky move). Get it!! #spoileralerttheherodies
Max Greenfield
Kevin McHale
@michaelausiello and I had a chat yesterday about his wonderful book #SpoilerAlertTheHeroDies in front the lovely people at Fox
This man, @michaelausiello, wrote simultaneously the most heart wrenching & heart warming book I’ve ever read. I cried a lot. I laughed and smiled even more. Thank u for sharing your and Kit’s story. ❤️ #spoileralerttheherodies
Michael Ausiello re: Anderson Cooper
Um... I think that's a copy of #SpoilerAlertTheHeroDies resting on @andersoncooper's lap in Andy Cohen's #instastory photo. Sending the image off to my forensics team to officially confirm. UPDATE: Just got the report back from my forensics team and they confirm that it IS my book on AC's lap. That's somethin'.
Andy Cohen (on WWHL & Instagram)
This weekend I devoured @michaelausiello's wonderful new book SPOILER ALERT: THE HERO DIES. It's gut wrenching, romantic, and funny. And I cried. A lot. Sometimes it feels good to just... sob. It's on sale this Tuesday.
Barrett Foa
Double Word Score! Can’t wait to dive into my new book... twice!#SpoilerAlertTheHeroDies Congrats, @michaelausiello! Who knew you were a writer! 😉 #iknowwhatLLisgettingforhisbday
Jesse Tyler Ferguson
I don’t know how to recommend this book more. It’s a heartbreaker but it also makes you want to love a little harder. My book club is reading it this month! I can’t wait to talk with them about it. Thank you @michaelausiello for writing a love story for the ages & for immortalizing Kit in such a beautifully profound way. #jtfbookclurb
Pauley Perrette
Obsessed with @MichaelAusiello book "Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies" I can't put it DOWN! I DREAM about it! Amazing (FYI some adult content) pic.twitter.com/7WeMOdqpCb— Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) October 7, 2017
