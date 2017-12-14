"Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies" Film Rights Optioned by Jim Parsons

Jim Parsons Options Film Rights To TVLine Chief Michael Ausiello Memoir ‘Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies’ https://t.co/DdxyhhORot pic.twitter.com/Tv1f1EBS1q — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) December 14, 2017

Jim Parsons

A few months ago I posted about

‘s incredibly moving book,

and today I am beyond excited to say that we have optioned the film rights to his beautiful true story. I am so grateful and happy to

for starting this journey with us. 😊❤️🎉

Mandy Moore

If you are looking to openly weep and laugh and then weep some more, I couldn’t recommend this book more. I devoured it in one sitting (however, the last 100 pages on an airplane, on 4 hours of sleep was an emotionally risky move). Get it!!

Max Greenfield



@michaelausiello and I had a chat yesterday about his wonderful book #SpoilerAlertTheHeroDies in front the lovely people at Fox



Kevin McHale

This man,

, wrote simultaneously the most heart wrenching & heart warming book I’ve ever read. I cried a lot. I laughed and smiled even more. Thank u for sharing your and Kit’s story. ❤️

Michael Ausiello re: Anderson Cooper

Um... I think that's a copy of

resting on

's lap in Andy Cohen's

photo. Sending the image off to my forensics team to officially confirm. UPDATE: Just got the report back from my forensics team and they confirm that it IS my book on AC's lap. That's somethin'.

Andy Cohen (on WWHL & Instagram)

This weekend I devoured

's wonderful new book SPOILER ALERT: THE HERO DIES. It's gut wrenching, romantic, and funny. And I cried. A lot. Sometimes it feels good to just... sob. It's on sale this Tuesday.

Barrett Foa

OP's favorite book of the year,has been optioned by Jim Parsons for his production company, That's Wonderful Productions. Parsons is attached to star, with author and TVLine Creator Michael Ausiello executive producing. The book follows the 11 month journey between the cancer diagnosis and the death of Ausiello's partner Kit. The book also tells their love story pre-cancer, complete with all the highs and lows.Check out what celebs have been saying about the book, which just went into it's fourth printing!



Double Word Score! Can’t wait to dive into my new book... twice!#SpoilerAlertTheHeroDies Congrats, @michaelausiello! Who knew you were a writer! 😉 #iknowwhatLLisgettingforhisbday

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

I don’t know how to recommend this book more. It’s a heartbreaker but it also makes you want to love a little harder. My book club is reading it this month! I can’t wait to talk with them about it. Thank you

for writing a love story for the ages & for immortalizing Kit in such a beautifully profound way.

Pauley Perrette

Obsessed with @MichaelAusiello book "Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies" I can't put it DOWN! I DREAM about it! Amazing (FYI some adult content) pic.twitter.com/7WeMOdqpCb — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) October 7, 2017

Have you read Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies yet ONTD?