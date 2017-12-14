Katie Holmes: No Way I'm Missing My Man's 50th!!! Rare Public Outing with Jamie Foxx
Still a Foxx at 50! Jamie looks youthful as he celebrates birthday with daughter Corinnehttps://t.co/LLtNtZHAYO— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 14, 2017
DailyMail has a video of the night and says Katie looked absolutely in love with the Oscar-winning actor on Wednesday
Katie Holmes Did Party with Jamie Foxx at His 50th Birthday Bash https://t.co/nLUCkTJNOj— TMZ (@TMZ) December 14, 2017
TMZ has video from inside Jamie's party and Katie got on stage and they were flirting and dancing
Also this pic is really funny in retrospect lol:
Katie is dickmatized.
