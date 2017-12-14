Katie Holmes: No Way I'm Missing My Man's 50th!!! Rare Public Outing with Jamie Foxx

His haircut does her no favors. Reply

why does his haircut need to do her any favors? Reply

Don't u know?? Women need to be "pretty" at all times every second of the day Reply

Oop it was supposed to say "This" Reply

She looks nice, but she looks like Kris jenner lmao Reply

Also this pic is really funny in retrospect lol:





I like how private they are but god do I want to see them do a red carpet together ughhhAlso this pic is really funny in retrospect lol: Reply

She got to bag both dudes from Collateral 👌 Reply

Tom Cruise and his tiny hands, LoL. Reply

mr steal yo gurl Reply

I thought the joke was that she has Tom's haircut now lmao Reply

DEAD Reply

Lol Reply

lool same Reply

fufufufufu Reply

Her haircut kind of ages her a lot :/ Reply

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nQaYADRtw8w







Reply

Idk why but I genuinely stan this random ass couple Reply

mte Reply

they cute Reply

I wish her hair wasn't so quaffed. I want to shake it and just let it be messy. Reply

they make even less sense to me as a couple then she did with Tom. Reply

she looks horny as shit, good for her! Reply

They fascinate me as a couple.

Aww they make an adorable couple, Katie looks really happy with him, although I feel bad for them that one of their friends leaked these photos, they obviously believed they had complete privacy at that venue Reply

I'm happy for her but I haaaate that cut on her. It ages her so much. Reply

So happy for the good sis katie. truly living ha best life. Reply

wasnt this posted?

