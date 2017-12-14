Robert Knepper to Remain on 'iZombie' After Probe Finds "No Evidence of Wrongdoing"
Warner Bros. on Knepper allegations: "We found no evidence of wrongdoing on the set of [iZombie]. We will continue to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all involved" https://t.co/Q9acyHq1Uc— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 14, 2017
Following an investigation of multiple allegations that Robert Knepper had made unwanted sexual advances on women, Warner Bros. has found "no evidence of wrondoing" on the set of The CW show iZombie.
Rose McIver, who stars as Olivia Moore on the show, tweeted out her support to victims of sexual assault.
At this time I would like to acknowledge all the victims of sexual assault worldwide who have spoken out about their experiences. It takes a lot of courage and these are conversations that we need to have in order to change the way society moves forward. https://t.co/M2gbLvB415— Rose McIver (@imrosemciver) December 14, 2017
source, source
I know someone who got banned from the studio because they claimed they faked parking receipts they submitted for reimbursement... which they did not...
Yet they’re just gonna not take women’s personal accounts of sexual harassment as evidence against him??
Oh okay...
Anyway I hope this toad breaks both of his ankles tripping on dog poop.
I wouldn't have turned on her if she had kept her fingers checked, but with that dumb tweet she set herself up for hatred and even more people boycotting iZombie after this. Idiot.
I'm honestly not sure that's at all true.
I hope all their franchises keep on flopping (except Wonder Woman).