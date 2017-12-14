Robert Knepper to Remain on 'iZombie' After Probe Finds "No Evidence of Wrongdoing"



Following an investigation of multiple allegations that Robert Knepper had made unwanted sexual advances on women, Warner Bros. has found "no evidence of wrondoing" on the set of The CW show iZombie.

Rose McIver, who stars as Olivia Moore on the show, tweeted out her support to victims of sexual assault.




source, source
