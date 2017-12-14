Robert Knepper to Remain on 'iZombie' After Probe Finds "No Evidence of Wrongdoing"

WB can fuck off. Reply

So is Rose being supportive or one of those ~I'm glad we're having this conversation type of things? Reply

Definitely an "it's time" situation. An essay of weasel words that ultimately says nothing. Reply

That sucks. I liked her. Reply

i cant blame her, shes still actively working on the show with the dude. the cw has done enough stupid shit that even though shes the main character, she could easily lose her job. Reply

Are there reports of who made the claims? Because if not, it's possible she's one of them. Reply

For the longest time, I thought he was Francis Dolarhyde until I realized I was confusing him with Tom Noonan. Reply

knepper wishes! Reply

I'm just glad that Noonan isn't the asshole. So far. Unfortunately, nothing can be taken for granted any more. Reply

WB ain’t shit.



I know someone who got banned from the studio because they claimed they faked parking receipts they submitted for reimbursement... which they did not...



Yet they’re just gonna not take women’s personal accounts of sexual harassment as evidence against him??



Oh okay... Reply

The same WB that ignored complaints of the same against Andrew Kriesberg and Marc Guggenheim years ago? I'm 'shocked' that they still don't give a fuck about women. Reply

I think part of the reason the AJK situation escalated to firing was that all 4 Arrowverse show stars and crew agreed to walk off the set if he came back to work. Reply

lmao then look closer bitch 🔬 Reply

I’m calling bullshit on WB. Reply

OK, I know it's not JUST these CW shows, but like... why is it so many of these CW shows?



Anyway I hope this toad breaks both of his ankles tripping on dog poop. Reply

Probably because proportionally a lot of cw shows are cast with loads of young adults with little experience in the industry. Plus a lot are filmed in Vancouver where they are somewhat isolated from friends and family. Reply

exactly this. i remember hilarie burton said something about how set representatives for SAG-AFTRA didn't visit the set of one tree hill at all whilst she was on it. Reply

That's the dumbest statement I've seen in a while tbh. Pick a side, asshole. She's the main character and he's a minor characters. If she wanted to, she could easily have made an ultimatum to get him out.



I wouldn't have turned on her if she had kept her fingers checked, but with that dumb tweet she set herself up for hatred and even more people boycotting iZombie after this. Idiot. Reply

If she wanted to, she could easily have made an ultimatum to get him out.



I'm honestly not sure that's at all true. Reply

It literally is though. Reply

I feel like this whole thing makes the point that, actually no, women can't just make ultimatum's and "get men out" of their workplace whenever they fucking want no matter their status... Reply

this is beyond just being bullshit tbh Reply

yikes, all this to keep a knockoff johnny depp? trash Reply

This is why Warner Bros can't have nice things.



I hope all their franchises keep on flopping (except Wonder Woman). Reply

