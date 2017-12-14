Rotten | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

i wonder when we'll finally hit the breaking point.



edit--thanks for posting this, op. i didn't know about it before, but i'll keep an eye out for it in january.



Money and Power is all that matters in this world. And in this age those with it are slowly destroying the rest of us for a profit.



I often wonder lately if those in power have finally created perfect systems of profitable exploitation and oppression or if the pendulum will swing back again in the favor of the rest of us.



And even if people wake up....we scientifically can't walk back a lot of the damage through pollution to the planet. Those in power are monsters now but in the next 50 years there are going to be even more noticeable changes to our planet. I'm more scared of what they will do to the rest of us once things become noticeably dire. Reply

Very soon! Reply

Oooh my family will love this. Reply

I can't with with the meat industry. Thinking about going Vegan <3333 Reply

this covers more than just the meat industry tho lol Reply

hope more people become aware of the crap in "honey," now that table sugar has been demonised and the growing honey market is attracting large industries. Reply

Do it! Reply

I was just listening to this yesterday after watching a few nature docs:



I was thinking how every last lyric in this song is true or is coming true. Like wow humans (including myself at points) have absolutely no respect for mother nature or the earth. This planet is heading for preventable death way too quickly. Reply

I refuse to watch another documentary that will make me want to stop eating. I enjoy food way too much to do this to myself Reply

you don't have to stop eating but maybe be more conscious of where you're buying your food from Reply

this looks so good Reply

My issue with it though is the little blurb about food allergies and "our bodies rejecting the food we eat and scientists don't know why!". Idk - it's very dramatic and ott. I don't know what allergies have to do with the food industry tbh. It's an immune condition, having a healthier diet won't change that. Reply

And the whole part about allergic reactions happening so often in restaurants. Like...yeah? Sometimes people with allergies are negligent and sometimes people who prepare food are negligent. Reply

I think people need to remember that there are allergies and there are intolerances. They can be different. Reply

I love a good food doco but a lot of the Netflix ones are just cherry picked hysterical bullshit so I don’t know. I’ll probably watch it anyway.



Yeah I agree. It really bothers me because there's real evidence out there that they can use and if they presented a more balanced viewpoint and not one that's so obviously biased, then I think it would go a lot further. They're hurting their own cause. Reply

tea Reply

I hated What The HEalth. Reply

Came here just to say this. Too many of them are misses. Reply

This better not be some anti-GMO bullshit. Reply

Can't wait to see it Reply

This is a really good doc on Salmon farming. Short and relevant, especially with the breaking of a pen in WA state waters this year.



The thing that make sme mad is a local famrer near me has to fill out thousands of papers to organic farm while the asshole up the street grows for fucking Tyson and his farm smells horrible all the time. Reply

