Rotten | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix
Local farming is fading as profit margins decide what food makes it to our plates. The new Netflix documentary series Rotten exposes the fraud, corruption, and the consequences on our health of today’s global food industry. Nobody’s hands are clean. Only on Netflix, January 5.
source
edit--thanks for posting this, op. i didn't know about it before, but i'll keep an eye out for it in january.
Edited at 2017-12-14 09:05 pm (UTC)
I often wonder lately if those in power have finally created perfect systems of profitable exploitation and oppression or if the pendulum will swing back again in the favor of the rest of us.
And even if people wake up....we scientifically can't walk back a lot of the damage through pollution to the planet. Those in power are monsters now but in the next 50 years there are going to be even more noticeable changes to our planet. I'm more scared of what they will do to the rest of us once things become noticeably dire.
I was thinking how every last lyric in this song is true or is coming true. Like wow humans (including myself at points) have absolutely no respect for mother nature or the earth. This planet is heading for preventable death way too quickly.
Edited at 2017-12-14 10:08 pm (UTC)
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
And I know there are people out there trying to make locally-grown food more widely available, but it's still such an uphill climb. It's really sad that such an immense need as food goes unmet for so many people or when it is met, it's the poorest of qualities.