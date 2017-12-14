Antonio Banderas Backs Salma Hayek

so weinstein has mostly kept quiet, but chose to vehemently deny the accusations made by salma and lupita?



i c Reply

Thread

Link

Yup. Dozens of accusations and stories and the only 2 he's commented on are Salma and Lupita. Hmm wonder why. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we might never know why 🤔 ‘tis a mystery for the ages 🤔🤔🤔



Edited at 2017-12-14 08:18 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's almost surprising that he can't see the ~optics~ in this, but then again, he is garbage, so. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

common demonimator Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's transparent af. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, it’s really fucking telling. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

At the beginning of this whole saga the first person he denied doing anything to was Ashely Judd saying "I never laid a glove on her" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The fact that more men aren't backing their costars/friends/peers up is pissing me off. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Men are sheep, not people. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Too true

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Like honestly what's the harm? Weinsten is done, he'll never be the powerhouse he was, why are you so scared, men of Hollywood? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right? Talk about the very least they could do.



But men, not women, have the power to get them jobs, and those men are getting annoyed/anxious at this constant ~calling out. Best to keep one's head down and not rock the boat. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate to say it because I'm a man myself but many men are emotional cowards. That's why I hate the most about my gender. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good 👍 Reply

Thread

Link

Is that Jimmy Stewart in your icon? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Yep Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i thought your icon was pumped domnhall gleeson Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I mean good but the wording kind of irks me. dishonest people who lack integrity ~as women can also be assaulted. I don’t like the idea that there’s some threshold victims have to meet in order to be believed. really glad he supports her, but ~as a woman............



honestly just wish people would support those brave enough to share their story and save their bonus commentary for never. idk. the net neutrality repeal is making me angry at everything rn. time to go write an angry research paper. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah i agree. the sentiment is good but this could have been worded better. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think he's saying that she's never lied before so Weinstein calling her a liar is bullshit. You can't argue that she's dishonest or anything because she just isn't. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg your icon lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean. i support her completely but the idea that she has never lied before in her life... what Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That's how I took it, he's lending to her credibility since people looooove to discredit victims. Antonio has been good friends with Salma for decades, come on, y'all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thats how i understood it as well Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. It sounds like it comes from a place of someone who thinks that false accusations are a genuine widespread threat but that "good women" tell the truth, etc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good on you, Antonio.



I cannot believe that pustulent flesh bag Weinstein dared come for Salma and release a statement from his airhole, not only is she a-list, respected, rich etc, she's like surrounded by super powerful dudes who love her. Reply

Thread

Link

Where the fuck is he that he's even allowed to speak? He should be awaiting trial in a Saw trap. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's still hanging out in Scottsdale and Cave Creek, living the high life. I think there was a t m z photo of him at a high end restaurant with two blondes a week or so ago. The observer of them at dinner (maybe the photographer, not sure) seemed to think it was business related, like maybe the two blondes were his lawyers or lawyer plus assistant or something. // going on memory of when I saw that Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

my friend with a bike (/industry connections) said he apparently spent his entire time in "rehab" making phone calls Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ashley Judd was also in Frida....



I don't think I will be able to watch it again knowing what has happened to Salma. :( Reply

Thread

Link

this is what I'm torn about. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know. Poor Salma. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Salma and Antonio in Desperado has got to be one of my favorite cinematic pairings oat. Reply

Thread

Link

and secret OTP



BAE Reply

Thread

Link

Desperado & IWAV was peak looks for Antonio. Glad he is standing up for her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Mask of Zorro was quite good as well. I rewatched that recently like Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm mostly straight, and during their love scene, I wasn't sure whom I envied more. They're just that hot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really like his outfit here (minus the guns of course lol). This is how I want to dress in my everyday life. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg the ocean fade away is killing me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ty for continuing my gif. :3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seeing this after the reply above w the preceding moments' gif is killing me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this god damn gift lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ahaahah



this was my fave movie for almost a year, jfc... he's so sexy in it tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its about damn time we see more actors standing up for actress given whats going on tbh Reply

Thread

Link

I'm glad he's supporting her but I also hate when people use the same defense against predators. Like "I believe so-and-so would never do such a thing because of his integrity and professional work ethic" or whatever. Reply

Thread

Link

thank you antonio Reply

Thread

Link

her piece made me cry.



I've never seen frida and now I'm torn. on one level I really want to, because of all the work she did for it and how passionate she clearly was about it, but on the other hand the story about the sex scene is so harrowing I don't know...? Reply

Thread

Link

I really like Antonio (not that I have seen him in anything in years lmao) but I think he is very talented and I appreciate this statement Reply

Thread

Link

Wasn't Diego Luna in this movie with her? And he's supposedly good friends with her as well? Wonder why he hasn't said anything in support (that I know of at least). Reply

Thread

Link

he's working in woody allen's new film. that's prob why Reply

Parent

Thread



Link