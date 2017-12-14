Antonio Banderas Backs Salma Hayek
Antonio Banderas backs Salma Hayek after Harvey Weinstein denies accusations— billboard (@billboard) 14 grudnia 2017
"Her integrity gives credit to her words." https://t.co/vWreFCKLFy pic.twitter.com/VScd6wnWw1
- Antonio Banderas issued a statement of his social media Thursday morning,
- expressed he was saddened by everything Salma had to deal with,
- wrote that "her integrity and honesty as a woman and as a professional make me give absolute credit to her words."
source: twitter and twitter in spanish
But men, not women, have the power to get them jobs, and those men are getting annoyed/anxious at this constant ~calling out. Best to keep one's head down and not rock the boat.
honestly just wish people would support those brave enough to share their story and save their bonus commentary for never. idk. the net neutrality repeal is making me angry at everything rn. time to go write an angry research paper.
I cannot believe that pustulent flesh bag Weinstein dared come for Salma and release a statement from his airhole, not only is she a-list, respected, rich etc, she's like surrounded by super powerful dudes who love her.
I don't think I will be able to watch it again knowing what has happened to Salma. :(
this was my fave movie for almost a year, jfc... he's so sexy in it tho
I've never seen frida and now I'm torn. on one level I really want to, because of all the work she did for it and how passionate she clearly was about it, but on the other hand the story about the sex scene is so harrowing I don't know...?
like the user above said he's in woody allens latest film and has been completely silent about it