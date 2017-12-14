krystal

Ariana Grande confirms she's back in the studio




- a fan account posted a blurry photo of the singer in a recording studio,

- Ariana reposted the photo calling it either fake or old,

- then posted a Polaroid picture and a video of herself in a recording studio.

source: twitter

tumblr_np6xhts3841rd6cquo4_r2_250.gif
