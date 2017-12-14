Ariana Grande confirms she's back in the studio

I barely pay attention to her music but Be Alright should have been a top ten single, at least a number one on the dance charts. Other than Piano its one of her most perfect pop songs

be alright is so good I could listen to it every day



It had a lot of extra resonance after the Manchester bombing, especially when she performed it at the Manchester One Love concert:



nooo I don't need to cry today Reply

it deserved a remix EP or something too imo



she said it was her favourite song she's ever recorded in an interview I saw recently so I wonder if it was the label who wouldn't push it Reply

This song deserved a proper bridge and chorus Reply

Edited at 2017-12-14 11:32 pm (UTC) it's a great song, but it's a such a shameless copy of firefly by Mura Masa and the equally talented NAO and, imo, Firefly sounds more "complete" as a song. It's similarities is probably why it wasn't released. that said, her music is high quality pop so you should def get into it Reply

Dangerous Woman is a pretty great album imo, here for this Reply

BLESSSSSS!!!!! IT'S BEEN 84 YEARS BUT I'LL NEVER LEAVE YOU BUNNY QUEEN!!!!



I ain't even think of leaving sometimes

I ain't even think of letting go

I ain't never thought of going nowhere Reply

that song/hell the entire album = so slept on Reply

I have literally only liked two of her songs ever, but they both made it on my Spotify year-end most played list, so this could be good news. Reply

I can't wait



I STILL play Dangerous Woman all the time in my car, such a good album Reply

I love Greedy and Touch It from her last album. I'm excited for this! She always delivers at least a few bops. Reply

I loved Dangerous Woman, no shame! You donut licker! Bring me the bops! Reply

give us the album we deserve Reply

Dangerous Woman deserved so much more attention than it got smh. I'm ready for new stuff tho!! Reply

yaaaaasss !!



dangerous woman was a great album tbh, it should've gotten more attention. Reply

She needs a better manager bc Scooter is fucking with real potential there, too busy babysitting Bieber when hes already checked out. Reply

Gimme more Ari Reply

I'm happy because I love her music, but Ari, girl, take a break.



And give me that Victorious reunion I deserve during said break. Reply

it'll prob be at least two years since dangerous woman before the album's out lol Reply

I was thinking more about the promo and tour aspect than the actual album. Reply

i play Jason's Song (Gave It Away) on repeat all the time because i love it so much but idk why it's called jason's song?? lol Reply

“The song is named after Jason Robert Brown, a famous Broadway composer who co-wrote and produced this song. Jason Robert Brown and Ariana have known each other for a long time. He was the composer of the score for 13: The Musical on Broadway that Ariana was a part of. They become close during that time and he acted as a mentor for Ariana. Since then, they have kept in touch but this is their first song they have collaborated on (not including covers).” Reply

I already kind of stanned but seeing her live this past september just cemented it for me, her live vocals were great



plus she's put out three consecutive albums I really enjoyed which feels like a rareity these days Reply

