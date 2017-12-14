Ariana Grande confirms she's back in the studio
Ariana Grande reveals that she’s working on new music over Instagram https://t.co/EvCPWOIwl3 pic.twitter.com/pcROt7lGN0— NME (@NME) 14 grudnia 2017
- a fan account posted a blurry photo of the singer in a recording studio,
- Ariana reposted the photo calling it either fake or old,
- then posted a Polaroid picture and a video of herself in a recording studio.
source: twitter
plus I have good memories of it since she opened her concert with it
she said it was her favourite song she's ever recorded in an interview I saw recently so I wonder if it was the label who wouldn't push it
Edited at 2017-12-14 11:32 pm (UTC)
I ain't even think of leaving sometimes
I ain't even think of letting go
I ain't never thought of going nowhere
I STILL play Dangerous Woman all the time in my car, such a good album
dangerous woman was a great album tbh, it should've gotten more attention.
And give me that Victorious reunion I deserve during said break.
plus she's put out three consecutive albums I really enjoyed which feels like a rareity these days