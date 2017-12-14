The View reacts to Omarosa, remembering Sandy Hook and A Christmas Prince
The View doesn't want you to forget that Sandy Hook happened five years ago. An event that took the lives of 20 children from this world.
The View talks about Omarosa's departure from the White House as she was interviewed this morning on Good Morning America. Sara asks why is there only one African American woman in the White House when her job was about outreach. Sunny says she's just a pariah. They also bring up April Ryan's tale of how Omarosa's departure was. They talk about how this staff is just getting book deals.
What does Trump think about Ivanka tweeting Happy Holidays? Yael, Ivanka's Hebrew name, is Orthodox Judaism. Did he not know his daughter did not celebrate Christmas? They talk about the war on the terminology of Merry Christmas is overblown. His saltiness over this is just stupid.
They talk about Netflix calling out the 53 people who have been watching A Christmas Prince every day for the past 18 days. Whoopi admits to watching it every day. Have you even seen the trailer? ALSO, there will be a My Christmas Prince coming out on Lifetime.
The panel talks about how long sex should last and Gwendoline Christie appears to promote Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
SOURCE: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
I was disappointed in the ending tbh but it was more or less expected.
It was par for the course for the film of that kind lol good abc family movie fluff
This section for obvious reasons is heavily guarded and typically only family and close friends permitted by the first family are allowed in.
Madame Ryan tried to play it cool on CNN, saying she didn't take pleasure in anyone's demise.... I'm getting another impression altogether.
I think his staff is running his twitter now, but on behalf of him or in touch with him.
I think I read he's at Walter Reed due to side effects of treatment, so I think he's in the area vs home in AZ.
Beau Biden was diagnosed with same cancer in Aug 2013 then he died in May 2015. So two years with the best healthcare available. McCain was diagnosed in Jul 2017. He may also have two years or some other timeline, not sure.
Also, Sandy Hook 😭
This ain't Scandal bitch! You better take your Olivia Nope ass all the way the fuck out of there.
but I wonder what Omarosa witnessed in the white house...is she pretending she's shocked Conservatives are racist or....?
It must be nice to be a straight.
I want a Christmas film about a cute gay princess.
