The View reacts to Omarosa, remembering Sandy Hook and A Christmas Prince

The View doesn't want you to forget that Sandy Hook happened five years ago. An event that took the lives of 20 children from this world.

The View talks about Omarosa's departure from the White House as she was interviewed this morning on Good Morning America. Sara asks why is there only one African American woman in the White House when her job was about outreach. Sunny says she's just a pariah. They also bring up April Ryan's tale of how Omarosa's departure was. They talk about how this staff is just getting book deals.

What does Trump think about Ivanka tweeting Happy Holidays? Yael, Ivanka's Hebrew name, is Orthodox Judaism. Did he not know his daughter did not celebrate Christmas? They talk about the war on the terminology of Merry Christmas is overblown. His saltiness over this is just stupid.

They talk about Netflix calling out the 53 people who have been watching A Christmas Prince every day for the past 18 days. Whoopi admits to watching it every day. Have you even seen the trailer? ALSO, there will be a My Christmas Prince coming out on Lifetime.

The panel talks about how long sex should last and Gwendoline Christie appears to promote Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

















