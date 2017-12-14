The View reacts to Omarosa, remembering Sandy Hook and A Christmas Prince

jake tapper tweeted pictures/ stories about all the sandy hook victims... it broke my heart reading it but i did. we can't forget those beautiful children. Reply

Yes, it was hard to look at all of those smiling little faces and reconcile that with what happened to them. I am glad that people like him are keeping their memory alive. Reply

I follow him and I'm really glad he used his platform for that today. He seems like a good egg. It should never be forgotten. The conspiracy theorists need to diaf. Reply

I liked A Christmas Prince lol Reply

So did I. It was so bad that it became good. Reply

Justice for Emily! True queen of Aldovia. Reply

The whole time after the big reveal I was screaming about how there was already a totally legitimate and decent heir to the throne. It made a totally unremarkable movie infuriating. Reply

The best way for it to have ended TBH Reply

i just wish the prince was actually attractive??? Reply

Lol I kinda just half watched it today.



I was disappointed in the ending tbh but it was more or less expected.



It was par for the course for the film of that kind lol good abc family movie fluff Reply

same Reply

It's corny goodness. Reply

My sources were right @Omarosa45 tried to get into or break into the residence. She tripped the alarms of the residence. Lawd help!! She was fired — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 14, 2017



April is a Kwane. Reply

I love April, she took so much joy I. spilling Omarosa’s tea. Reply

What residence? Reply

the white house, the part that's the actual ~residence~ (the POTUS home) lol. she tried it! Reply

The White House also serves as the residence of The First Family. A section of the building houses their living quarters.



This section for obvious reasons is heavily guarded and typically only family and close friends permitted by the first family are allowed in. Reply

Lmao what a mess!

Madame Ryan tried to play it cool on CNN, saying she didn't take pleasure in anyone's demise.... I'm getting another impression altogether. Reply

and here I thought Scaramucci being fired before he even started was the most embarrassing WH dismissal. Omarosa being dragged away by SS takes the cake. Reply

Lawd help!! is KILLING me lolol Reply

LMAOOOOOOOO Reply

lmfaoooo like when she ran back into the apprentice board room in season one after she got sent home. Reply

SHE TRIPPED THE ALARM lmfaooo! Reply

I can't keep up with happenings in the Senate and with this tax bill. It's all moving so fast. McCain is really ill, Rubio is a no, lee is a no, they should seat Jones... probably some other shit I've missed Reply

Rubio SAYS he's a no. That doesn't mean he's a no. Reply

Yeah Ita. He's about the biggest weanie in the Senate. He's also a massive political oppprtunist so maybe he's reading the tea leaves after Alabama. Who the hell knows what he will do Reply

In the infamous words of Chris Hayes, 'if your life depends on Marco Rubio having a spine, then you're already dead'. Reply

When I saw Meghan got married over Thanksgiving I kind of drew the conclusion that he's (McCain) in the final stages of his Cancer. Reply

Agreed re: McCain; unfortunately, I highly doubt he's been hospitalized with something minor. Reply

Re/McCain



I think his staff is running his twitter now, but on behalf of him or in touch with him.



I think I read he's at Walter Reed due to side effects of treatment, so I think he's in the area vs home in AZ.



Beau Biden was diagnosed with same cancer in Aug 2013 then he died in May 2015. So two years with the best healthcare available. McCain was diagnosed in Jul 2017. He may also have two years or some other timeline, not sure. Reply

Gwendoline is so cute. I want her to be my girlfriend. Reply

We don't bow to the president. Reply

Fox News does Reply

I wish I believed that she had something to bring down Trump. But I don't, not for a second. Reply

he can get fucked, I bow to no one Reply

lol the video was even worse Reply

I kinda thought the Netflix tweet was funny-their following responses were terrible though. Speaking of... somebody in Denmark watched the bee movie 319 times this year 😮



Also, Sandy Hook 😭 Reply

I don't even know if I believe that Netflix thing. Might've just been some super clever marketing. Reply

Anyone who has ever made a pie from scratch knows that this is staged to high hell. You ain't bake those pies, sis. 😂 https://t.co/PZ1MM6ZMGQ — Khal Draghoe (@brownandbella) December 14, 2017





april ryan has sarah sanders posting each phase of baking this damn pie. NOTHING BUT RESPECT — deaux (@dstfelix) December 14, 2017





Okay I want to see the pics and videos. I will check it tomorrow but won’t eat it! https://t.co/5dcXVNzcuC — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) December 14, 2017







lol did anyone catch SHS tweeting about her homemade pies after April Ryan called her out at Thanksgiving lmao Reply

I need an April Ryan icon. Reply

I wanna make one, what's your fave colour of glitter? Reply

AHAHAHAHA omg this is glorious Reply

Khloe Kardashian, HEW?! Reply

I will check it tomorrow but won’t eat it!



FUCK LMAOOOOOO Reply

so nice of u sarah to bake a cake for a woman u diminish and devalue daily - while obfuscating like a tired teen - what is wrong with u - u will go down in history as orange hitlers mouthpiece - think woman - wake up - damn it - u r infuriatingly dense #stopITshs — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 14, 2017



I like April, but, damn, why is she normalizing SHS and all of her lying and racism? Why? Reply

SHS and April were tweeting last night, it was glorious lol. Reply

I die at people getting so fucking defensive over shit like this. First Khloe, now SHS Reply

I will check it tomorrow but won’t eat it!



🆘



Edited at 2017-12-14 09:29 pm (UTC)

this is a new level of petty Reply

BUT I WONT EAT IT



LAKDKALJFAHFHSDFASF LOOOOOOOOOOOOOL Reply

I liked A Christmas Prince, if only for Rose McIver Reply

is the christmas prince that good? Reply

wait which one? netflix's "a christmas prince" or lifetime's "my christmas prince"? Reply

the netflix one that apparently has people watching it every day lol Reply

More like entertainingly terrible. I thought the little girl did a good job in it though. Reply

No, it's definitely in the "so bad it's good" category. If you like cheesy Hallmark movies, you'll love it. Reply

If you like cheesy christmas movies lol it's one of the few I've actually enjoyed Reply

This ain't Scandal bitch! You better take your Olivia Nope ass all the way the fuck out of there.



SCREAMING @ OmarosaThis ain't Scandal bitch! You better take your Olivia Nope ass all the way the fuck out of there.

LMAOOOOOO Reply

Dead @ Olivia Nope Reply

Nnnnnnn Reply

even robin roberts 'bye felicia'ed her ass Reply

lmaoooo





but I wonder what Omarosa witnessed in the white house...is she pretending she's shocked Conservatives are racist or....? Reply

She won't even say they were racist. She'll pretend she quit and try to sell a shitty book or something. Reply

Your icon, oh, my God. I can’t wait to see the film! Reply

bb I am on a high from this film!!! I want everyone to see it so we can chat about it haha Reply

what's the film? I wanna see Reply

It's been five years since sandy hook? damn, those poor babies would've been in fifth or sixth grade, huh? :( Reply

They would have been 11 - they STILL would have been babies. Reply

it honestly feels like longer to me :( Reply

