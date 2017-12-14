Tears for Grenfell: Emotional Adele joins Kate, William and Harry at memorial service

The whole thing was so sad. :( Reply

God this was so awful.



I haven't been keeping updated but have the survivors now been moved to safer accomodation? I remember reading weathlier people were mad they were going to move into their buildings and not have to pay the high rent but then again its obvious they just didnt want poorer poc in their neighbourhood

afaik as of November the majority were still living in hotels 😔 they really dgaf about them. a community of mostly poor people of colour, many of whom were immigrants, smack dab in the middle of Kensington?? the rich probably watched the tower burn while sipping on champagne. Reply

it's fucking disgusting. tories are scum Reply

can’t believe it’s been six months and only now there’s a service for them. z”l may their memories be for blessings. they deserved infinitely better both in life and in death.



I don’t know what else to say besides fuck the tories, fuck the wealthy residents who got kickbacks, fuck the council that gave them those kickbacks and who turned their backs on their constituents who committed the apparently unforgivable sin of being poor or otherwise not wealthy, fuck capitalism, and fuck Theresa May for so many reasons but especially for actively avoiding the survivors and victims’ families in the aftermath. apparently she snuck in a back entrance for the memorial. wish the door had slammed shut on her. Reply

This whole thing was/is so sad and devastating. I don't even want to imagine what their final moments were like and for those left still reliving this trauma. So many awful people played their part in being responsible for these days. And the way I've seen tories tweet about this has unsurprisingly been disgusting. Can we launch tories and maga chuds into the sun together? Reply

I am surprised the death count is as low as 71. I thought there were many more victims. (I am not saying this to make it seem like 71 is not a terrible, awful tragedy--which it is--I had just thought there was talk of there being a lot of victims who were not officially in records so that the number was going to be higher). Reply

I know what you mean. It's a surprising number given the amount of units in the building, plus the fact that the fire happened overnight (I'd assume more people would be home than during the day.) Reply

I thought that that was just the official/confirmed number, and that the actual number was much, much higher. Reply

I remember reading that a lot of people weren't listed on leases or whatever, so they can't actually know, for sure, who was in there. I read they were 'confident' that it was a correct total, but it definitely could be more, I believe. Reply

The "official" death toll is 71 but it's suspected the real figure is closer to 300. It's truly sickening. Reply

i don't believe this total Reply

The death count been in the hundreds but there's been a massive cover up about it from the get go Reply

I will never forget the interview I saw of a man who was talking about losing his brother and what his brother's final words/moments were. Reply

absolutely right of them to ban the tory councillors Reply

fuck off its all posturing for good pr (not adele and other celebs)



theresa may is a disgrace if the tories cared about the survivors then why are so many of them still homeless also fuck you @ anyone that says that they are milking it~ (not on ontd specifically ) Reply

and when will they increase the death toll "officially" 79 or something people are dead meanwhile the suspected number is around 300



what a cluster fuck Reply

So, so terrible. Reply

its been six months tho, and now we're having a service?? Reply

I think the "official" death count/identities weren't determined until recently :( Reply

omg thats insane :( Reply

how terrible :( Reply

Surprised some people didn't want to sweep this further under the carpet. And fuck you, Daily Mail. Reply

That's a weird shot to choose of Carey Mulligan. Makes it look like she's cussing him out. Reply

Between the Sandy Hook anniversary and this, I have been a mess all day Reply

