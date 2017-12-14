Tears for Grenfell: Emotional Adele joins Kate, William and Harry at memorial service
Emotional Adele joins Kate, William and Harry at memorial service at St Paul's for Grenfell victims https://t.co/vW4Ppfm3nT pic.twitter.com/szFQniAuCc— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) 14 grudnia 2017
- memorial service was held at St Paul's six months after 71 people died in horror blaze,
- Princes Charles, Harry and William with Duchess of Cornwall and Kate Middleton attended,
- Adele, Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan were also present and seen crying,
- Tory councillors got banned from service.
I haven't been keeping updated but have the survivors now been moved to safer accomodation? I remember reading weathlier people were mad they were going to move into their buildings and not have to pay the high rent but then again its obvious they just didnt want poorer poc in their neighbourhood
I don’t know what else to say besides fuck the tories, fuck the wealthy residents who got kickbacks, fuck the council that gave them those kickbacks and who turned their backs on their constituents who committed the apparently unforgivable sin of being poor or otherwise not wealthy, fuck capitalism, and fuck Theresa May for so many reasons but especially for actively avoiding the survivors and victims’ families in the aftermath. apparently she snuck in a back entrance for the memorial. wish the door had slammed shut on her.
theresa may is a disgrace if the tories cared about the survivors then why are so many of them still homeless also fuck you @ anyone that says that they are milking it~ (not on ontd specifically )
what a cluster fuck