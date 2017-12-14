Celebrities react to Net Neutrality repeal
Source
BREAKING: Revoking #NetNeutrality has serious implications for human rights and freedom of expression in the United States. https://t.co/QBuiGSvZkH pic.twitter.com/xXGlnjJnK7— AmnestyInternational (@amnestyusa) December 14, 2017
- The repeal of Obama era net neutrality passed 3-2 today, favoring Republicans.
- No net neutrality means that ISPs can "restrict, block or give preferential access to different internet traffic, allow users access to only some online services for free, and give preferential treatment to certain traffic in return for payment."
- Not a done deal just yet, though.
- New York and Washington are both suing the FCC.
JUST IN: Washington state will sue FCC over repealing net neutrality https://t.co/NaDOpj4nlr pic.twitter.com/zdSAUnVk8d— The Hill (@thehill) December 14, 2017
Source
Common, actor/musician
Fight for #NetNeutrality https://t.co/cNKTKKurV7 pic.twitter.com/eTzvH9dA18— COMMON (@common) December 14, 2017
HAHA.— Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) December 14, 2017
My internet has actually just stopped working.
Fucking hilarious. #NetNeutrality
Stephen Ford, actor (Teen Wolf)
Stephanie Sheh, voice actor (Sailor Moon dub)
#NetNeutrality @AjitPaiFCC isn't just about pics & fun apps. It's about applying for jobs online, access to news, disenfranchised groups connecting w/others like them, researching & access to medical tools, even playing field for tech startups & new creative content makers— Stephanie Sheh (@stephaniesheh) December 14, 2017
Phil LaMarr, comedian/actor (MADtv)
"FCC repeals net neutrality" Health care, public schools, a free internet, civil rights, competent judges - you didn't need those, did you? #NetNeutrality— Phil LaMarr (@phillamarr) December 14, 2017
Colin Donnell, actor (Arrow, Chicago Med)
YES the FCC just made a terrible decision & votes to end #NetNeutrality rules just because of blind partisanship.— Colin Donnell (@colindonnell) December 14, 2017
NO it is not set in stone. Congress can do the right thing.
Make your voice heard NOW.
Text “BATTLE” to 384-387 to send a message to your Rep.
Zedd, musician
Text BATTLE to 384-387 to show that you want to keep Net Neutrality in place!— Zedd (@Zedd) December 14, 2017
The internet is the last place everybody has an equal voice.
Everyone can be heard.
Alyssa Milano, actor (Charmed)
Saw your comment during the the hearing, @AjitPaiFCC. I’d like to remind you of my thoughts on #NetNeutrality being essential to our democracy. See below tweet. #SaveNetNeutrality #TrumpBrokeTheInternet #AjitBrokeTheInternet https://t.co/8v6DQTjMVk— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 14, 2017
Elvira, actor/host
#NetNeutrality isn't dead yet! Add your name now to protect our free, fair, and open internet: https://t.co/2Mnesd42Wx XX— Elvira (@TheRealElvira) December 14, 2017
Source
We’re disappointed in the decision to gut #NetNeutrality protections that ushered in an unprecedented era of innovation, creativity & civic engagement. This is the beginning of a longer legal battle. Netflix stands w/ innovators, large & small, to oppose this misguided FCC order.— Netflix US (@netflix) December 14, 2017
I should probably see if I can get a therapist again.
This is getting worse and worse though so I might need to try.
reddit/tumblr have, however. so y'all can keep talking shit about these sites, but they actually care about your right to free speech and an open internet lol.
Damn I never thought of that.
With all the states suing to block this, I feel that "where there is smoke there is fire" but at this time I really don't believe that repealing net neutrality is about free speech, it's only about profit/monetizing it.
This is also my response to questions like: "Why don't Americans want public health care options? Why don't Americans support gun control? Why don't Americans" -- WE DO.
But when you live in a place where corporations decide the laws, it doesn't matter what the public wants.
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2017/nov/21/republicans-are-about-to-kill-the-open-internet-net-neutrality-winlock-washington
In the long run, though, the lack of net neutrality slows down competition and enables more monopolies that will harm small internet entrepreneurs.
So like, for instance, if you depend on Etsy for a living, there's now less of a chance a better site will come along and reach critical mass to be a viable alternative for you to switch to when Etsy fucks you over.
In short, they were already doing shady shit before NN was enacted.
"Under President George W. Bush, the FCC outlined a series of guiding principles that would eventually lead to the 2015 net neutrality rules. Then-FCC Chairman Michael Powell, in a 2004 speech, said Internet users should enjoy four fundamental freedoms: The freedom to access any Web content of their choice, so long as it was legal; the freedom to use any online application; the freedom to use their home broadband connections on any device; and the freedom to get subscription information from their own providers."
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-switch/wp/2017/12/14/the-fcc-is-expected-to-repeal-its-net-neutrality-rules-today-in-a-sweeping-act-of-deregulation/
anyway, i think people are being very alarmist and panic-inducing with their headlines/tweets/what have you. there's a lot to be worried about here, but i hate hate hate the way twitter makes it so easy to create panic.
IA that twitter creates an alarmist mentality, sometimes warranted, sometimes not. I wish somebody somewhere would actually break it down - what exactly is being voted on, in a neutral unemotional objective way.
/writing from Texas
people in conservative states deserve more than what progressives in "safe" states seem happy to leave us with...
Fixed!
This! It was never this much when a new guy came in. Trump is spending his time cutting down everything Obama did instead of doing the things he promised the American people.
I really hope congress strikes this down, but lol, I don't have much faith in congress so it's likely to get the vote.
keep fighting!
I was talking about this yesterday in one of the political posts but where my mom lives the city council is thinking about having free wifi in the park and downtown. Naturally the angry baby boomers are like "nothing is free!!" and whining. And my mom is so angry with them and wants to let them know the internet should be a right and young people need to to apply for school, online classes, housing, jobs, etc via the internet and how net neutrality hurts the poor. She's made a giant poster with the pros of it for the next meeting and is seriously considering running locally in the next election for council. I hope this bullshit of a year continues to inspire people to run - whether for council, school trustee, etc. Start somewhere to fight these ghouls.
Edited at 2017-12-14 07:26 pm (UTC)
Re: keep fighting!
Re: keep fighting!
Re: keep fighting!
Re: keep fighting!
http://www.sheshouldrun.org/
https://www.runforsomething.net/
Re: keep fighting!
Re: keep fighting!
Re: keep fighting!
I'm pretty convinced if libraries weren't already a thing, conservatives would scream bloody murder if someone proposed the government let people read for free.
Re: keep fighting!
Re: keep fighting!
Re: keep fighting!
Re: keep fighting!
I love hearing stories about people getting out and fighting.
I hope she does if she's comfortable :D
Re: keep fighting!