Eeyore &amp; Roo

Celebrities react to Net Neutrality repeal

Source

  • The repeal of Obama era net neutrality passed 3-2 today, favoring Republicans.

  • No net neutrality means that ISPs can "restrict, block or give preferential access to different internet traffic, allow users access to only some online services for free, and give preferential treatment to certain traffic in return for payment."

  • Not a done deal just yet, though.

  • New York and Washington are both suing the FCC.



Source

Common, actor/musician


Stephen Ford, actor (Teen Wolf)

Stephanie Sheh, voice actor (Sailor Moon dub)

Phil LaMarr, comedian/actor (MADtv)

Colin Donnell, actor (Arrow, Chicago Med)

Zedd, musician

Alyssa Milano, actor (Charmed)

Elvira, actor/host

Source
Tagged: , , , , , , ,