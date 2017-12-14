Celebrities react to Net Neutrality repeal

I saw Washington state AG was doing the same and even tweeted to other AGs imploring them to do the same. Reply

You just want to give up, don't you?



Are you alright? Reply

Yeah I think so, thanks. I'm just having a shit week, when it rains it pours. Reply

i feel u sis, sending the best vibes your way Reply

Same. I legitimately just saw mine the other day, and I'm thinking of calling her. Reply

Soon even the therapists will be needing therapy. The future is just unredeemable. Reply

tbh I should too but therapy never works for me.

This is getting worse and worse though so I might need to try. Reply

I think I need to too Reply

yall truly going the dictatorship way, uh Reply

uggggghhhhhhhhhh Reply

I still can't believe people thought Donny T was going to drain the swamp. Congratulations, morons, you played yourselves, now enjoy those radioactive swamp monsters that will eat you alive. Reply

I don't get that either. He is a huge part of the swamp, why would he screw himself over? Reply

he didn't drain the swamp, he clogged the toilet Reply

His supporters are brainwashed into thinking this is a good thing Reply

I can't believe this happened, I'm not in the US but did any big sites (fbook, google, netflix, whatever else) do a "mock block" to show their users what their sites would look like w/o net neutrality? Because if they didn't, then they are just as bad. Reply

i don't think so, that never even occurred to me. damn it. Reply

83% of americans support net neutrality, so convincing the people of it isn't even the issue. and besides, millions of people have been signing petitions and writing letters and the FCC ignored everything, as well as testimonies from tech people who were explaining how bad it would be. there was no way anyone was going to change the minds of the FCC or even postpone the vote. Reply

google has scaled back their net neutrality support bc they want to enter the isp game, unfortunately Reply

fuuuuuuuuuuck theeeeeeemmmmmm Reply

nope, because they have probably secured deals to prevent this from affecting them.



reddit/tumblr have, however. so y'all can keep talking shit about these sites, but they actually care about your right to free speech and an open internet lol. Reply

Damn I never thought of that. Reply

I know Netflix has been tweeting about supporting Net Neutrality. Reply

Jmo but I don't think the FCC ruling is intended to block sites from the internet, hence, this particular approach wouldn't be necessary. AFAIK they (FCC) and their corporate cronies want to capitalize the internet, by bundling access into packages, similar to how tv providers bundle channel packages. I've been reading that it's similar to what Portugal did, but the only "neutral and objective" info I can find on PT is via wiki. There are a few articles out there but imo they're slanted, and while it may include factual info, I can't tell how much of it is real life vs histrionics.



With all the states suing to block this, I feel that "where there is smoke there is fire" but at this time I really don't believe that repealing net neutrality is about free speech, it's only about profit/monetizing it. Reply

Honestly, the lack of Silicon Valley giants' lobbying is truly puzzling. Apple has enough cash to buy half of the American ISPs and they are sitting on their thumbs. Appple, Amazon, Google, Facebook, Alibaba are all among the ten most valuable companies worldwide... not a single peep. Reply

For me, the thing is, most Americans *already want net neutrality*, but we don't have a functional democracy. All about $$. Corruption is legal here.



This is also my response to questions like: "Why don't Americans want public health care options? Why don't Americans support gun control? Why don't Americans" -- WE DO.



But when you live in a place where corporations decide the laws, it doesn't matter what the public wants. Reply

Part of my income is from the internet so I'm screwed lol Reply

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2017/nov/21/republicans-are-about-to-kill-the-open-internet-net-neutrality-winlock-washington I was actually reading a very interesting article about how there is this small town that basically has the shittiest internet to ever internet, and they can't afford to have NN repealed. Basically it goes into how this family, her husband uses the internet for his job, but if NN is killed, he won't have the options to continue his job. Reply

Yeah there are people that will even worse off than me because I do have another income. Like yes we use the internet for entertainment and stuff but some people's livelihood actually come from the internet blah. Reply

Well, I mean, it's not likely to affect you directly in the short term…



In the long run, though, the lack of net neutrality slows down competition and enables more monopolies that will harm small internet entrepreneurs.



So like, for instance, if you depend on Etsy for a living, there's now less of a chance a better site will come along and reach critical mass to be a viable alternative for you to switch to when Etsy fucks you over. Reply

all of my income is online :( Reply

And they fucked us with not being able to claim expenses. They really convinced rural voters that they had their economic interests in mind. Amazing. Reply

About 90% of my income comes from online orders. I'm petrified. Reply

i'm confused, if this law was just passed during obama why weren't there these problems before? Reply

In short, they were already doing shady shit before NN was enacted. Here is an article about that https://wccftech.com/net-neutrality-abuses-timeline/ In short, they were already doing shady shit before NN was enacted. Reply

This is a very good list of all kinds of fuckery ISPs have tried before net neutrality. It's a decent blueprint for what they'll try now… Except, back when they were trying this shit, they were testing the waters, always a little afraid that if they go too far, the authorities will clamp down hard. Now that they know there is no clamp down, they are more likely to go hog wild. Reply

"Under President George W. Bush, the FCC outlined a series of guiding principles that would eventually lead to the 2015 net neutrality rules. Then-FCC Chairman Michael Powell, in a 2004 speech, said Internet users should enjoy four fundamental freedoms: The freedom to access any Web content of their choice, so long as it was legal; the freedom to use any online application; the freedom to use their home broadband connections on any device; and the freedom to get subscription information from their own providers."



https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-switch/wp/2017/12/14/the-fcc-is-expected-to-repeal-its-net-neutrality-rules-today-in-a-sweeping-act-of-deregulation/ Bush actually set up some regulations, Obama just made them stronger & you know they have to undo everything the black guy did."Under President George W. Bush, the FCC outlined a series of guiding principles that would eventually lead to the 2015 net neutrality rules. Then-FCC Chairman Michael Powell, in a 2004 speech, said Internet users should enjoy four fundamental freedoms: The freedom to access any Web content of their choice, so long as it was legal; the freedom to use any online application; the freedom to use their home broadband connections on any device; and the freedom to get subscription information from their own providers." Reply

they were already doing it, but not on a widescale. with how prevalent the internet is to our daily lives today, it's way more meaningful as well. Reply

A couple corporations were getting ready to "flip the switch" on tiered charges for the Internet when Net Neutrality was passed. It was a way to keep the Internet open without fast lanes. Corporations claim that not being able to charge more stifles their innovation and they can't expand if they don't have more money to do it. *insert eye roll* Reply

at least the state i live in has my back. the idea of 5 people voting on something for millions is alarming and awful.



anyway, i think people are being very alarmist and panic-inducing with their headlines/tweets/what have you. there's a lot to be worried about here, but i hate hate hate the way twitter makes it so easy to create panic. Reply

Mine too, I think my governor said this morning that they will do everything in their power to create a statewide net neutrality if this goes through. Reply

From that roundup comment thread, I was looking at Portugal internet access because it's similar to what the FCC approach is, I left a comment on pg 2 in this post.



IA that twitter creates an alarmist mentality, sometimes warranted, sometimes not. I wish somebody somewhere would actually break it down - what exactly is being voted on, in a neutral unemotional objective way. Reply

tell me what that's like

/writing from Texas Reply

On the flip side, I was feeling pretty helpless this week because all my reps support net neutrality... and then I remembered my parents live in Texas, so I asked them to call their trash reps instead! Reply

agreed.



people in conservative states deserve more than what progressives in "safe" states seem happy to leave us with... Reply

NY AG already moving to sue! Reply

hmm wonder what'll happen here in DC. we're the most blue "state" in the country but everything we do has to be filtered through a Republican congress so I wonder how many of the FCC members actually live here Reply

Congress ain't gonna do the right thing here. God forbid we have regulations to protect people at the expense of corporate profits. Reply

it's not official so there's still hope. good on NY and Washington for stepping up and suing Reply

Jay Inslee said that Washington state would keep its own version of net neutrality if the fcc repealed it but I read that they snuck in something about not allowing individual states to make their own net neutrality rules? :/ this situation is so fucked up idek Reply

Fuck these assholes. They literally want to get rid of every good. Reply

They literally want to get rid of every good Obama did.



Fixed! Reply

Well, that too. But they're definitely angling to do more than just that. Reply

This! It was never this much when a new guy came in. Trump is spending his time cutting down everything Obama did instead of doing the things he promised the American people. Reply

This is utter bullshit. I already pay up the butt in internet from Spectrum, because the monopoly in my city is real.



I really hope congress strikes this down, but lol, I don't have much faith in congress so it's likely to get the vote. Reply

Ever since spectrum took over time Warner, my internet has become exceptionally unreliable and slow. We pay for 200 mb and only get 25 mb half the time, and yep, total monopoly in my area. Reply

net neutrality hasn't been repealed yet; don't let alarmist headlines send you into panic or defeat. the FCC still has to present their decision to congress. this has happened twice in the past and it has been defeated both times, and it can be defeated again. keep fighting! — j.n. wiedle 💀 (@jnwiedle) December 14, 2017





So what's next for #NetNeutrality?



1. Congress can still overturn the vote with a majority decision.

2. It can still go to court and be stopped there.

3. Individual states can still implement safeguards - WA and CA have already started.

4. I hear Canada and England are nice. — Jesse (@FairlightEx) December 14, 2017





The internet is a public good that was developed using our tax dollars and the GOP just stole it from us so that private companies can make us pay for it again. — laura olin (@lauraolin) December 14, 2017





FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel: “Our broadband providers will get extraordinary new power from this agency. They will have the power to block websites, throttle services, and censor online content. They will have the right to discriminate and favor.” https://t.co/uybwCFyh9n — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 14, 2017





I was talking about this yesterday in one of the political posts but where my mom lives the city council is thinking about having free wifi in the park and downtown. Naturally the angry baby boomers are like "nothing is free!!" and whining. And my mom is so angry with them and wants to let them know the internet should be a right and young people need to to apply for school, online classes, housing, jobs, etc via the internet and how net neutrality hurts the poor. She's made a giant poster with the pros of it for the next meeting and is seriously considering running locally in the next election for council. I hope this bullshit of a year continues to inspire people to run - whether for council, school trustee, etc. Start somewhere to fight these ghouls.





I was talking about this yesterday in one of the political posts but where my mom lives the city council is thinking about having free wifi in the park and downtown. Naturally the angry baby boomers are like "nothing is free!!" and whining. And my mom is so angry with them and wants to let them know the internet should be a right and young people need to to apply for school, online classes, housing, jobs, etc via the internet and how net neutrality hurts the poor. She's made a giant poster with the pros of it for the next meeting and is seriously considering running locally in the next election for council. I hope this bullshit of a year continues to inspire people to run - whether for council, school trustee, etc. Start somewhere to fight these ghouls.

Officially a fan of your mom! Reply

Yessss @ your mom! Reply

Your mom sounds awesome and if she decides to run, I wish her success Reply

http://www.sheshouldrun.org/



https://www.runforsomething.net/ If your mom decides to run, there are a lot of resources to help her! Reply

ty. I've been sending her lots of links and info to help her decide. Her brother/my uncle is a mayor (not where she lives) and has lots of knowledge as well and has been emailing her. She seems to be pretty serious about it + knows lots of people in the community and a lot of the union ppl she is friends with want her to. Reply

I honestly love these stories about your mom! She sounds like such a badass. Reply

I can't with people who are mad at free public resources.



I'm pretty convinced if libraries weren't already a thing, conservatives would scream bloody murder if someone proposed the government let people read for free. Reply

legit if your mom runs for city council, I'll donate to her campaign Reply

holy shit, can your mom adopt me? she sounds amazing ;))) Reply

Your mom is a legit badass! Reply

Hell yeah!

I love hearing stories about people getting out and fighting.

I hope she does if she's comfortable :D Reply

