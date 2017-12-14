Taylor Swift Reflects on 2017: 'I Couldn't Have Asked for a Better Year'
- With 2017 coming to an end, Swift took to Instagram yesterday on her birthday to reflect on the past year and to look forward to what's to come.
- Swift shared, "I love you guys so much. I couldn’t have asked for a better year, all thanks to you. Thanks for all the birthday wishes. Can’t wait to see what 28 will be like. See you on tour.”
- Swift's year was mainly consumed by spending time with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, as well as releasing her successful album, reputation.
What was the best and worst part of your year, ONTD?
~so relatable and quirky~~~
man, this year has not been good. trying to take stock of it all i can think about are politics and the miserable situation the world is in. i might need to plug out as much as taylor obviously did in 2018.
That is the issue. It's just... come on, think, Taylor, think.
I don't really mean it, I just remember how hilarious I found it when someone said it here forever ago
But now with her repeated refusal to disavow Nazis that have embraced her (literally in one case), she just creeps me out. I just see a disturbing lack of empathy from her, especially when it comes to the suffering of minorities, and there's been a lot more of it in her country this year.
I wonder if part of her refusal to denounce the white supremacists and claims she voted for Trump is due to not wanting to upset her parents.
Well, yeah after that virtual line thing. And this comment after the tour price meltdown on twitter is making me chuckle.
