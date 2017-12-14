Taylor Swift Reflects on 2017: 'I Couldn't Have Asked for a Better Year'

She’s really bad at reading the room, huh? Reply

she's trapped in her little rich bubble. she's doing fine, trust.



~so relatable and quirky~~~ Reply

lmaooo love that this is the first comment Reply

Lmao Reply

sweetie, the optics here... Reply

🎶 Every day feels like the worst day ever 🎶 Reply

lol damnn



man, this year has not been good. trying to take stock of it all i can think about are politics and the miserable situation the world is in. i might need to plug out as much as taylor obviously did in 2018. Reply

Can a bitch be in a good mood on her damn birthday? Y’all are too much. Reply

lmaoooo rite? Reply

Lol mte. She’s clearly talking about her personal life... Reply

Like, it’s an Instagram post thanking her fans not some insightful Sylvia Plath quote with bits of nuanced intersectionality commentary (which is what I guess she should have posted instead?) Reply

I honestly think that if ANY celebrity posted that, it would get dragged. It's not Taylor specifically this time. (I truly believe that.) I think it's great that she's having an awesome year, good for her. (I'm not sarcastic, I mean it. Unless you're an awful person, I want you to be happy.) The thing is that in this climate for a rich, young, successful, attractive white person to shout it out to millions--which her instagram will do--"I'm having the BEST YEAR EVER!" right now when so many people are suffering because of rich, successful, white people creates really bad optics.



That is the issue. It's just... come on, think, Taylor, think. Reply

I know right? I know ONTD doesn’t go outside but damn Reply

lol Reply

seriously omg Reply

Not in this America ! Reply

Screw her for thinking she could be happy.



I don't really mean it, I just remember how hilarious I found it when someone said it here forever ago Reply

I used to like Taylor Swift, a lot (I thought and still think she's a great songwriter, but rather deficient as a singer, especially in live settings)…



But now with her repeated refusal to disavow Nazis that have embraced her (literally in one case), she just creeps me out. I just see a disturbing lack of empathy from her, especially when it comes to the suffering of minorities, and there's been a lot more of it in her country this year. Reply

I still think back to that twitter post by Nicki Minaj that Taylor couldn’t resist responding to. She doesn’t seem bothered by what others go through unless it benefits or affects her somehow. Reply

i remember she said once that what she "learned" from that incident was to just not share her opinions ever. i thought it was so snide and passive aggressive to say especially since she had CLAIMED beforehand to understand what she'd done wrong. Reply

That's really what it is dude. Like I can't tell if I also think she's a shitty person, but she is obviously so hidden in her rich white girl bubble (one she has lived in since she was born) with zero refusal to peer into what is actually happening in the world. She truly is the product of her upbringing.



I wonder if part of her refusal to denounce the white supremacists and claims she voted for Trump is due to not wanting to upset her parents. Reply

yeah like ... she doesn't have to say anything about anything, which she doesn't. and she can stay silent for the rest of her careeer if she wants, but for that reason she should never be louded as anyone important. a singer and that's it. Reply

She was talking about her personal and professional lives and thanking her fans. Reply

IA this shit is glaring Reply

Mte Reply

I can't exactly put my finger on why, but something about how she "collects" these people in her #GirlSquad skeeves me out. Now she has Uzo Aduba hanging out with all these white girls- I'm sure they actually enjoy each other's company, but it seems like "Ok, I picked my black girl!" Am I insane? Reply

I don't understand how someone with so much money can have such consistently awful hair. Reply

The bubble this entitled princess lives in... DEAR LORD! Reply

So, she can't thank her fans and look at her personal and professional lives and say 'Hey, it's been a good year and thanks for being part of it'? Reply

She can, but saying that "This is the best year ever" in light of all that is going on looks horrible in light of all that is going on. It's just not a good look. And I say the same if my fave Demi, Kelly, etc. said so. Reply

I mean, I’m sure 2017 was great for her. She’s rich, white and successful. But it’s just not something you say in public with everything happening right now, is all. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

That right there is the point that some are missing above. Yes, of course, *some* people are personally having a great year right now, but when so many people are suffering and it is so out in the news right now to happily post about having THE BEST YEAR ever, it's just not cool! Reply

Yea, a regular girl saying she loved her year is different than someone like Taylor saying it. And with everything else people have called her out for...it’s just tone deaf. Reply

All things considered I don't even think this was a great year for her. Her mom has cancer, she went through a sexual assault trial, she doesn't seem herself and everyone hates her. I guess she must be happy in her relationship and with her album, but it seems like her "happiness" is totally put on imo.







Reply

People are suffering every day. Reply

mte Reply

Yup Reply

Yep. It's so fucking tone deaf. Reply

let's see ontd go awf on their friend becky for saying 2017 was a great year bc she got a promotion and went on vacation to cabo Reply

Ugh, I hate that creeper Reply

I would let him control everything I do Reply

robin lord taylor?! jk Reply

LMAO I tweeted that Taylor's new bf looks like this guy Reply

How dare you assume I have friends! Reply

everyone's fucked rn, no becky's can afford to go to cabo Reply

Fuck Becky tho Reply

oop I am a Becky that did both of these things still depressed and hate the world tho!! Reply

I love you guys so much. I couldn’t have asked for a better year, all thanks to you.... See you on tour



Well, yeah after that virtual line thing. And this comment after the tour price meltdown on twitter is making me chuckle. Reply

It's always a good year when you're rich and white. Reply

What was the best and worst part of your year, ONTD?



Worst: Everything

Best: Nothing Reply

and to make it even better we have Hope Solo running for USSF president! Reply

lmao. I'm honestly here for the mess. They'll pick some lame ass bitch, so might as well get some petty gossip from Hope while we can! Reply

terrible year Reply

