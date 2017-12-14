pizza

Taylor Swift Reflects on 2017: 'I Couldn't Have Asked for a Better Year'


- With 2017 coming to an end, Swift took to Instagram yesterday on her birthday to reflect on the past year and to look forward to what's to come.
- Swift shared, "I love you guys so much. I couldn’t have asked for a better year, all thanks to you. Thanks for all the birthday wishes. Can’t wait to see what 28 will be like. See you on tour.”
- Swift's year was mainly consumed by spending time with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, as well as releasing her successful album, reputation.

What was the best and worst part of your year, ONTD?
