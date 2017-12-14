Pepsi's Kendall Jenner ad tops our list of the 10 worst ads of 2017
Pepsi's Kendall Jenner ad tops our list of the 10 worst ads of 2017 https://t.co/OYH3sYquC9 pic.twitter.com/xVdZ9twjey— Campaign (@Campaignmag) 12 grudnia 2017
The list also includes:
8. Dolmio ‘No drama’ starring Dominic West
7. Vodafone ‘Mr Interruption’ featuring Martin Freeman
6. Jaguar ‘What makes José Mourinho tick’
4. L’Oréal Paris ‘French lessons with Helen’ Mirren
Jokes aside tho, clock us because the drug and class-action lawsuit ads are awful and everywhere and I wish they'd go away.
Those wayfair commercials with the shitty jingle I hate them so much
The best thing to come out of that Pepsi mess
Chanel, continuing to throw their money away on hacks. Karl needs to retire.
Nicole Kidman I love you but I've seen this commercial a million times.