Pepsi's Kendall Jenner ad tops our list of the 10 worst ads of 2017

That Kendall Jenner post was possibly my favorite one outside of the oscars live post.

I hate all ads but there's a dominoes ad on spotify that has loud kissing noises and it is truly the worst

All Hulu commercials especially the interactive ones

nnnnnn

I forgot that the Pepsi ad even happened this year. AS they say, "What a year this week has been."

You aren't kidding. We've lived decades this year.

This was this year? Feels forever ago.

There are American ads that aren't for drugs or class action lawsuits?

We also have ads for toys and fast food restaurants! :3



Jokes aside tho, clock us because the drug and class-action lawsuit ads are awful and everywhere and I wish they'd go away.

Through no fault of my own, I think I've absorbed the Lyrica commercials enough that I can say them in my sleep.

Those wayfair commercials with the shitty jingle I hate them so much

There's a J-Lo hair dye ad that I always see on People.com- she's saying something like, "The best thing about being a woman is, we can bounce back from ANYTHING". It's always over some tragic story about a woman whose husband shot and killed her and her children; bad mix.

This is my least favorite ad of the year. Don't watch it if you have PTSD from an accident. I freaked out





I agree, but if that doesn't scare you into understanding that you need insurance, nothing will.

It definitely catches my attention every time it's on.

AW HELL that was horrifying to watch but definitely effective.

This one enrages me soooo much.

Who is letting that child run around with a $500 device without a case on it??

Hate it soooo much!

ugh this is the "ha ha, I bet you've never seen an old-fashioned telephone before!" of commercials. no, you geriatric fuck, it's not like my parents still have a landline, do I look like a fetus to you?

yassss I hate this commercial.

Right!! I thought I was just being a jerk

If the Kardashians were to help Rob fight Chyna.



Who are you picking? 🎮 pic.twitter.com/hMtCDqJT7B — Khadi Don (@KhadiDon) July 13, 2017 Reply

This was so good but the Caitlyn is just lazy

maybe she doesn't own a car

Lmao I died @ apathetic Kourtney

The Chanel handbag ad featuring some flailing and running that's supposed to pass for dancing is just puzzling and laughable.



this poor man's warehouse scene from Footloose tbh

It's like a mash up of Footloose and Flashdance, told through the lens of Personal Shopper -- she goes into an creepy warehouse, flails around, finds a handbag -- wow, I'm so impressed with the originality and technique.

Chanel, continuing to throw their money away on hacks. Karl needs to retire.



Chanel, continuing to throw their money away on hacks. Karl needs to retire. Reply

Kristen Stewart went from a terrible actor to a terrible dancer.

Kenzo did the weird girl dance better



haha yes i HATE this one so much. especially when it interrupts my spotify

