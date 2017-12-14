Actresses attending/nominated for Golden Globes planning to wear black to protest gender inequality
-- plans for all the actresses attending/presenting/nominated to wear black at January's Golden Globes to protest gender inequality and acknowledge all the sexual abuse allegations in Hollywood
-- Hollywood agency CAA recently had a meeting to discuss a new protocol for red carpet interviews, focusing less on what's being worn and more on other talking points
-- a documentary filmmaker wants to bring back the focus of #metoo on the red carpet, as well as #AskHerMore to go beyond what's being worn on the carpet
i think the issue comes when that's the ONLY thing being asked while men are getting more q's about acting or whatever the fuck
also mani/shoe/whatever cams are weird - that 360 cam that e! does is cool tho and also includes dudes
someone else didn't :(
And how bout the guys do something instead.
