Actresses attending/nominated for Golden Globes planning to wear black to protest gender inequality





-- plans for all the actresses attending/presenting/nominated to wear black at January's Golden Globes to protest gender inequality and acknowledge all the sexual abuse allegations in Hollywood
-- Hollywood agency CAA recently had a meeting to discuss a new protocol for red carpet interviews, focusing less on what's being worn and more on other talking points
-- a documentary filmmaker wants to bring back the focus of #metoo on the red carpet, as well as #AskHerMore to go beyond what's being worn on the carpet


Source: https://twitter.com/pretareporter/status/941373676724908032
