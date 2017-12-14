Actresses attending/nominated for Golden Globes planning to wear black to protest gender inequality

I love the solidarity, and this will be a visible reminder of all the garbage going on, which isn't a bad thing. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm enjoying the possibility of new talking points. Reply

Thread

Link

they should just wear boxes or something Reply

Thread

Link

dress them like handmaids tbh! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that would be brilliant. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol yas Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good they shouldn't give up, the pay, hiring, and abuse structure has got to go. Reply

Thread

Link

personally i like fashion questions and i hope they don't go away completely

i think the issue comes when that's the ONLY thing being asked while men are getting more q's about acting or whatever the fuck



also mani/shoe/whatever cams are weird - that 360 cam that e! does is cool tho and also includes dudes Reply

Thread

Link

I love the 360 cams. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Was that Elisabeth Moss who flipped off the mani cam? I liked that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





someone else didn't :( someone else didn't :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

don't fall for it, it's a bullshit scientology thing. That's why she likes to swear and flick people off in instagram photos.. I forget what its called. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA I like them too and don't see the problem with them and also talking about their projects. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The 360 thing is kinda cool, they can keep that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's not that hard. Just ask the women some questions about their movie. That's all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fashion is half the fun of awards shows, so I think asking fashion questions should be okay, but yeah, ask them something else as well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia. and last year on e! they would talk about the project up front and then say "really quickly before we let you go, who are you wearing" right at the end of the interview which i thought was a good way to do it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't mind questions about fashion on the red carpet, but it really pisses me off when actresses have to still field questions about dresses in the press room after they've won an award. So inappropriate. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

please, what's there to talk about boring ass tuxedos that all look identical. maybe actresses should wear them too in protest to illustrate a point. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

imagine they rolled in looking like The Handmaid's Tale Reply

Thread

Link

I'd like that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like the introduction of new talking points. Reply

Thread

Link

Most of them are wearing dresses that were borrowed/loaned as advertisement, so asking her what she's wearing seems appropriate. I'm sick of "how did you prepare for tonight?" rather than "how did you prepare for the movie" etc.



And how bout the guys do something instead. Reply

Thread

Link

Get rid of that stupid fucking hand camera thing E! does. Reply

Thread

Link

imo this will be good because it will keep people talking. every day new accusations come to light, and new predators lose their jobs, and that shouldn't stop anytime soon because there's still plenty of trash to be taken out. Reply

Thread

Link

Mte. People are already getting "tired" of assholes being exposed and I could see it being all swept under the rug again to make people feel better, and fuck that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ita. the GG ceremony attracts many big stars, so this'll mean something imo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How bout not showing up at all? So all the men just sit there in their own farts. Reply

Thread

Link

why not the men not show up? why do women have to make the sacrifice when they are the victims... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Or women could celebrate their accomplishments and men can jump off a bridge. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ridiculous. protesting widespread sexism is one thing but the whole "dont ask us about our dresses" seem so dumb, given the role of fashion in these events Reply

Thread

Link

Did they wear anything to protest police brutality against POC? Reply

Thread

Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"But women are important, POC will have their time" - White women in Hollywood who apparently forgot that WOC are POC too.



Edited at 2017-12-14 08:46 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They should all just wear the same dress. Can't ask the usual dumb questions if everyone's wearing the same damn thing. Reply

Thread

Link

could you imagine the war between fashion designers if that happened? i'd love for that BTS mayhem Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously! And then have it be an unknown female designer to cause a bigger stir. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Um, this idea is so much better. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

^ ia. much better Reply

Parent

Thread



Link