ONTD Original: 6 times Deep Space Nine got real

Oh My God my heart with these! STELLAR choices from my fav ST series, OP. You got my top three in this list (Far Beyond the Stars, Paper Moon and Dr. Bashir I Presume -- I will stan Sid from now until the end of time)



also Garak/Julian OTP.



I truly believe that Julian and Garak will reunite a few years down the line and become romantically involved. No one can convince me otherwise! Reply

lmfao the most recent star trek novels have been leading up to it kind of t b h and i'm here like GET ON WITH IT Reply

Why would anyone try to convince you otherwise, that is a glorious scenario. Reply

sameee, that is a fact as far as i'm concerned Reply

and well, can't fake real chemistry <3





i think that's a huge strength with Trek or any show that gets a good few episodes, natural dynamics between actors evolve over time and show on screen. like according to what i've read colm meaney and siddig started out disagreeing on everything and but developed into drinking buddies a few seasons in, which is actual O'Brien and Bashir lol

Great post, op! I didn’t really know how to feel about the reveal about Bashir at first, especially after learning that Siddig hated it. But nowadays I’m cool with it. Reply

thanks! i still kind of disagree with it, if only because early season awkward julian is my fave. but they didn't make too big a deal of it thank god. Reply

Perfect list OP! There were sooooo many great DS9 episodes, truly the best of all Trek series'.



In The Pale Moonlight is for me one of THE best episodes of TV ever, of any show. As is Far Beyond The Stars! Reply

Pale Moonlight is straight up a masterpiece, i'd go to a one man performance of it tbh (well, obviously i would lol). also i appreciate all the swear trek gifs it spawned

Pale Moonlight is straight up a masterpiece, i'd go to a one man performance of it tbh (well, obviously i would lol). also i appreciate all the swear trek gifs it spawned

Far Beyond the Stars and In the Pale Moonlight are some of the best episodes of television ever and I will fight people over this.



I know I'm supposed to feel baited by Rejoined, but man, Terry and Susanna had such lovely chemistry that I don't.



I really feel that the DS9 showrunners/writers knew what it was about and what they were doing far more than Voyager/Enterprise/Discovery did/do. *puts on DS9 baseball shirt* Reply

I always loved how nobody ever raised as much as an eyebrow at suggestion of same sex stuff in DS9 (like in the episode with Pel, the Ferengi woman dressed as a man, and she confesses to Dax she's in love with quark and Dax is like "does he know" and Pel says "he doesn't even know i'm a woman" and Dax is like "you're a woman?!"), and the performances in this ep were amazing. and avery refused still photography during the kiss scene to avoid it being exploited which is awesome.



i feel like they had the right sensibility so i'm not sure why they actually never properly went there. Reply

lmao i'm with you on sometimes allowing myself to be baited. it is what it is lol. Reply

i will forever love Rejoined purely because the first time little pre-teen me ever saw women kissing each other on tv was that episdoe. even though it forbids the relationship, it still was very influential to me as a baby bi.



i fully agree that DS9 was the most focused of the Treks. it knew what it was hoping to say and how it wanted to say it. the others straggled a lot and came up with nonsense so frequently. Reply

SAME. It was extremely formative for me to see women kissing when I was a kid.



I think that the difference between DS9 and the other Treks is that they almost HAD to be more focused because the station didn't move, whereas the others are all about ships flying about, experiencing conflict, then moving off and leaving it behind. The Dominion storyline really had so much room to grow naturally. Reply

I'm in LOVE with this post!!!!



These are such great choices. DS9 did social issues better than so many television shows ever did or can do to this day. I love all these episodes with my whole heart.



Bashir is my favorite character so I had many strong feelings regarding the episode with his parents. I really didn't feel the backstory undercut his character or made him Data-like (which was Sid's fear)—it broadened him in a way that kind of explained this awkwardness and sadness that always seemed just below the surface with him. Sid said he hated the "super smart" lines so much that he just said them without emotion to get them over with, and I sympathize even though that's kind of a dick move, but to me they still sounded in character, like... he really hated to be that person, but he was. And to think how O'Brien just kind of said, "Ok, well that doesn't change our friendship except you have to stand far away from the dartboard"?? I cry.



What did you think of the episode with all the other genetic freaks?



Another issue that I don't think could be encapsulated into one episode would obviously be colonization and resistance, and "terrorism." Reply

ty!



i think that's a good take on bashir, and i agree sid's attempt at bad acting failed lmao (i remember looking for it on my rewatch like wherewherearethey.gif). i'm sort of unreasonably attached to bashir nn (i'm similar heritage to sid and as a kid he was like the only person on tv who kind of looked like me, PLUS he was adorable, PLUS i liked his accent, PLUS he was awkward and nerdy and flustered and relatable... you see where i'm going with this) so having to reevaluate the entire character was a big ask of me. i didn't think it was amazingly handled as a storyline either, but ia o'brien (and everyone's) rallying around and acceptance was fucking beautiful. that's exactly the sort of friends you want in your life isn't it?



ooh, the other mutants. i actually really like them. that's one area where i think the whole thing was brilliantly handled (it added some layers seeing exactly what kind of risk amsha and richard took), i found the performances amusing, and the bit where they all sing - i know it's a bit controversial among fans but man, i love it. it's insane, how the hell did they even think it up. but it's so entertaining, jesus christ. and again has real basis in science with how the brain responds to music.



and yeah, all the big issues, ds9 really did that. it's such a different era of tv now which sucks for discovery, i bet given the time and resources they'd love to get as into it as ds9 did.



(god help me i'll probably start another rewatch during my christmas break lol) Reply

Bashir was my favorite on DS9 and like you, I didn't hate his retconned backstory. I thought it added a dimension to the character than just the smug young doctor he was at first. Reply

http://audible-smiles.tumblr.com/post/168086012077/subspacecommunication-i-live-for-agender-odo Not from the actual show but totally in the spirit of this post: Reply

damn this is awesome and i totally see them doing it irl Reply

omg OP you made the post <3333



FLAWLESS episode choices and excellent write-up! i'm so glad you included past tense especially. and in the pale moonlight is just staggering. sci fi (and television overall tbh) at its finest.



amazing post! Reply

i really hope there'll be a lot of good ds9 retrospectives happening next year. what with it being on netflix and all it deserves all the viewers and it's still so progressive and avantgarde in so many ways.

mte mte! i think ds9 is not necessarily popular with younger viewers, but when they get exposed to it, i'm sure it will resonate because it truly was ahead of its time. Reply

THIS POST <3



DS9 wasn't my fave at first but it ended up becoming my favorite, partially because it wasn't afraid to tackle the issues it did. So good. So underrated and so good.



Related: Garak was the best. Come at me~ Reply

Garak is one of the all time great television characters and nobody can tell me otherwise. A brilliant spy with a violent, cold past living in enemy territory, and his chosen persona is that of a fairly effete tailor? He'd be a standout in any genre, sci-fi or no. Also Andy Robinson is hilarious Reply

lmao I love him Reply

I can't believe DS9 is turning 25 next month. I was a junior in college. The show helped me get through some really tough times.



Sid will always be my favorite doctor. My favorite episodes are still In the Pale Moonlight, Our Man Bashir, and Trials and Tribble-ations.



DS9 is my Star Trek. Reply

Trials and Tribble-ations is so much FUN. when the crew see the old style klingons and are like "uh so what happened" to Worf and him refusing to discuss it, it'll always crack me up. Reply

This is a fantastic post! In the Pale Moonlight and Rejoined are actually episodes I rewatch the most.



DS9 will always be the superior Star Trek show. Not travelling around the galaxy in space ship, which is cool too, really forced them to look deeper in regards to their characters and stories.

And unlike other shows, I think I can say I love 99% of DS9 characters. I even love the purely Ferengi episodes. Julian and Garak's and Quark and Odo's farewells still leave me gutted. Reply

the only ds9 ep i think sucks is probably the one on Risa, and even that had Vanessa freaking Williams in a guest role and julian in that iconique purple top. even the ultra rare bad ds9 does more than most shows' best episodes lol. even that super messy episode where quark has a sex change is kind of wildly entertaining for how absolutely nuts it is



ughh the farewells. one of the best, most complete endings to a show ever. Reply

What a post, OP. Loving all your choices. The great thing is there are surely more of these.

Flawless series stays flawless.

I'm rewatching at the moment and I still have only love for DS9.



Bashir was my bb <3 <3 <3 of course Reply

ty! there definitely are, this is honestly just off the top of my head lol.



i was trying to see if i could find a donald trump prediction too but this show was too sophisticated for a villain that ludicrous honestly, even the grand nagus was more believable and less orange. Reply

Ahahaha. They couldn't imagine this kind of shit happening in the 21st century. Reply

DS9!!!! the best of all the treks so far. i'm in the middle of a great rewatch actually, so this is timely. Reply

I think Far Beyond the Stars was one of my first DS9, so probably the one I have the fondest memories off, especially because I was a) a starting writer/journalist and b) learning about white privilege (in the work place). Some shows/books just deliver that eureka moment. Reply

this is an amazing post OP, thank you! I've loved Bashir since he told his teddy bear to keep the home fires burning <3



Trials and Tribble-ations is probs my favorite Trek episode of all time. It's so cute and fun and I love how it looks back while also looking forward. DS9 is the most "Trek" of the Trek shows, if that makes sense. It really pushes science fiction and what it means to be who and where and when we are. I'll probs do a rewatch again soon.



and I can't @ all those fake fan boys who were whining about Sonequa. Do they even know what Star Trek is about? lmao Reply

