John Boyega and Gwendoline Christie face their fears
Watch #TheLastJedi stars @JohnBoyega & @lovegwendoline face (or touch) their fears pic.twitter.com/LqEoovx2US— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) 14 grudnia 2017
John Boyega and Gwendoline Christie take on the scary challenge of sticking their hands in a box and touching surprise creatures like bearded dragons, a boa snake, a dog, and even BB-8.
source: twitter
I'm dead when gwen just grabs the snake at one point before spazzing out. These two are a treasure!
the chewie dog is SO CUTE and john going IT'S A NEWT!!! IT'S A NEWT!! + gwendoline's JOHN IK IT'S BENIGN BUT UR FREAKING ME OUT killed me
I can do reptiles. I cannot do bugs/spiders NOOOOO thank you
i'll fix it, sorry
Anyhow, seeing it tomorrow in IMAX with my bff, and after ONTDers telling me how much i'd hate it i've talked to some friends who also went to see it and got slightly spoilery reassurances, so my expectations are effectively LOWERED and i'm free to enjoy the good bits and ignore the bad. Phew.
HYPED FOR ROSE AND POE AND REY AND FINN AND QUEEN BB8 AND PORGS AND OUR SAVIOUR GENERAL LEIA ORGANA.
To be forewarned is to be forearmed, thanks ONTD! <333
Edited at 2017-12-14 06:52 pm (UTC)
On a side note, I just got in from seeing Star Wars and I'm feeling all emosh about Carrie.
TLJ is my Fear Box and I don't dare stick my hands in there, yet.