John Boyega and Gwendoline Christie face their fears

lmao @ that still. I would freak out if I touched a lizard or a snake without knowing what it was.



I'm dead when gwen just grabs the snake at one point before spazzing out. These two are a treasure!

I saw this earlier. They are so cute together. I was dying at the moon sand and Chewbacca toy

bye internet

soundtrack is out. theme is the exact same as tfa just fyi.

i had a rly bad week so this vid rly brightened my spirits lmao i've watched it like four times

the chewie dog is SO CUTE and john going IT'S A NEWT!!! IT'S A NEWT!! + gwendoline's JOHN IK IT'S BENIGN BUT UR FREAKING ME OUT killed me Reply

I want them to do this weekly lol. So cute.

I've watched this about five times, I laugh out loud every time @ 'I DON'T LIKE THAT MAN!' and "I HATE SNAKES!"

I want Gwen as my friend.

I know she seems down af and kinda kooky I love it

I need a Hiddlestan to confirm for me if this is actually her giving him a lap dance, LoL:

Same

ikr? she's always been great during got promo too

same

hahahah omg



I can do reptiles. I cannot do bugs/spiders NOOOOO thank you Reply

LoL, same. When it started moving I would have vomited everywhere and started sobbing because I would have convinced myself it was a spider.

that wasn't funny at all but ok

lolllll

lol

i'm sure timothee makes for extremely entertaining promo

Kelly is all of us during this promo.

for real

She is honestly a gift to the world.

she's the best <3

idk if "christieface" is a mistake or a deliberate joke but it's cute

noooooooooooo, my first post got rejected because i put 'can we get a gwendoline christie tag' in the post and rushed to post another one

i'll fix it, sorry



i'll fix it, sorry Reply

Haha aw this is cute, I love them together.

"I THINK IT'S SOMEONE'S INTESTINES!"



Anyhow, seeing it tomorrow in IMAX with my bff, and after ONTDers telling me how much i'd hate it i've talked to some friends who also went to see it and got slightly spoilery reassurances, so my expectations are effectively LOWERED and i'm free to enjoy the good bits and ignore the bad. Phew.



HYPED FOR ROSE AND POE AND REY AND FINN AND QUEEN BB8 AND PORGS AND OUR SAVIOUR GENERAL LEIA ORGANA.



To be forewarned is to be forearmed, thanks ONTD! <333







Edited at 2017-12-14 06:52 pm (UTC) This was honestly the funniest thing i've seen in FOREVER.Anyhow, seeing it tomorrow in IMAX with my bff, and after ONTDers telling me how much i'd hate it i've talked to some friends who also went to see it and got slightly spoilery reassurances, so my expectations are effectively LOWERED and i'm free to enjoy the good bits and ignore the bad. Phew.HYPED FOR ROSE AND POE AND REY AND FINN AND QUEEN BB8 AND PORGS AND OUR SAVIOUR GENERAL LEIA ORGANA.To be forewarned is to be forearmed, thanks ONTD! <333 Reply

stay safe lol <3

Arrgghhhh these cuties!!! 😭💖

Her little smile when he kisses her cheek is far too cute.





On a side note, I just got in from seeing Star Wars and I'm feeling all emosh about Carrie. Reply

Enjoy yourself, bb!

May the force be with you.



TLJ is my Fear Box and I don't dare stick my hands in there, yet. Reply

WHY SHE SO ADORABLE

