ONTD Roundup

is anyone watching the net neutrality vote?'





these fuckers are def repealing it



Edited at 2017-12-14 05:25 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i figured there was no way they wouldn't this time. goodbye good alabama feels. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're all such assholes, laughing so carelessly. When Pai said to Clyburn "so I'll put you down as a no" while laughing I seethed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don’t even know what to say tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Of course they're repealing it. They have the votes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Link to stream: Yes. Mignon Clyburn is a fucking queen, and I loved her testimony.Link to stream: https://www.pscp.tv/w/1yoKMMMQoykKQ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When I was listening to the radio this morning, they basically said they were voting today to repeal it. There was no, let's watch and see. They just called it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm watching it and it's depressing how the Republican commissioners are discussing it.



Mike O'Rielly (Republican) is one potato head looking mfer Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought this was a given. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's still enraging, they literally didn't care at all that no one wanted this Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ajit is a pos. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Paul Ryan has said privately he wants to retire after the 2018 elections, according to Politico.



“In recent interviews with three dozen people who know the speaker... not a single person believed Ryan will stay in Congress past 2018.” https://t.co/eJ41qSj8Pu — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 14, 2017



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

FUCK Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was repealed :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's been repealed but they still have to go through the courts to defend it, and they've lost twice before. They haven't won yet. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

FCC website lists this fucker's email -- I suggest everyone drop him a line letting him know how you feel.



Also contact your Attorney General to sue the FCC - the New York AG has already tweeted his intent do so. We need to get everyone on board with this!



Edited at 2017-12-14 06:43 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh fuck this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think my hormones are wildly out of whack and the endo my obgyn referred me to is like booked for MONTHS Reply

Thread

Link

why do you think that if i may ask? i was a little worried myself this year because i was getting really strange irregular periods, but i seem to be back on track now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i have PCOS and i decided to get an IUD last year, and this is the first time i haven't been on the birth control pill.



i gained a little weight, my skin went crazy, i think i'm starting to see a little hair grow near my sideburns. i'm irritable and i'm just sort of a mess lol.



i think the pill's hormones was kind of better suited?? but i feel like a wimp for wanting to take out the IUD and get back on BC



edit* also i just started spironolactone from my derma, and it's only been a month and a week so i haven't seen much change in my skin just yet



Edited at 2017-12-14 06:45 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i can't to get my humidifier. i'm so drrryyyy Reply

Thread

Link

Same. I asked for one for Christmas. In the meantime I just put on the kettle and let it boil for a while. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I keep putting off going to walmart and picking one up. I need one so bad. Maybe I'll just try to bring mine back from home after the holidays.



Edited at 2017-12-14 06:10 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tysm for reminding me. I was dying trying to sleep last night with my dry nostrils. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Work usually gives out $100/year for bonuses but I got a check for $1,000 (minus faxes) this morning and I'm kinda beside myself right now.



Reply

Thread

Link

thats amazing!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Woo hoo! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What a fantastic surprise! :D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Whoo! Treat yourself :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Minus faxes! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao, work on the brain! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What a nice surprise! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Typo? lol. Good for you! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

get $ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I guess Net Neutrality is dying today Reply

Thread

Link

I don't even know what to say. They literally don't care at all that millions of people said they DON'T want this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Not surprised. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just want to punch Ajit Pai in the face Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No it's not dead yet. After today's vote, it can still be overturned by Congress and will go to court. 6 GOP members of Congress oppose the repeal, and there are calls for investigations into thousands of fake comments made. Today's decision will only create more momentum. DON'T GIVE UP! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Would it be inappropriate to email an old therapist? I was with her for 6 years and I’ve been thinking about her lately. I just wanted to write and say hi. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't think it's that weird. It's the holidays so it's a good time to reach out. I've thought about doing the same but never got around to it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Should I preface it with “I hope this is ok” or something? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She'd probably love to hear from you and really appreciate the E-mail. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah I think that's really sweet. I think therapists probably appreciate a friendly hello from former patients. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm on the last day of an 8 day work stretch and am so ready to gtfo. Reply

Thread

Link

i was reading the Star Wars posts and I can't @ people freaking out without even seeing the damn movie







also i'm flying to london tomorrow morning and my body is not ready to wake up before 5 fucking am, i should go to sleep already but i have a trillion things to do still Reply

Thread

Link

So I have these white and milk chocolate Lindt truffles that I'm in love with. Weirdly, every time I eat one, about 5 minutes later I get a stitch in my left side just under my boob in my ribs. It lasts for 10-15 minutes then goes away. It doesn't happen with other chocolate (I ate fudge last night w/ no problem) or really other food that I've noticed, but I've had these types of stitches before, just haven't been able to pinpoint a pattern before now. Am I dying? Reply

Thread

Link

OMG. This is terrifying and amazing! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





alt-rock / 1997



fyi: This song could be heard in both Buffy ("Reptile Boy") and Dawson's Creek ("Double Date"). Reply

Thread

Link

FUCK Bilirakis for taking money for this BULLSHIT Reply

Thread

Link





http://highline.huffingtonpost.com/articles/en/poor-millennials/



we millennials are so fucked ToT Read this article this morning when I had a lull in my work flow:we millennials are so fucked ToT Reply

Thread

Link

I'm afraid to even click on this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hah same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gonna bookmark this for later reading. But what is with that format?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’m afraid to read this



I need to marry a rich generation x guy 😭 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't believe the range for a generation is 1982-2004. Feels there's like 3 distinct generations in that range. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omfg:



BOOMER - 306

MILLENNIAL - 4459

Hours of minimum wage work needed to pay for four years of public college



and compared to boomers when they were our age, we have +300% more debt and are 1/2 as likely to own a house



we really are fucked and it's so unfair. i hope at some point things will turn around for us. fuck baby boomers so hard. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Welp, this was depressing af.



Also points out again how overlooked POC are, given the disparities between the (already fucked) young white people and the (even more fucked) young POC that are hardly ever discussed as the headline. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thank you for the read! that was fun to scroll thru, but depressing lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm currently trapped in small lab room with an old Dell computer uploading and transcribing research data.



I much preferred doing this in my PJs with Real Housewives in the background. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm always surprised at how many jobs require people to go in person when they could easily be done at home. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I could do my job from home, I have a work laptop.



but they want us talking to each other here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





After people sent him the ACTUAL monster photo he was like.. "Looking closer, I guess the lightning should have tipped me off" One of my coworkers sent around a photo he found online of the wildfires near his home last week. He said "I saw a lot of fire photos, but THIS was the photo I saw on social media that made us start packing even faster". Turns out it was a photo of the Shadow Monster from Stranger Things that had been photoshopped into a photo of the real fire nearby. He had no idea lolAfter people sent him the ACTUAL monster photo he was like.. "Looking closer, I guess the lightning should have tipped me off" Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well I guess if it made him evacuate... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh yeah, they were going regardless since it was a mandatory evac zone Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omfg lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link