ONTD Roundup

For Wednesday, December 13, 2017:
- 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominations announced
- The View reacts to Omarosa's departure, Jones' win and interviews Joe Biden
- Rihanna teases new #MATTEMOISELLE lipsticks
- Kirsten Dunst is pregnant!
- Documentarian Morgan Spurlock admits to sexual harassment, rape
- Jimmy Kimmel Declares Viral Clip of the Year 2017
- Barbara Streisand Sia with & Kate Hudson
- Disney to announce purchase of Fox on Thursday
- It (literally) pays to be friends with George Clooney; actor gifted $1 mil in cash to friends
- John Stamos to become a dad at 54
these fuckers are def repealing it
Link to stream: https://www.pscp.tv/w/1yoKMMMQoykKQ
Mike O'Rielly (Republican) is one potato head looking mfer
Also contact your Attorney General to sue the FCC - the New York AG has already tweeted his intent do so. We need to get everyone on board with this!
i gained a little weight, my skin went crazy, i think i'm starting to see a little hair grow near my sideburns. i'm irritable and i'm just sort of a mess lol.
i think the pill's hormones was kind of better suited?? but i feel like a wimp for wanting to take out the IUD and get back on BC
edit* also i just started spironolactone from my derma, and it's only been a month and a week so i haven't seen much change in my skin just yet
also i'm flying to london tomorrow morning and my body is not ready to wake up before 5 fucking am, i should go to sleep already but i have a trillion things to do still
happy thursday everyone!
Song of the Day: Louie Says - She
alt-rock / 1997
fyi: This song could be heard in both Buffy ("Reptile Boy") and Dawson's Creek ("Double Date").
http://highline.huffingtonpost.com/articles/en/poor-millennials/
we millennials are so fucked ToT
I need to marry a rich generation x guy 😭
BOOMER - 306
MILLENNIAL - 4459
Hours of minimum wage work needed to pay for four years of public college
and compared to boomers when they were our age, we have +300% more debt and are 1/2 as likely to own a house
we really are fucked and it's so unfair. i hope at some point things will turn around for us. fuck baby boomers so hard.
Also points out again how overlooked POC are, given the disparities between the (already fucked) young white people and the (even more fucked) young POC that are hardly ever discussed as the headline.
I much preferred doing this in my PJs with Real Housewives in the background.
but they want us talking to each other here.
