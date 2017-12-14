.@ionnalee reveals album cover and tracklist for EVERYONE AFRAID TO BE FORGOTTEN and GONE remix

IM SO EXCITED!



Each new song released is even better than the previous



Everything Jonna and the TWIMC label put out is gold. I consistently love everything they do. I can’t say that for a lot of artists these days. Reply

I love that Gone and the remix uses beats from interludes during IN CONCERT, so those aren’t going to waste!



I’m assuming “Like Hell” is the song she was singing acapella after doing “Y” from In Concert, too. Reply

I've had this on repeat all day.



I really want an Ionna/Gone icon but I can't find a gif I love. Reply

Loved this one: Reply

The cover is stunning! TR/ST & LIKE HELL! So excited for this. Reply

