.@ionnalee reveals album cover and tracklist for EVERYONE AFRAID TO BE FORGOTTEN and GONE remix

swedish singer, songwriter, producer and filmmaker ionnalee (Jonna Lee) brings the evolution of her ten-year creative career to a new peak with the release of her new self-produced solo album EVERYONE AFRAID TO BE FORGOTTEN on 16 February 2018 on To whom it may concern. and Kobalt Music. Tracklist:WATCHES WATCHESJOYWORKLIKE HELLTEMPLEDUNES OF SAND – with Jamie IrrepressibleBLAZINGHERE IS A WARNINGMEMENTO – with BarbelleHARVEST – with TR/STFOLD She also linked up with Barbelle (Claes Björklund, the other half of iamamiwhoami) to release the dark remix version of GONE. She said to The Fader:Watch it here at The Fader