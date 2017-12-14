.@ionnalee reveals album cover and tracklist for EVERYONE AFRAID TO BE FORGOTTEN and GONE remix
swedish singer, songwriter, producer and filmmaker ionnalee (Jonna Lee) brings the evolution of her ten-year creative career to a new peak with the release of her new self-produced solo album EVERYONE AFRAID TO BE FORGOTTEN on 16 February 2018 on To whom it may concern. and Kobalt Music.
Tracklist:
WATCHES WATCHES
JOY
WORK
LIKE HELL
NOT HUMAN
TEMPLE
SAMARITAN
DUNES OF SAND – with Jamie Irrepressible
BLAZING
SIMMER DOWN
HERE IS A WARNING
GONE
MEMENTO – with Barbelle
HARVEST – with TR/ST
FOLD
She also linked up with Barbelle (Claes Björklund, the other half of iamamiwhoami) to release the dark remix version of GONE. She said to The Fader:
Me and John Strandh, who directed both videos for this single, made a video remix to show the subtle but clear contrasts between ionnalee and iamamiwhoami, visually. The personal more emotionally driven perspective from ionnalee, versus iamamiwhoami as a project’s more distanced behaviour. I had lots of fun with this editing.
Watch it here at The Fader!
album info source / the fader source
Each new song released is even better than the previous
Everything Jonna and the TWIMC label put out is gold. I consistently love everything they do. I can’t say that for a lot of artists these days.
I’m assuming “Like Hell” is the song she was singing acapella after doing “Y” from In Concert, too.
I really want an Ionna/Gone icon but I can't find a gif I love.
